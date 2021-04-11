IPL 2021 | SRH vs KKR LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard here

David Warner during an IPL match in 2020 (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 LIVE Score: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the third match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 11.

This is KKR's first full season under Eoin Morgan's captaincy. After failing to qualify for the Playoffs last year, they are now looking to make a winning start. David Warner-led SRH are being seen as one of the most consistent sides. They are hoping to retain this form and start the season on a winning note.

KKR lead SRH 12-7 in the head-to-head record. Check out the fantasy team picks for this match here.

SRH squad: David Warner (Captain), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh and Wriddhiman Saha

KKR squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Dinesh Karthik, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Pawan Negi, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravathi and Venkatesh Iyer

