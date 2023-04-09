Who is Suyash Sharma, KKR's new mystery spinner who has impressed one and all

Historically, Kolkata Knight Riders have shown a tendency to unearth a new player with a mystery element to him. The franchise have played key roles in the development of bowlers like Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav and helped both those bowlers and others get noticed on the global stage.

The franchise now seems to have done something similar with 19-year-old Delhi leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, who with his headband and awkward-looking action has caught the attention of many.

On Sunday, Suyash grabbed more eyeballs when he dismissed Gujarat Titans' Abhinav Manohar with a stunning googly that found him praise on social media.

Here are few things to know about Suyash Sharma:



Born on May 15 2003, Suyash Sharma comes from the Bhajanpura area of East Delhi, but is yet to feature in either a first-class match, a List A match, or a T20 match for his state side.



After some intervention from former Delhi cricketer Kartar Nath, Suyash was picked for Delhi in the U25 Men's State A trophy in 2022. He played two matches for the team and picked up five wickets.



Prior to the IPL auction in December, Suyash flew down to Mumbai to the KKR academy for trials. At the 2022 IPL auctions, Suyash was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a sum of Rs 20 lakh. The franchise CEO Venky Mysore gave credit to the team scouts, who spotted him in an U25 match in New Delhi.



Suyash made his Indian Premier League debut for the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he took figures of 3 for 30 and helped the Knight Riders win the match by 81 runs.