English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE NOW:Watch the Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA). Join Now
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

IPL 2021 | SRH vs KKR LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard here

IPL 2021 | SRH vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score: Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders are taking on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the third match of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Moneycontrol News
April 11, 2021 / 06:02 PM IST
David Warner during an IPL match in 2020 (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

David Warner during an IPL match in 2020 (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 LIVE Score: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the third match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 11.

This is KKR's first full season under Eoin Morgan's captaincy. After failing to qualify for the Playoffs last year, they are now looking to make a winning start. David Warner-led SRH are being seen as one of the most consistent sides. They are hoping to retain this form and start the season on a winning note.

KKR lead SRH 12-7 in the head-to-head record. Check out the fantasy team picks for this match here.

Also read – In-Depth | IPL 2021: Past, present and COVID-battered future of the ‘great cricket circus’

SRH squad: David Warner (Captain), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh and Wriddhiman Saha

Close

Related stories

KKR squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Dinesh Karthik, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Pawan Negi, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravathi and Venkatesh Iyer

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #KKR #Sports #SRH
first published: Apr 11, 2021 06:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.