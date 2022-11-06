T20 World Cup: South Africa chokes again, knocked out by the Dutch

It required a stunning catch by South Africa-born Roelof van der Merwe, running backwards with his eyes fixed on the skier from David Miller, to put an end to South Africa’s hopes of entering the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

At the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup threw up another shock result. The Netherlands had nothing to lose and everything to gain. South Africa, considered a dark horse by many because of their potent pace bowlers, along with some firepower in their batting line-up, went down by 13 runs, when the semi-final berth could have been theirs.

The defeat underlined South Africa’s status as the perennial chokers, always finding a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in the crucial stages of major tournaments. Losing to Netherlands on Sunday in the first of the three last league matches before the semi-finals, will hurt the South Africans big time.

When they were knocked out of the semi-final at their maiden World Cup in Sydney (1992) because of an illogical `rain rule,’ that reduced the ask from 22 runs in 13 balls to 22 runs from one ball, the whole world sympathised with them.

At the 1999 World Cup semi-final against Australia, when Allan Donald was run out while going for a desperate winning run after dropping his bat in the middle of it, the `choker’ tag began to tighten around their neck.

It was worse when they went down to New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup semi-final, courtesy Grant Elliott’s blitzkrieg that saved the Kiwis from a hopeless situation.

Then too, it was a man of South African-origin, Grant Elliott, born in Johannesburg, who knocked out the South Africans.

Not many believed that the Netherlands could beat South Africa. The news created waves even in Melbourne, just before the last league match between India and Zimbabwe.

The South Africans needed a simple victory to enter the last four and join India there. Their defeat not only confirmed India’s berth in the last four even before the match against Zimbabwe, but also made the Pakistan vs. Bangladesh match that followed a virtual quarter-final. Pakistan got the better of Bangladesh and ensured that there were no further upsets in Adelaide.

South Africa made a hash of the target of 159 set by the Dutch, and lost by 13 runs. It was indeed unlucky 13 for South Africa, but the Netherlands would take it any day.

What was further embarrassing for South Africa was that their national team, ranked third in the world in T20Is, went down to a team ranked 17th. It must also rankle that at least three South Africa-born personalities helped the Dutch administer the thrashing — interim head coach Ryan Cook, left-arm spinner van der Merwe, and right-arm medium-fast bowler Brandon Glover.

Johannesburg-born Glover picked up three wickets for nine runs in two overs, his victims being Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, and Wayne Parnell.

The defeat marked the end of the tenure of Mark Boucher. As head coach, the former South Africa wicketkeeper has tasted exits from the crucial stages of tournaments. However, it was not because of this that Boucher was stepping away from the crease. He had already announced that this World Cup would be his last.

Boucher is aware of the tag attached to his side and could do precious little about it. At the post-match media briefing, Boucher said: “I think each match is an individual event. I know there's a lot of history behind South African cricket and World Cups, but I thought we played some very good cricket at the last World Cup.

"We lost one game and were knocked out. These things happen. It's not the only upset of the tournament. In T20 cricket, one or two batters create a bit of pressure, and this happens. There's been some very good sides that have been beaten by, if you want to call them that, ‘lesser countries’. But I think it's made for some exciting cricket throughout the whole competition.”

Yes, the Netherlands beating South Africa is not the first upset of this tournament. The biggest was the West Indies not even qualifying for the Super 12, while Ireland got the better of England by five runs, Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by one, and the Dutch beating Zimbabwe in Adelaide, to name just a few. Adelaide has seen some close contests, but none as shocking as the one on Sunday.

The Netherlands were still busy celebrating their victory over Zimbabwe. This back-to-back win has given them a new high. “Quite overwhelmed,” Glover said at the press conference.

“After the Zimbabwe game, we were on a bit of a high, and we said this (the match against South Africa) is our last one in the World Cup this year, so let's make it a big one. The boys have been working very hard, so to see it come off is very special. And to do it in Dutch batsman Stephan Myburgh's final game is just the cherry on top. Yeah, we're over the moon. Guys are celebrating in the changing room and just enjoying it.”

The Netherlands will be taken seriously, and the win against South Africa will probably throw up more opportunities for them to play against top nations. After their match against India, Dutch opening bowler Paul van Meekeren had said: “We can be very competitive even playing warm-up matches against other countries. Why not come to Holland for 10 days before they (India) travel to England?”

The Dutch turned out to be more than competitive.

This match will rank high among the shock defeats in World Cups — both ODIs and T20s. And South Africa will certainly look for a captain other than Temba Bavuma, who has scored extremely poorly in T20Is this year.