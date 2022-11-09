Suryakumar Yadav is the most destructive white-ball cricket player in the world at the moment: Geoff Lawson

Geoff Lawson was a fiery fast bowler from Australia in the 1980s, who played in 48 Tests between 1980 and 1989 and picked up 180 wickets. The 64-year-old right-arm pacer was famous for his spells against England in the Ashes, especially in the 1982 home series, where he picked up 34 sticks. In all, he played in 21 Ashes Tests and took 97 wickets, beginning his career at a time when the famous Dennis Lille and Jeff Thomson were in the final phase of their careers and coinciding with that of Craig McDermott and Bruce Reid, and before the arrival of Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee.

The New South Welshman also played in 79 ODIs and took 88 wickets. He coached Pakistan between 2007 and 2008 and was in charge of the team during the first T20 World Cup that saw India beat Pakistan in the final in Johannesburg under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy.

Lawson is currently focusing on Fairbreak organisation, working for the benefit of women’s lives through cricket. He is travelling to India this week in connection with this organisation. “It is about presenting equal opportunities to women in workplaces, in their cricket careers by providing them opportunities to play cricket,” said Lawson in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol in Sydney ahead of Pakistan vs New Zealand semifinal.

Excerpts from the interview in which Lawson speaks about Suryakumar Yadav being the best batter in limited overs today and his liking for the young Arshdeep Singh.

We are in the knockouts of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. How do you look back on the matches so far?

This T20 World Cup has been fascinating. There have been a lot of upsets. Ireland, The Netherlands, whoever is winning, is terrific. That the rest of the world is catching up is one thing. That also means a lot of pressure on the home team and (the top teams to win). The host nation has not won a T20 World Cup. It also sends the message that trying to go back-to-back for the titles, as Australia were trying to do, is also difficult because T20 evolves all the time, evolves very quickly and perhaps Australia have not evolved quickly enough. They thought they could use the same tactics as last year and that was going to be successful, but it has not. A lot of it has to do with how much the other teams have improved. And they have adapted to the conditions. Let’s face it, the conditions have favoured fast bowlers, bouncy pitches, the new ball is swinging, it has been terrific. As a former bowler myself, it has been such a watchable tournament. Every game you tune into has been special. There’s something to watch.

Who among the fast bowlers has impressed you in this tournament? What did you make of Arshdeep Singh?

There have been very impressive fast bowlers. People who have been fast have not been bowling the 150s. Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand, Kagiso Rabada, Shaheen Afridi, certainly Arshdeep, who with the new ball has swung it both ways. He swings into the right handers, he swings it away. He is such a handful. I just really enjoy watching him bowl. I actually enjoy anybody who swings it both ways. But someone like Arshdeep, being a left-armer who bowls at a good pace, has excellent control and is swinging it both ways, has got a different element in T20 cricket. It is not batting dominated with the new ball. You have got to be able to bat with the new ball, with the swinging ball. Arshdeep, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have used the Australian conditions to their advantage. Pakistan have done a bit of the same with Naseem Shah, Afridi and Haris Rauf. It has been a battle of fast bowling that we have not seen in the previous T20 World Cups.

It is not just about raw pace in T20s, isn’t it? England’s Mark Wood, though, has been clocking 150 kmph-plus consistently.

You have got to be able to swing the ball. One reason that spinners have been successful, whether it’s the wrist spinners bowling a wrong one or a top spinner or a leggie and it goes in different directions or the finger flicker spinners, be it Ravichandran Ashwin, Mujeeb ur Rahman or those sort of guys are hard to face because they move the ball either ways a little and create uncertainty in the minds of the batsmen. Fast bowlers who swing it both ways also create uncertainty, particularly when doing it at 145 kmph. We have seen a lot of 150 kmph bowling in this World Cup as well. It is great to see the ball swinging. Let’s give Kookaburra a clap for producing the ball that actually does swing. It is having slips standing back on the edge of the fielding circle, it’s having great slip catching and great fast bowling. It sets a different trend in the Power Play and the teams that have been successful are actually those who have batted well in Power Play. It has been a different pattern from what we have seen in T20 franchise cricket. It is so different to an Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League or even a Big Bash League where the new ball does very little and the opening batsmen take advantage of that. This one’s a different game.

You mentioned that bowling in franchise cricket is different. Is it because of the restriction on the number of foreigners in franchise cricket?

No, no. I think it’s got to do with the quality of the cricket ball. It’s got to swing. Locals, India has got a lot of quality bowlers who can swing the ball. Australia have got, South Africa, England have got them. A lot of domestic bowlers are good swing bowlers. When you get to international cricket, you can swing balls by bowling very fast. It is a different level whereas the IPLs, the PSLs, the BBLs, The Hundreds are all domestic competitions. The standard is, as you expect, a level down. This World Cup is the highest standard I have seen ever.

How would you be bowling to Suryakumar Yadav, who has risen to the No. 1 ranking among T20 batsmen and who has been amongst runs in his maiden trip to Australia for this World Cup?

I would not be bowling full tosses to him. He did not have trouble with those the other night. That was pretty poor tactics by the left armer the other night (Richard Ngarava of Zimbabwe was hit for two sixes and a four, all off full tosses, by Yadav). He is an outstanding player. You have to take him one ball at a time. What you bowl to him depends on what just happens. He is not in early, he is not even in when it is swinging, which is fair enough. That is his role, which is to bat at number four or five. He is doing it brilliantly. I think I might bowl a little bit of the slower ones. You’ve got to mix it. Sometimes bowl fast, 150 kmph, challenge him with a short ball, which you can do on big grounds. It is so hard on Indian grounds because the top edges just go for six. It depends on what ground you are playing at. Everything depends on what the ball is doing, what the pitch is doing, how big the ground is, what target you are chasing. Suryakumar is playing the spinners and fast bowlers so well. He has got a plan and probably he is the most destructive player in white ball cricket in the world at the moment. And, he follows Virat Kohli, who plays a very different game. He plays an orthodox game, he doesn’t ramp, doesn’t scoop, he just plays normal shots and sometimes extraordinary shots.

You were looking with interest at the team sheet outside the Pakistan dressing room at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Did it bring back memories of your coaching days with the Pakistan team?

Obviously, 2007 T20 World Cup, the first ever T20 World Cup final between India and Pakistan after we played a tie that went to a Bowl Out in the first game and parallel with India winning off the last ball at the MCG. It was a nine-ball over and probably a very poor call on the full toss (the first match in Melbourne on October 23, 2022). But anyway, a very close game. And, we are up to the semifinals with India and Pakistan being favourites to win, so we may well get a replay of 2007. It is hard to imagine a bigger, better atmosphere than what was in Round 1 at the MCG. But if we get to the final there, it will be multiplied even more. That takes me back to 2007 when it was the first-ever T20 World Cup. We did not exactly know what we were going to get or what we were going to do. That was another stunning game of cricket that could have gone either way. If India played Pakistan in the final, you would not bet against it going to the last ball again.

Neither the Super Over…

We don’t want the Super Over. I think it suits the side that has been on the field because they don’t have to go back and warm up. I don’t think that is fair. I don’t think the Super Over is fair. You’ve got to find a quicker way to settle a game than the Super Over. But, that’s the rule at the moment.

Talking of Super Over, New Zealand were just unlucky that they did not win the 2019 World Cup, isn’t it?

You just share the title, don’t you when it is that close. New Zealand did not lose the World Cup final. They just did not get the trophy. In a tie like that, you should shake hands and share the spoils.