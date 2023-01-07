 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsCricket

Suryakumar Yadav century powers India to 228/5 against Sri Lanka

PTI
Jan 07, 2023 / 09:22 PM IST

Surya toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers, hitting fours and maximums at will and in his trademark manner all across the ground to notch his third T20I century.

Suryakumar Yadav (Image: ICC)

Suryakumar Yadav produced yet another T20 batting masterclass with a 51-ball unbeaten 112 and powered India to 228 for five in the third and final game against Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

Surya toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers, hitting fours and maximums at will and in his trademark manner all across the ground to notch his third T20I century.

After completing his fifty 26 balls, Surya took only 19 deliveries to reach the 100-run mark. He ended the innings in style, hitting a six and a four off Chamika Karunaratne in the last over. Shubman Gill (46), who failed to go beyond single digit scores in the previous two matches, was cautious as he opened his account after playing nine dots with a six, followed by a four off Dilshan Madushanka in the third over.

Rahul Triptahi played a 16-ball 35-run knock after Ishan Kishan (1) was sent back in the first over.

As soon as spin was introduced, Tripathi targeted Mahesh Theekshana (0/48) as he collected three fours from the fifth over. He scooped the first one over square leg, swept the second to point and hit the third over mid-off.

Tripathi assumed the role of the aggressor as he pummelled Chamika Karunaratne (1/52) for twin sixes before perishing off a short ball, caught at short third.