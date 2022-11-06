2022 T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma, K.L Rahul, India are in dire need of a solid opening stand

Together, Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul have only put on 79 runs in the 2022 T20 World Cup so far, their highest alliance of 27 coming on Sunday night against Zimbabwe. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Gundappa Vishwanath was the acknowledged master of the square cut, a stroke born out of necessity more than anything else. Until his teens, the wristy genius was very slightly built and bereft of power, so he used the bowlers’ pace to get his runs. And as anyone who has dabbled in cricket knows, when you go down that route, it’s the area square of and behind the stumps that is most productive.

Over time, Vishwanath became synonymous with the square cut, just as the stroke became inextricably associated with his name. Because he played the stroke so frequently, and because it can sometimes be defeated by extra bounce, his strength also became his weakness.

In his autobiography Wrist Assured, Vishwanath writes, “Over time, because I played it (the square cut) so often, I got quite good at it, though it also brought about my downfall a fair few times. On the so-called risk versus reward charts, however, I was seldom in the red; by a conservative estimate, I reckon more than 4,000 of my 6,080 Test runs came through the cut.”

Rohit Sharma is to the pull what Vishwanath was to the square cut. Brought up on the bouncier surfaces in Mumbai where one had to play that stroke with felicity to score, and score quickly, Rohit is equally adept at playing the pull off the front foot as the back. There are few better pullers of the cricket ball in modern-day cricket than the Indian captain, yet it’s inevitable given he plays it at every possible opportunity that he will from time to time be dismissed off the same stroke.

In five innings in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Rohit has fallen to the pull thrice. Only once, though, has he been defeated by the extra bounce, when Lungi Ngidi surprised him with a ball that got big, hit the splice of the bat and elicited a skied return catch. On the other two occasions, against the Netherlands and on Sunday night against Zimbabwe, the vastness of the outfields came in his way because what would have fetched him a six in grounds in other parts of the world ended up landing in the hands of fielders standing well inside the boundary ropes.

So, what should Rohit do? Should he eschew the pull in Australia because it carries a greater risk here, on the bouncy surfaces and in the bigger grounds, than anywhere else? Or should he back his instincts and his game plans and continue to go for them because more than anything else, that is his most productive stroke against pace?

There is no correct answer to this. At the best of times, cricket is a game of instinct, the batsman having very little time to process all the information between the time the ball leaves the bowler’s hand and reaches him; given that the best pacers in the world are in action, that time is further compromised. It will be unfair to expect Rohit to put the pull in cold storage, though he will be the first to acknowledge that he could be a little more choosy about when and to which ball to essay it.

As batsman, Rohit hasn’t had the best World Cup. His returns – 89 runs in five innings – are frugal by any standards and certainly not in keeping with those established by a man who averages 31.36 in 147 T20Is and has four hundreds in international T20s. His only score of substance is 53 against the Netherlands, and his strike-rate of 109.87 is hardly impressive. That India have won four of these five games and are in the semifinals as toppers of Group 2 in the Super 12s has softened the blow somewhat, but Rohit needs another big score as much for himself as for the team.

His opening partner and deputy, K.L. Rahul, also began the World Cup stutteringly, with just 22 runs from his first three innings, but since then, he has amassed 101 runs in his last two hits, following up the 50 against Bangladesh on Thursday with 51 on Sunday against Zimbabwe. In deference to the conditions, Rahul has given the first couple of overs to the bowlers, aware that he has the skill and the shots in his repertoire to make up for the slow start. Maybe Rohit can adopt a similar tone in the semifinal against England, but then again, who are we to offer advice to someone with 3,826 T20I runs under his belt?

Saying that, India are in dire need of a solid opening stand and again, what better time to unfurl that than in a knockout game? Together, Rohit and Rahul have only put on 79 runs, their highest alliance of 27 coming on Sunday night. That Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are in such glorious touch has mitigated the damage to a large extent, but traditionally, India have been wonderful front-runners and often take their cue from the openers, so it will be unfair to expect the middle order to keep bailing the team out.

It's telling that only three Indian batsmen have topped 100 runs in the competition. Kohli leads all-comers with 246, Suryakumar just trailing him at 225. The others around these two have disappointed – Rahul only got past 100 because of his successive 50s – and that’s something the team management will be seized of over the next three days, ahead of the England contest. Rahul Dravid has led the defence of the openers, as he will, given not only that he is the head coach but also that he has faced such challenges as a batsman previously, but more than anyone else, Rohit will be desperate to leave his imprint on the event, given how proud a competitor he is.

When in full cry, Rohit and Rahul are a sight for sore eyes. They combine the highly orthodox with the supremely entertaining, and they can reduce the finest bowling attacks in the world to blubbering wrecks. If, as a tandem, they can produce the kind of music they have done so often in the past and are more than capable of now, it will make for a spectacle like no other.