Sun, Swine and Toy Tigers: 7 bizarre instances when cricket matches were halted

Swine stops play | In 1983 as Australia took on rivals England at the Gabba in a one day game, a fan managed to smuggle a pig into the ground by convincing the stewards that it was going to be his lunch. The names “Botham” and “Eddie” were painted on either side of the pig, poking fun at the overweight Englishmen, before letting it run onto the field. The play was stopped while cops chased and tried to capture the animal. (Image: Reuters)