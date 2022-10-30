T20 World Cup 2022: Indians fall for Ngidi — hook, line, and sinker

When you talk about Perth, the first thing that comes to mind is the fast bowlers having the advantage. The pace and bounce that the pitches in Perth offer will make the teams want to pack their sides with pacers. Historically, the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) ground has been known to provide the bounciest and fastest pitch in the world, and Indian batsmen found it not to their liking.

Not far from the WACA ground, about a kilometer and a half away is the Perth Stadium, also known as the Optus Stadium, which has a capacity of 60,000, four times what WACA once held. Perth Stadium has become the preferred venue as it is commercially viable, while the WACA ground is being renovated for conversion into a boutique stadium. Such stadia are more intimate spaces that bring users closer to the action.

The venue of international cricket matches in Perth may have changed from WACA to Perth Stadium, but the pitch conditions have not. Fast bowlers get excited by the pace and bounce, but South Africa’s paceman Lung Ngidi stuck to the basics to have the powerful Indian top-order in a spot of bother on Sunday.

Ngidi came in as the first change in the fifth over after Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had taken their time settling down against new ball operators Wayne Parnell and Kagiso Rabada. The scoreboard read 21 for no loss, and the 26-year-old right-armer from Durban struck not once but twice in his first over.

He surprised the Indian captain, Sharma, who is known to play the pull shot very well. But the additional bounce of the Perth pitch did Rohit in. Having played the hook shot to perfection against Rabada in the second over of the innings to get India off the mark with a six, Rohit unleashed his pull shot but was a shade late to adjust the blade to the bounce. The ball went off the splice of the bat back to the bowler, Ngidi doing well to take a return catch in the wrong direction of his follow-through.

Ngidi struck again four balls later to dismiss the vulnerable Rahul, who is yet to notch up a double-digit score in three innings in this ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He induced the Indian vice-captain to nick to the lone slip fielder Aiden Markram, picking up the two heavyweight opening batsmen who have the second-highest aggregate partnership in T20Is (1,850 runs in 39 innings at nearly 49 innings), behind the Pakistani pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (2,343, at nearly 51 per innings).

With India struggling at 26 for two and Ngidi having taken two in his first over, the onus was on the former Indian Captain, Virat Kohli, who currently looks like a batsman who can do no wrong in T20Is.

Ngidi is not one to get excited by the pace or bounce, nor by the opposition, as he has been around for four years in international cricket and also bowled regularly to such batsmen of repute in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Also, he has grown up on similar pitches in South Africa — where the bounce is somewhat similar to that in Australia and helpful to pace bowlers.

So Ngidi did not get worked up when he was hit for successive fours by Kohli, who beautifully drove through extra cover and then flicked him for fours, the second bringing him his 1,000th run in the T20 World Cup. Kohli is the second batsman to achieve this after Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene (1,016).

However, Kohli was sorted out when he tried the hook shot, because of the bounce and because that’s not something that we see Kohli play often. The shot did not go well as he ended up giving Rabada a catch at fine leg. With Kohli also gone, Ngidi gave South Africa the advantage as India was 41 for three.

Ngidi used the short ball to great effect and lured Indian batsmen into playing the pull shot and getting trapped in the boundary behind the square leg. That’s what Ngidi did again to Hardik Pandya, who has of late developed into a mature all-rounder. Pandya excelled with both bat and ball against Pakistan, and the Indians were banking on him and Suryakumar Yadav to bail the team out.

However, Pandya also fell to the short ball, hooking and getting caught by Rabada, who did well to dive in front and collect neatly. A brilliant opening spell of 3-0-17-4 by Ngidi is the type of tally that often helps a side win. Ngidi has given that advantage to South Africa, who, with three points at the start of Sunday’s match, were third on the points table, courtesy of shared points against Zimbabwe and the win against Bangladesh in Sydney before coming here. South Africa now has five points in its kitty and is at the top of the table.

The fight for points is getting tougher in Group 2, and South Africa are not letting any opportunity slip. Their strength has been bowling, and they stick to it.

Ngidi came back for his final spell in the 15th over of the Indian innings and had a chance to better his career-best T20I figures of 5 for 39 against England in Bristol earlier this year.

However, India’s Suryakumar Yadav, who by then was the only Indian batsman to score freely and play his shots, hooked the tall South African for a six and drove him straight for four to reach his half-century. Ngidi finished with four for 29, which is his third best bowling figure.

Ngidi is not new to Indian players. He made his Test and ODI debut against India when Kohli’s side toured the Rainbow Nation in 2017-2018. He also was a regular for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, playing in 2018, 2020, and 2021, though he was not CSK’s first choice among fast bowlers.

It is a known fact that South African pace bowlers excel in Australia, especially in Perth. And Ngidi’s bowling, which was well supported by left-arm paceman Wayne Parnell, who finished with 3 for 15 in four overs, was a shining example.

Ngidi said to the broadcasters in the interval between the innings on Sunday, "I have played here before, so I knew what lengths to bowl. We knew they (Indian batsmen) would want to use our pace, so we tried to keep our lines straight. Cramping them while bowling hard lengths were the plan."

Ngidi is one who listens to what his gut says on a given day. He said earlier in the tournament: “To be honest, I go with my gut feeling. And, that's how I play T20 cricket. If I have that gut feel of bowling a slow one, then I'll do it. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. But broadly it's worked for me, and gotten me here. Whatever I'm feeling on the day, that's what I'm going to go with.”

But on Sunday, Ngidi did not have to go with the slower one. He stuck to the lines and baited the Indians into making mistakes. And he was rewarded for playing to his strength.

Sunday’s performance is one that Ngidi will remember for a long.