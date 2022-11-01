T20 World Cup: India vs Bangladesh is a pricklier contest now than at the start of the century. Here's why

Sheets of rain bucketed down on the Adelaide Oval, as it did all in parts of the city, intermittently for most of Tuesday. Annoying spells of rains of varying degrees of intensity alternated with sporadic bursts of piercing sunshine, but the sun was always waging a losing battle with the clouds, dark and angry and combining with gusting, icy winds to make the outdoors a very unpleasant proposition.

The elements contrived to drive the Indian players, who arrived at the Oval for an optional training session, indoors, scuttling their plans of a night session under lights, ostensibly to top up their less-than-impressive fielding display against South Africa the other night in Perth. That the struggling K.L. Rahul, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik were at nets was significant, Kohli showing no ostensible ill-effects of the breach of the privacy of his hotel room in Perth early last month and Karthik seeking to prove his full recovery from the back spasms, courtesy a leaping collection, that forced him to leave the field with five overs left in South Africa’s chase.

Indian players arriving in Adelaide on Oct 31. (Source: Twitter/@/imVkohli/)

India will be hoping for a full 40-over game on Wednesday, when they resume their Super 12 Group 2 campaign in the T20 World Cup against Bangladesh. At first glance, this should be a walk in the park; India have won 10 of their 11 showdowns against their eastern neighbours and score over them on form as well, but as head coach Rahul Dravid took pains to point out, cricket matches are won on the field, not on reputation or past performances, and to take any team for granted in a tournament of epic upsets is fraught with peril.

India vs Bangladesh may not be a rivalry of equals, but it is a rivalry nevertheless, and over time, it has assumed an edgy hue that’s bordered a little on the petulant. Bangladesh may not openly say so, but they don’t appreciate having to play in ‘big brother’s' giant shadow even if that is a status the Indians have earned organically, thanks both to their on-field standing and their undisputed financial muscle.

It was India who welcomed Bangladesh to Test cricket, playing in the latter’s inaugural game in Dhaka back in November 2000. Since then, India have made multiple trips eastwards to play their neighbours, as they will again next month, but have hosted Bangladesh just once for a Test match, in February 2017. Bangladesh feel they deserve better, but they aren’t the biggest draw apart from maybe in Kolkata and that’s a deterrent in these times when pulling power is as important as how competitive a team can be.

Things took a turn for the ugly in January 2010 when, standing in for an injured Mahendra Singh Dhoni, skipper Virender Sehwag called Bangladesh an ‘ordinary side’ before the first Test in Chittagong. Understandably, it inflamed tensions and Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh skipper, sought to have the last word when he responded, “They are ranked No. 1 recently but I think South Africa and Australia are much better than them. It's true that they are playing well but they still are human beings and they will make mistakes."

Cries of shabaash, shabaash rang around the press conference room as the Bangladeshi journalists reacted with customary enthusiasm. They have been the biggest cheerleaders of the national team, clapping exuberantly in the press box when their team has taken a wicket or a batsman has hit a four or six. Their fans are unabashedly partisan, often shedding tears even during heavy defeats but forever optimistic, believing that a turnaround isn’t too far away.

Matches in multi-team tournaments between India and Bangladesh have never been short on drama. The sequence started in the 50-over 2015 World Cup quarterfinal in Melbourne, when Bangladesh felt Rohit Sharma earned an unfair reprieve. Rohit was caught in the deep off a full toss which was ruled above waist high and declared a no-ball. Then in his 90s, he went on to make 137, the cornerstone of India’s thumping 109-run triumph.

A year later, in Bengaluru in the 2016 T20 World Cup, Bangladesh were sitting on the cusp of a massive upset, needing 11 to win off the last over to be bowled by Hardik Pandya. Boundaries off the second and third deliveries by Mushfiqur Rahim, who celebrated after the second four with a loud scream and pumped fists, brought it down to two runs off three deliveries as the excitable Bangladeshi scribes in the press box yelled and thumped their desks in approbation.

Pandya dismissed Rahim and the well-set Mahmudullah off consecutive deliveries before Mahendra Singh Dhoni ran Mustafizur Rahman out of the last, famously taking off his right glove, choosing not to shy at the stumps but instead outsprint Mustafizur and knock off the bails. A pall of gloom descended on the Bangladesh camp; you could hear a pin drop in the press box. Bangladesh had beaten themselves fair and square.

The next act came in the Nidahas Trophy final in Colombo in 2018. Five were required off the last delivery for victory and Dinesh Karthik, unhappy at having been held back by Rohit, channelled all his frustrations to cream Soumya Sarkar over cover for the flattest of sixes to seal the deal. The Premadasa erupted as one – the locals hadn’t taken kindly to Bangladeshi antics throughout the tournament – and Karthik became as big a hero in Colombo and the rest of Sri Lanka as in India.

Perhaps India’s experience has carried the day in tight games, perhaps Bangladesh didn’t have the belief that they could complete the job, but there’s no denying who holds the unquestioned bragging rights in this rivalry. Skipper Shakib himself has installed India as favourites for tomorrow, proclaiming, “They are here to win the World Cup. If we beat them, it will be (an) upset and we will try to create an upset.”

Rohit and his band are not going to be lulled into a false sense of security and complacency against a team their fans hate to lose to.