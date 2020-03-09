App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 11:27 AM IST

SRK, Preity Zinta among IPL team owners to write to BCCI against cut in prize money

In their letter, the franchise owners said the changes were communicated to them with less than four weeks to go for the season to begin.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Within a week after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to halve the play-off prize money in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the owners of all eight franchises have written a letter to the IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel, saying the pay cut will cause “significant and unexpected financial complication,” the Mumbai Mirror has reported.

The letter sent to Patel on March 6 was signed by Shah Rukh Khan (Kolkata Knight Riders), Preity Zinta (Kings XI Punjab), Nikhil Meswani (Mumbai Indians), Parth Jindal (Delhi Capitals), Kaviya Maran (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Sanjeev Churiwala (Royal Challengers Bangalore), KS Viswanathan (Chennai Super Kings) and Ranjit Barthakur (Rajasthan Royals), said the report citing the letter, accessed by the publication.

The BCCI sent an email to the franchises stating that the four teams to qualify for the play-offs in the upcoming season would share Rs 25 crore instead of Rs 50 crore. The decision was reportedly taken citing the economic slowdown.

Close

The BCCI further stated the break-up of the pay-cut in the email which says that the final winner would get Rs 10 crore and the runner-up (loser of the final) Rs 6.25 crore while the third team (loser of qualifier two play-off match) and the fourth team (loser of the eliminator play-off match) would bag Rs 4.375 crore each.

related news

In 2019, the four teams shared a total prize money Rs 50 crore among themselves: Rs 25 crore for the champions, Rs 12.5 crore for the runners up, and Rs 6.25 crore each for the other two.

In the letter, the franchise owners said the changes were communicated to them with less than four weeks to go for the season to begin. They said it was too late for them to recalibrate their financial models and the “proposed changes will cause significant and unexpected financial complications,” said the report.

Admitting that it was the money that drove a tournament like IPL, the team owners believe that the prize money to teams reaching to play-offs “continues to be a strong incentive for teams to continually improve the performance”. This, they said, has benefited Indian cricket “in no small measure.”

“We collectively believe rewinding that will be a step backward in the progress of the IPL,” they said in the letter.

The team-owners also objected to the BCCI’s decision of increasing the hosting fee.

As per the BCCI’s email, each franchise would now have to pay Rs 50 lakh to the association for every game it hosts. The amount is Rs 20 lakh more than the previously-paid amount of Rs 30 lakh, the report added.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 11:27 am

tags #cricket #Current Affairs #India #Sports

