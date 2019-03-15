Star India seeks BCCI permission to run political advertisements during IPL 2019

Star India Pvt, the official broadcast rights holder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking permission to run political advertisements during the upcoming 2019 IPL season.

A clause in the existing Media Rights Agreement (MRA) between the BCCI and Star India currently prohibits any kind of political or religious advertisements during either live or recorded transmission of games. As per a Times of India report, the BCCI is yet to revert on this proposal.

Under Clause 8.6(B) of the MRA signed between Star India and BCCI for a five-year period, “slotting of any political and/or religious advertisements during transmission is not permitted.”

Star India won the global broadcasting and digital media rights for IPL thanks to their record-breaking consolidated bid of Rs 16,347.5 crore for a period of five years (2018-22) during the BCCI-organised e-auction in 2017. At Rs 8,200 crore, the bid was more than double what Sony had paid for TV rights for a 10-year period in 2008.

It meant that Star India would be essentially paying the BCCI Rs 55 crore for each IPL match as compared to Rs 43 crore that the Board earns from each international match that India plays.

With this season’s IPL coinciding with general elections in the country, the IPL broadcasters are naturally looking at the situation as an opportunity to expand their ad sales base. The IPL will kick off on March 23, with the finals being slated for May 12. The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to take place between April 11 and May 23.

The BCCI along with Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will have to take a call on whether they will be willing to waive off Clause 8.6(B) in the MRA, which will also set a precedent for future broadcast deals.