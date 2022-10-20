T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav, Shaheen Afridi and other top players to watch

Rashid Khan (right), 24, has an amazing economy rate of 6.24 in T20I. (Image source: Twitter/RashidKhan_19)

Within the contours of a team set-up, there are some individuals who carry a greater potential for damage, who can often be the difference between a dramatic victory and a heart-breaking defeat. Every team has at least one player with what’s often referred to as the X-factor. Here’s our pick from among the eight teams that have secured direct entry to the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup.

GROUP 1

RASHID KHAN (Afghanistan): Easily the talisman of the fledgling Asian nation, Rashid Khan is no stranger to the big stage, having cut his teeth in international cricket in December 2015 when he was just 17 years old. The pixie leg-spinner is at once an attacking and a restrictive option – he has snared an astonishing 118 victims in 71 T20Is and his economy rate is an amazing 6.24. Still only 24, he seldom has a bad day in office and when he is fit and firing, which is most often the case, Afghanistan are a side hard to overcome. He is also a ferocious and unconventional ball-striker who targets unusual parts of the ground, making it impossible for opposition captains to set run-denying fields.

TIM DAVID (Australia): Standing 6 feet 5 in his boots, the 26-year-old who was born in Singapore is literally a towering presence in the middle. In an otherwise ageing Australian batting line-up, Tim David and Mitchell Marsh provide the exuberance of youth. David played 14 T20Is for Singapore before making his Australia debut against India last month, and in his eight games for the Aussies, he has already shown that he can effortlessly embrace the role of a finisher. His explosive skills encourage the likes of Aaron Finch and David Warner to go hard at the bowling from the beginning, and a T20I strike rate of 160.08 indicates that no match is over till the dual international is still in the middle.

MOEEN ALI (England): In a team full of explosive ball-strikers, it’s easy to overlook Moeen’s significance, but he lends balance and smarts to Jos Buttler’s side with his silken smooth left-handed batting and his vastly underrated off-spin. Moeen doesn’t smack the ball as hard as his captain or the uber-dangerous Ben Stokes, but he is blessed with the gift of timing and can effortlessly clear long boundaries. The bigger grounds in Australia should, conversely, assist him in making a statement with his bowling too. Moeen is a conventional off-spinner who isn’t afraid of giving the ball air, and depositing him in the stands Down Under won’t be as straightforward as in some other parts of the world.

LOCKIE FERGUSON (New Zealand): To those who say that express pace can be counter-productive in 20-over cricket, we offer Lockie Ferguson. The right-arm tearaway consistently tops 150 kmph, but because he can also slip down to the low 100s with barely a discernible change in action, he keeps batsmen guessing. Particularly at the death, his yorkers can be devastating, and even though he bowls the high-risk overs, Ferguson’s economy in T20Is is surprisingly excellent. Last year’s runners-up have been struggling for consistency and inspiration in the last few months. Ferguson looms as the obvious answer to their desperate prayers.

GROUP 2

SHAKIB AL HASAN (Bangladesh): The left-handed all-rounder, inarguably the greatest cricketer to have emerged from his country thus far, is an enigma. Blessed with oodles of talent but also with the propensity to self-destruct, his fans will be hoping his reinstatement as skipper will bring the best out of him. Shakib Al Hasan’s run-ins with the establishment have been as prolific as his cricketing accomplishments, but when the mood seizes him, the temperamental 35-year-old can influence the destination of a cricket match with bat alone or ball alone. For Bangladesh to remain relevant and competitive in a tough group, it will be incumbent upon the only man other than Rohit Sharma to play in all T20 World Cups to turn on the heat with his aggressive batting and his wily left-arm spin, which has already brought him 122 wickets in 104 T20Is.

Suryakumar Yadav (batting)

SURYAKUMAR YADAV (India): ‘SKY is the limit’ has become the newest catchphrase in Indian cricket. Since his belated international debut last year, Suryakumar Yadav has wasted no time in establishing himself as the most dynamic and crucial cog of the Indian batting wheel. That’s no mean feat in a line-up which also includes Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, but such has been the overwhelming consistency with which Suryakumar has stamped his authority. Dale Steyn has compared Suryakumar to his legendary South African teammate AB de Villiers, which is the highest compliment any batsman can aspire for. His ability to switch gears at No. 4 and hit the ball to any part of the ground at will makes the 32-year-old the most dangerous batsman in a star-studded Indian line-up.

SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI (Pakistan): Even though he has been out of action since July with a knee injury, 22-year-old Shaheen Shah Afridi is unquestionably the biggest weapon in the Pakistani pace arsenal. A towering left-arm paceman blessed with swing, and the ability to swing the new ball back into the right-hander, Afridi broke open last year’s World Cup contest against India with the wickets of Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul within the first three overs of the game. It’s this gift that singles him out in a pace attack that also includes the slippery Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. With Pakistan’s batting heavily dependent on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the onus will be on Afridi to ensure the middle-order doesn’t come under sustained pressure.