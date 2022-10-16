T20 World Cup 2022 | Captain Rohit Sharma carries the hopes of the entire nation on his shoulders

The entire nation is expecting Rohit Sharma to do for India what he did for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League – lead India to ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title.

Virat Kohli’s inability to lead India to an ICC Trophy triumph and his subsequent stepping down from the post after the 2021 World Cup made the selectors name Rohit as captain with the hope that he can do what he did for Mumbai Indians – guiding them to not just one but five IPL titles.

It was not that Rohit had not led India earlier. He was a stand-in captain whenever Kohli took a break and proved his captaincy credentials for the national team, where the challenges are a lot different from that of leading an IPL side. In the 19 T20Is that he led as a stop-gap arrangement prior to Kohli stepping down from captaincy and taking over the reins full time, India won 15 and lost only four.

And since taking over as full-time captain against New Zealand at home last November, Rohit has led India in 26 T20Is, winning 20 of them and losing only six. These included seven bilateral series wins. But Rohit failed to lead India to Asia Cup final in Dubai in August-September, though for no fault of his. There was no Jasprit Bumrah, there was no Harshal Patel and there was no Ravindra Jadeja after the first round of the Asia Cup due to right knee injury. And, the experience of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the death overs, especially against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage, did not come to the fore.

“Injury is part and parcel of the sport. Nothing much can be done about it,” Rohit said in Melbourne on Saturday during the captains’ interaction with the media. It was for the first time ever that all the 16 captains from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup gathered together ahead of the tournament that begins with the first round on Sunday while the Super 12 begins on October 22.

All eyes will be on Rohit, the 35-year-old who has grown into a players’ leader. One of the highlights of Rohit’s captaincy skills is that he listens to everyone in the team before making the final decision. There is no senior or junior in the side under Rohit. He also gives confidence to his bowlers, however new he may be to the side.

Rookie in his initial years in IPL, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar once said that the confidence that Rohit the Mumbai Indians captain gave him and the freedom to set his own field wanted him to do well for the side and particularly for Rohit.

Rohit did not become a successful captain overnight when he was first handed over the reins of Mumbai Indians after Ricky Ponting stepped down from the position after the first few matches of the 2013 IPL season. Rohit’s childhood coach Dinesh Lad once said that he saw in Rohit sharp leadership skills and that he was a very good observer, and made him the school captain at a young age.

The cricketing world has known of Rohit's batting abilities, especially in white ball cricket. And in T20Is, he has the most runs scored by a batsman – 3,737 runs in 142 T20Is at 31.94 and a strike rate of 140.59. His four centuries are the most scored by any in T20Is. He also has scored the most sixes in T20Is, 178, and leads the second highest Indian sixer hitter, Virat Kohli, by 69.

With captaincy comes maturity and more responsibility, and Rohit is a prime example of that. In his formative years, he used to throw away his wicket after getting good starts, but after being handed over the IPL captaincy, he began to keep a heavy price on his wicket.

While Rohit may be one who cracks jokes and keeps the dressing room in splits even in tense situations, it does not mean he is not a serious captain. He is certainly different from the others including Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Former India captain, head coach and a renowned television commentator, Ravi Shastri said that Rohit’s strength as a captain was that he was quick when it came to making decisions. To a question from Moneycontrol on how he looked at Rohit the captain, Shastri said at a recent interaction in Mumbai: “He is smart, he is shrewd and is very quick with his decision making. It is so important in T20 cricket. If you are behind the eight ball for six balls, that could cost you badly. Because of his experience over the years with MI and the success he has tasted, the amount of T20 cricket he has played, over 400 T20s across all formats – franchise cricket, international and domestic – that is a heck of a lot of cricket. And, he has always had a shrewd cricketing mind. No doubt about it.”

Asked about the difference in leading an IPL side to five titles and the country, Shastri said: “There is a big difference in leading in IPL and the country. IPL is IPL, Indian Premier League. This is international cricket. The quality of teams you play is far superior. In the IPL, you would have two good bowlers in the bowling line-up or three good batsmen, whereas in the international side, it’s double that number. There lies the challenge.”

Shastri’s team-mate in Mumbai and India during their playing days, and who coached India to their first and only T20 World Cup title, Lalchand Rajput, told this website that Rohit’s experience of leading for a long time in T20s will hold him and India in good stead in the World Cup.

“In T20, it is just that you have to make better decisions at a particular time. There is no time to come back like you have in Tests and ODIs. Rohit is better placed to take decisions as he has gone through those situations earlier,” Rajput told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

Rajput added: “As I said, he brings in a lot of experience in T20s. He is a player’s captain. He listens to the players, takes their views but makes his own decisions. Players should be happy. Why Dhoni was successful was he took the best out of the players, giving them the confidence and motivating them, telling them they were the best in business and not to worry even if they gave 20 runs an over. That added confidence brings the best out of the players. Rohit is of a similar kind. That is one thing that makes Rohit a good captain.”

Rajput recalled an instance in which Lasith Malinga went for a lot of overs in the death and still Rohit gave him the last over. Rajput said: “When I asked him why he persisted with Malinga, Rohit said ‘Malinga was the best death bowler and if I gave it to somebody else, he might give runs and I would have regretted that. If the opposition scored runs off Malinga, then they must have batted well’. That is how you give bowlers confidence.”

Rohit made his T20I debut in the first T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 as a 20-year-old with hardly any experience in this format. Now, with 401 T20 matches behind him, Rohit is one of the vastly experienced T20 players, scoring nearly 8,000 runs and has been through almost every situation that the game can present.

Rajput said one cannot compare Dhoni and Rohit as captains. “We should not compare. In 2007, we did not have experience in T20 and we played as we went along and became mature. Now, Rohit has been playing for the last 15 years for the country and in the IPL. He is more mature, has gone through tough situations. He is much more averse to taking better decisions, and that will definitely help.”

In his own words, Rohit reflected upon the 15 years of his T20I career and what lay ahead with a billion population hoping him to regain the World Cup for the country.

“It's been a long time since 2007. When I was picked for that World Cup, I literally didn't go with any expectations about myself or the team. I just wanted to enjoy the tournament, play it because that was my first ever World Cup. I had no understanding of what it is like to be part of the World Cup and how big it is going to be until we won the World Cup,” he said in Melbourne ahead of the two warm-up matches India play in Brisbane, on October 17 against Australia and on October 19 against New Zealand.

Now, after playing in all the seven previous World Cups and entering the eighth, only one of two players to be doing so – Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan being the other – Rohit said: “It's been a long journey. The game has evolved so much that you can literally see how it's being played now compared to what it was in 2007. Back then, 140, 150 was a good score, and now people try and get that score in 14, 15 overs.

“It's just that the teams have become more fearless. They have started to take a lot of risks without worrying about the result, which I think is a good way to play this kind of format. Yeah, it is something that our team is also trying to do because this is the kind of format where there is risk, but there's literally high rewards, as well. You've got to be brave enough to take those risks, and certainly we'll be prepared to do that, as well.”

Being at the forefront of taking risks is Rohit himself as an opener and he is unafraid to play his shots from the first ball. His team has begun to take risks and bat fearlessly since the last year under the Rohit-head coach Rahul Dravid regime. The extra bounce that Australian pitches offer should be to Rohit’s liking and play his horizontal shots. Though he has only two fifties in nine T20Is in Australia and averages less than 26, the World Cup is the right stage for Rohit to repose the faith that the selectors have by naming him the captain last year who can bring back an ICC trophy home, something that was last done in 2013 when India won the ICC Champions Trophy.

The trophy cabinet has been lying bare since the last nine years with India only showing promise to win in ICC events but returning home empty handed.

Under Rohit, the hope can become a reality.