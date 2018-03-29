Steve Smith breaks down, says 'I will regret this for rest of my life'

Disgraced former Australian captain Steven Smith apologised to the people of Australia and fans of the sport over the ball-tampering scandal at a press conference in Sydney on Thursday.

Smith broke down during the press conference and said that he is taking “full responsibility” for what had transpired over the last week.

“Good people make mistakes,” Smith told the media present at Sydney airport.

The 28-year-old said that it was an ‘error of judgement’ and that it was a “failure of leadership, my leadership”.

Smith said that he would do ‘everything to make up his mistake’ adding that he was “absolutely devastate”.

“I know I will regret it for the rest of my life,” Smith said as he broke down, adding “I hope I can earn back the respect and forgiveness”.

said he was honoured to represent and captain the national side.

‘Cricket is the greatest game in the world. It is my life and I hope it can be, again,’ Smith added.

Speaking about his relationship with David Warner, Smith said: “I have been privileged and honoured to represent my country. Cricket has been my life and I hope it can be again. I am sorry and I am absolutely devastated. I don't blame anyone. I am the captain of the Australian team. It's on my watch and I take responsibility for what happened.”

When asked about if the ball-tampering incident was one-off, Smith stated, “In my knowledge this has never happened before.”

Before exiting the room, Smith reiterated that he was “sorry for bringing pain to Australia and the fans”.

Smith’s father Peter Smith was standing by his side when he addressed the media upon his arrival at the Sydney airport.

Also read: Ganguly calls ball-tampering plan ‘sheer stupidity’, Tendulkar says ban a ‘right decision’

Warner also apologised on Thursday and said that the recent developments were a “stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy”.

“Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket. I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it. I understand the distress this has cause the sport and its fans (sic),” Warner added.

Having been caught red-handed for indulging in ball-tampering, Smith and Warner were banned from playing cricket for Australia for one year by CA. Cameron Bancroft, who was seen scraping the ball with a yellow object, was suspended from international cricket for a nine-month period.

Also read: Top sponsor Magellan terminates contract with Cricket Australia

Earlier, the Australian cricket Board had suspended the three from playing in the final Test match. The trio were given seven days to appeal against the decision.

Both, Smith and Warner had stepped down as the captain and the vice-captain respectively, during the third Test against South Africa, after the scandal came to light.

Smith, who had led the national side since 2015, confessed to reporters in Cape Town on Saturday that the ball-tampering had been orchestrated by himself and senior players.

Bancroft was tasked with implementing the plan and was duly caught on camera using the tape.

Smith had also stepped down as captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also barred Smith and Warner from participating in the 2018 edition of the IPL.