App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Star India seeks BCCI permission to run political advertisements during IPL 2019

Under Clause 8.6(B) of the MRA signed between Star India and BCCI for a five-year period, “slotting of any political and/or religious advertisements during transmission is not permitted.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Star India Pvt, the official broadcast rights holder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking permission to run political advertisements during the upcoming 2019 IPL season.

A clause in the existing Media Rights Agreement (MRA) between the BCCI and Star India currently prohibits any kind of political or religious advertisements during either live or recorded transmission of games. As per a Times of India report, the BCCI is yet to revert on this proposal.

Under Clause 8.6(B) of the MRA signed between Star India and BCCI for a five-year period, “slotting of any political and/or religious advertisements during transmission is not permitted.”

Star India won the global broadcasting and digital media rights for IPL thanks to their record-breaking consolidated bid of Rs 16,347.5 crore for a period of five years (2018-22) during the BCCI-organised e-auction in 2017. At Rs 8,200 crore, the bid was more than double what Sony had paid for TV rights for a 10-year period in 2008.

related news

It meant that Star India would be essentially paying the BCCI Rs 55 crore for each IPL match as compared to Rs 43 crore that the Board earns from each international match that India plays.

With this season’s IPL coinciding with general elections in the country, the IPL broadcasters are naturally looking at the situation as an opportunity to expand their ad sales base. The IPL will kick off on March 23, with the finals being slated for May 12. The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to take place between April 11 and May 23.

The BCCI along with Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will have to take a call on whether they will be willing to waive off Clause 8.6(B) in the MRA, which will also set a precedent for future broadcast deals.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 01:51 pm

tags #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Some Lessors to End Deals With Jet, Prepare to Fly Planes Out of India ...

SC Seeks EC Response on Opposition Leaders' Plea on Counting of VVPAT ...

Hamid Movie Review: The Star of Aijaz Khan Film is Definitely Talha Ar ...

DMK Announces List of LS Constituencies Allotted to Itself, Allies

India Was Alone Against Masood Azhar in 2009, Has Global Support Now: ...

Hard Day's Work: Politicians Teach Us That Any Time is a Good Time to ...

Priyanka Chopra Excited to Be Part of Women in the World Summit With B ...

Yamaha MT-15 Launched in India for Rs 1.36 Lakh, Gets Single Channel A ...

Pakistan's Response on Kartarpur Corridor Inadequate, Says Amarinder S ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

After Mumbai bridge collapse, NCP says scrap bullet train plan

General elections 2019: Can N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP overcome anti-in ...

Fadnavis and Uddhav to begin joint poll meetings from today

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Closing Bell: Markets end off day's high, Nifty below 11,450; HUL, ITC ...

Here's a list of top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in Februar ...

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shootings: 49 dead in two 'terrorist attacks' in Ch ...

Sanya Malhotra's character in Photograph must set a precedent for laye ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

GDP fiasco, vanishing job numbers: India is certainly fighting a trust ...

How a small Madhya Pradesh village is striving to keep kabaddi's legac ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt oozes beauty in this new poster

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor plays a perfect boyfriend at ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Section 15: Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to shed his blood for director ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh Cricket team has a narrow esca ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.