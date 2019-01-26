Sun, Swine and Toy Tigers: 7 bizarre instances when cricket matches were halted

Stoppages are common in cricket due to rain, injuries and bad light but here are seven bizarre instances when play had to be halted. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Sun stops play | The ODI match between India and New Zealand at McLean Park, Napier on January 23, 2018, was the first time that an International match was suspended due to Sun. Normally cricket pitches are positioned in a North-South direction but at Napier, the pitch is facing East-West. As a result, the Sun rays were falling directly in the eyes of the batsman and after Shikhar Dhawan complained, the play was suspended for 30 minutes till the Sunset. (Image: AP) 2/7 Pollution stops play | In a first recorded instance that play was stopped due to toxic smog, India vs Sri Lanka Test match was halted several times on Day 2 as players struggled to breathe. A majority of the Sri Lankans emerged wearing anti-pollution masks after lunch and their pacers had to receive medical treatment twice during the game as they struggled to complete their overs. Sri Lanka eventually ran out of healthy players to take the field forcing Virat Kohli to declare at 536/7. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 Car stops play | A Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh had to be halted because a man drove his car onto the pitch at the Airforce ground in Palam. Players like Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma were on the pitch when the incident occurred and they were forced to take evasive action as the driver performed a pattern of 8. Thankfully the car tyres didn’t damage the pitch and the game could go on as scheduled. (Image: Reuters) 4/7 Fried Calamari stops play | In 1995, at a domestic match in South Africa, batsman Daryll Cullinan smashed a huge six into the crowds. The ball landed in a frying pan of calamari (squids) and the play was halted for about 10 minutes for the ball to cool down before the umpires could wipe off the grease. Even then the bowler, Roger Telemachus, couldn’t grip the ball and it eventually had to be replaced. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 Swine stops play | In 1983 as Australia took on rivals England at the Gabba in a one day game, a fan managed to smuggle a pig into the ground by convincing the stewards that it was going to be his lunch. The names “Botham” and “Eddie” were painted on either side of the pig, poking fun at the overweight Englishmen, before letting it run onto the field. The play was stopped while cops chased and tried to capture the animal. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 Giant cigarette stops play | In 2007, authorities at the Oval paid a man to dress up as a giant cigarette in order to raise awareness of the ban on “traditional tobacco products.” Unfortunately, the man in the costume wasn’t aware of cricket etiquette and decided to take a stroll behind the bowler’s arm. This led to the umpires having to stop the play while the Public Announcement was used to make the iconic request, “would the cigarette please fall down?” (Image: Reuters) 7/7 Tiger rumours stop play | In a match between Hampshire and South Wiltshire in 2011, rumours arose that a tiger had been spotted on the golf course next door. The panic among the spectators at the Rose Bowl stadium halted the play for 20 minutes as players were rushed to safety and helicopters circled the area with thermal imaging cameras. It was later discovered that a life-size toy tiger which was left unattended on the golf course was the source of the rumours. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 26, 2019 01:00 pm