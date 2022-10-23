T20 World Cup | Hardik Pandya growing in stature as all-rounder

The value of Hardik Pandya in the Indian cricket team, especially in the shortest format, is increasing day by day.

For the second time in three matches against Pakistan in T20Is, the 29-year-old from Choryasi in Gujarat played a knock that was so crucial in guiding India to a victory.

And, Sunday’s win was not just any ordinary victory. Pandya formed the vital part of the 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket in 78 deliveries with Virat Kohli, who played one of the best knocks ever in T20I history under pressure and who stayed till the end to see India open their campaign in the eighth ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a thrilling last-ball win.

Even the rain gods stayed away, much against the forecast that was the point of discussion leading up to the match as much as the match itself. They even showered their blessings on the 33-year-old Kohli and his comrade Pandya, silently rejoicing on the Indian victory and set off fireworks in the Melbourne skies to usher in Diwali with grand fervour.

It was in the Asia Cup 2022 opening match in Dubai on August 28 that Pandya scored an unbeaten 33 to steer India to a five-wicket win. He had also taken three for 25 in the Pakistan innings that humid day.

On Sunday, in the cool Melbourne weather, Pandya came up with another similar show. Three for 30 in his four overs with 10 dot balls, coming in the seventh over and bowling in three spells of 1-1-2, Pandya was the best Indian bowler on the day. Pandya was the fourth Indian seamer on the day even as captain Rohit Sharma went in with three specialist medium-pacers and two spinners.

The tinge of green and the overcast conditions helped the Indian medium-pacers, Arshdeep Singh first up and then Pandya later with Mohammad Shami in between chipping in with crucial wickets.

Pandya adjusted his length according to the plan that he made use of the long boundaries and forced the Pakistan batsmen to gift catches in the deep.

Captain Rohit Sharma praised Pandya’s bowling on the day that saw him take two wickets in his third over, the 14th of the Pakistan innings, and another in his last, all of them with short-of-good length deliveries.

“Hardik, in particular, bowling that kind of a length got a couple of their batters. They tried to play cross-batted shots and got the top edge, and we got the wicket. That is something that we spoke of at the start of the match,” said Sharma while explaining the ploy.

Pandya dismissed Shadab Khan lofting to Suryakumar Yadav at long-on, the shot taking more elevation than distance that the Indian fielder had to wait under the ball for quite a while. Four deliveries later, he forced Haider Ali to play a similar shot and sky it to Yadav in the same region.

And, to cap it off, even as Pakistan were riding along with Shan Masood’s important half-century, Pandya removed Mohammad Nawaz, who edged to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.

Three for 30 in his full quota of four overs with 10 dot deliveries, Sharma cannot have asked for anything better.

It is often said that a good performance in one department of the game lifts an all-rounder to excel in the other department as well. It has held true in Pandya’s case more often than not. Walking in at the fall of Axar Patel in the seventh over with India struggling at 31 for four, Pandya’s 40 in 37 balls was not all that rosy. While his first 26 runs came in 18 deliveries, his next 14 runs came in 19 balls.

He took time to settle down and then played his shots, his two sixes off Nawaz in the long-on region and a well-driven four down the ground off leg-spinner Shadab Khan gave India the momentum along with Kohli.

However, Pandya was kept quiet by the second spells of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, not giving him the room to strike straight but inviting him to play on either side of square and hoping that he would find the fielders. However, Pandya did not fall prey to the Pakistan bowlers and instead rotated strike with Kohli.

However, even as the asking rate soared, Kohli kept India in the hunt with his extraordinary display.

However, Pandya could not finish on the day as he did in the Asia Cup opener. Though it was the left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz in both the matches who bowled the last over, India needing seven off the last over and Pandya hitting a six in the game two months earlier, and on Sunday, it was 16 needed off the last over.

India hoped Pandya would do a repeat of Dubai but that was not to be. In attempting to strike a six, he ended up edging Nawaz to cover point. India needed 16 to win off five deliveries at that point of time but a dramatic sequence of five legal deliveries saw Kohli guide India home.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam acknowledged Pandya’s role in India handing his team a four-wicket defeat. Azam said: “Definitely Hardik’s building a partnership with Virat Kohli. His was a vital innings. Though he takes a bit of time initially, he plays his natural game. Hardik has been playing very well.”

Pandya excels in all the three departments more often than not. The maturity he has shown in recent times has only worked wonders for the team that he plays for. He showed it as the captain of Gujarat Titans in the IPL. He has shown in recent times, especially against Pakistan.

And, if India are to win the title, Pandya would have had a very good World Cup. These were none other than the former head coach Ravi Shastri’s words recently.

And Pandya has just begun well. And, India are on course.