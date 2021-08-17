T20 World Cup: India to play Pakistan on October 24; get full fixture details here

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will begin on October 17 with hosts Oman taking on Papua New Guinea. The marquee event will be played from October 17 with the final taking place on Nov 14 in Dubai. For Indian fans, the mouth-watering clash will be against neighbors Pakistan on October 24. Both teams have been pitted in the same group in Group 2.

The tournament will be played in two different rounds before entering the semi-finals. A set of Round 1 fixtures will be played, from which four teams can qualify for the Super 12 stage.

The Groups

Group A - Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia

Group B – Bangladesh, Scotland, Oman and Papua & New Guinea

Super 12 Group 1 – England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Winner Group A and Runner-up Group B

Super 12 Group 2 – India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Winner Group B and Runner up Group A

T20 World Cup Format

The Round 1 set of matches will see teams from Group A and B contest to take the top two spots. The top two teams from each of the groups will qualify to the Super 12.

The Super 12 consists of two groups – Group 1 and 2. Each group has four teams each that have already qualified. They will be joined by two more teams each from Round 1. The top two teams from each of the groups will then qualify for the semi-finals. The final will be played on November 14 at 19:30 (IST) in Abu Dhabi.

T20 World Cup Timing

All the matches will be played at either 15:30 (IST) or 19:30 (IST).

T20 World Cup Venues

Originally slated to take place in India, the marquee event will now be played in the UAE and Oman.

T20 World Cup Crunch Clashes

India vs Pakistan: For Indian fans, it won’t get any better than their opening game against Pakistan on October 24. The match will start at 19:30 and will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The last time the two teams met at the 2016 T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli produced one of the format's finest ever innings, while their clash in the 2007 T20 World Cup Final delivered the inaugural tournament the thrilling finish it deserved. The most recent encounter between the two teams also went in favor of India who beat Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 where in India won by 89 runs (DLS method), courtesy of a fine century by Rohit Sharma.

England vs Australia: Another high-octane clash would be between world champions England and Australia. It will be held on October 30. The match will also set the tone for the Ashes which is scheduled to begin on December 8. England are the number one ranked T20 team in the world and also boast the best T20 batsman in the world – Dawid Malan. They will be hot favorites to win the tournament.