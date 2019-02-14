Suresh Raina is my pick as top fielder: Jonty Rhodes

Moneycontrol News

Former South Africa cricketer and legendary fielder Jonty Rhodes has named Indian cricketer Suresh Raina at the top in his list of "Top five fielders".

In a short video interview to International Cricket Council (ICC), Rhodes talks about the top five fielders of the modern era. Rhodes' list includes Andrew Symonds of Australia, Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa, Paul Collingwood of England, AB de Villiers of South Africa and Suresh Raina of India.

"... No.1 for me somebody who is still playing is Suresh Raina," said Rhodes.

Accepting that he is an unabashed fan of the Indian cricketer, Rhodes said: "I have been a massive fan of Suresh Raina forever... ever since he started playing. I love AB de Villiers but there I may be bit biased because I am South African and he is bit like my son with regards to that. Raina plays in India all the time and I know what the conditions of the field are. He doesn't even give a second hesitation on should I dive, should I not dive. He goes for the ball...it was pretty much my philosophy."

Raina in his 322 international appearances has taken 167 catches.



Who makes it into @JontyRhodes8's top five fielders? pic.twitter.com/vZrbQUnexP — ICC (@ICC) February 13, 2019

