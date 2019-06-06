Stac's five-for and Coulter-Nile's fifty helps Australia to second win in Cricket World Cup 2019

Catch all the top moments from match 10 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between West Indies and Australia played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/16 West Indies met Australia for match 10 of Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl. est Indies made one change, bringing in Evin Lewis in place of Darren Bravo, while Australia decided to play with the same side. (Image: Reuters) 2/16 West Indies were off to a flying start as pacers Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell dismissed Australian openers Aaron Finch and David Warner inside 4 overs. Finch made 6 while Warner made just 3. Australia were struggling at 26/2. (Image: Reuters) 3/16 Andre Russell then dismissed Usman Khawaja in the seventh over before Glenn Maxwell became Cottrell 's second victim in the eight over. Australia were in a spot of bother at 38/4 . (Image: Reuters) 4/16 Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis played a handy innings of 19 from 23 balls before Holder dismissed him in the 17th over. Australia were 79/5. (Image: Reuters) 5/16 Australian vice-captain Alex Carey then played a vital innings of 45 from 55 balls and stitched a 68 run partnership with Steve Smith to stabilize the innings. Carey was dismissed by Russell in the 31st over. (Image: Reuters) 6/16 Smith played a slow but steady innings from the other end and completed fifty in the 35th over. Former Australian skipper made 73 off 103 balls before a stunning catch by Cottrell off the bowling of Oshane Thomas ended Smith's stay in the middle. (Image: Reuters) 7/16 Nathan Coulter-Nile turned out to be a surprise package as he played an aggressive knock from the other end. Coulter-Nile completed his first ODI fifty in the 43rd over before he was dismissed by Carlos Brathwaite in the 49th over. Coulter-Nile made 92 off just 60 balls. (Image: Reuters) 8/16 Smith's patient fifty and Coulter-Nile's blistering knock meant that Australia recovered from its early blows and ended the innings with a competitive total of 288/10 . (Image: Reuters) 9/16 West Indies started the chase on wrong note as Pat Cummins dismissed Evin Lewis in just the second over. Lewis made just one. (Image: Reuters) 10/16 Chris Gayle made 21 and survived a few close chances before Mitchell Starc trapped him in front of the wickets in the 5th over. West Indies were 31/2. (Image: Reuters) 11/16 Nicholas Pooran played a fast innings of 40 from 36 balls and struck a partnership with Shai Hope as the two batsmen construed the West Indies innings. Pooran was caught by Finch at point off the bowling of Adam Zampa in the 20th over. West Indies were 99/3 at the loss of Pooran's wicket. (Image: Reuters) 12/16 Hope completed his fifty in the 27th over. From the other end Shimron Hetmyer played an innings of 21 from 28 balls. A horrible mix-up between the two batsmen in the 28th over led to Hetmyer's dismissal. West Indies were 149/4 when Hetmyer walked back. (Image: Reuters) 13/16 Hope played a slow but steady innings of 68 from 105 balls and was dismissed by Cummins in the 35th over. West Indies were 190/5 when Hope got out. (Image: Reuters) 14/16 Andre Russell scored 15 off 11 balls before a spectacular catch by Glenn Maxwell sent him back. West Indies were 216/6 when Russell lost his wicket. (Image: Reuters) 15/16 Holder played a fighting knock lower down the order and completed fifty in the 44th over. (Image: Reuters) 16/16 Starc bowled a fiery spell towards the closing stages of the match and accounted for the wickets of Holder, Brathwaite and Cottrell to complete his five wicket haul. Starc finished with the figures of 10-1-46-5. West Indies finished its a score of 273/9. Australia won the match by 15 runs. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 6, 2019 11:08 pm