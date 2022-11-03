T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team's secret sauce in the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid era

India's current T20 squad seems to have nailed the one-for-all, all-for-one style of bandying together and rooting for each other. (Photo: Twitter)

With the match poised on a knife-edge, 11 required off two deliveries, Arshdeep Singh sends down a yorker to Nurul Hasan, just outside off. The batsman is skilled enough to squeeze it out behind point for four, bringing the equation down to seven off one, six needed for a Super Over.

As the young left-arm seamer turns towards his captain, wondering what recrimination is in store, Rohit Sharma claps encouragingly. It is an acknowledgement that there’s nothing wrong with the delivery, that the bowler has stuck to the game plan, that the execution might have been slightly awry but the idea was correct and that’s all anyone can ask for. In an instant, Arshdeep’s face lit up.

It's one thing to be told you have the team’s unconditional support and backing, it’s another to actually experience it in a tense situation, with a game on the line. That’s been one of the more heartening features of the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid era, just under a year young but taking things to another level when it comes to man-management and people skills.

To paraphrase a well-used saying, the team that sticks together wins together. India have cracked that code successfully, finding the key to togetherness and unity, embracing the one-for-all, all-for-one philosophy, rallying behind each other in times of strife and finding the graciousness to celebrate another’s success like they would their own.

You’d think that normally, team culture dictates precisely that. Dig deep, and you will find that even within the contours of a team environment, cricket specifically can become a very individual pursuit where the common goal can get blurred in the quest for personal glory.

Arshdeep is only 17 games old in international cricket, but he has already experienced first-hand the ups and downs of sport, the vicissitudes and fickleness of the fans, the encomiums and the abuses that, sadly, have become commonplace when it comes to India’s emotional supporters. He had to endure the vilest of abuses after spilling Asif Ali in Dubai at the beginning of September in an Asia Cup contest that went Pakistan’s way. His patriotism was questioned, and some suggested that he try his hand at something other than left-arm pace. It was the textbook case of needing a warm and kindly shoulder, a pat on the back, a reassuring embrace.

Arshdeep found all this and more within the confines of the dressing room, and has come out better for the experience. He is naturally an equanimous young lad, not swayed too much by the dizzying heights of success or the lonely depths of failure. But it always helps to have a caring, nurturing environment which the Indian think-tank has gone to great lengths to instill within the group.

The greenhorn Arshdeep and the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar have had the good fortune of the team rallying around them when things haven’t gone their way. Bhuvneshwar’s end-overs profligacy became a talking point during and after the Asia Cup but while those on the outside might have given into knee-jerk outcries, the team did not merely believe in his skills but also let him know that they did. Oftentimes, utterances in public are taken with a pinch of salt because the cynic in us dismisses support as lip service to necessary diplomacy. On the evidence of what we have seen with this team, clearly that extends beyond lip service.

Take K.L. Rahul, for instance. The designated vice-captain had an encouraging lead-up to the T20 World Cup with successive half-centuries against Western Australia in a practice match and against Australia in a nominated pre-tournament warm-up game. Once the tournament started, however, he rapidly went off the boil. His lack of intent and comfort levels, as much as the lack of returns, were glaring; 22 runs in three innings testified to the horrors he was going through and the inevitable whispers gathered pace, but the team has stuck firmly to his corner with Dravid leading the way in endorsing his namesake’s credentials.

“He's a fantastic player and he's got a proven track record,” Dravid said on Tuesday, a little over 24 hours before the Bangladesh game. “He's been batting superbly. We know his quality, we know his ability, and he's really well suited for these conditions, these pitches. He's got a good all-around game. He's got a very good strong back-foot game which is obviously very much required in these conditions.”

Upon prodding, Dravid admitted that the team management has regular chats with players, that lines of communication are always open and buzzing. “We have a lot of conversations with our players. It's hard to get into exact details but rest assured, both in words and in action, over the last year he knows he has our support,” he said of Rahul in particular, then extended that logic to the group. “There's been a lot of clarity about what our side is going to be, what our squad is going to be coming into this tournament, and we haven't wavered from that for a very long time. Yes, because we play a lot of cricket, you might see a lot of different people playing in different situations, in different games. But in word and in action, with all of our players - that's the great thing about Rohit, that he's really shown them that confidence and that belief.”

Against such a backdrop, it is impossible for the players not to be motivated to give their best. The wait for a Rahul special might have seemed interminable but when it came on Wednesday night, it was well worth it. After a period of bedding in, he composed some of the most melodious music of the tournament to magically conjure a 31-ball half-century. That confidence spilled over to his fielding – he was here, there and everywhere. And he came up with that inspired piece of work, the direct hit from deep mid-wicket that packed off an eviscerating Litton Das and turned this game on its head.

Rahul acknowledged the role of the backroom staff in keeping things light. “There are things you work on as an individual which helps you,” he pointed out. “But there are things as a team you work on and the support staff, the coach, the captain, when they show confidence and faith in you, it gives you that confidence as a player that you will get the backing if you're going in the right direction.”

If that isn’t vindication of the philosophy of the brains trust, nothing else will be. One of the great principles in sport is to provide the players with the environment that will allow them to function at their best, with freedom, security and without fear of failure. The virtues of ticking that box can never be exaggerated.