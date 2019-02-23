App
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sri Lanka's historic win in South Africa has cricket world raving

Sri Lanka became the first Asian team to win a Test series in South Africa

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

South Africa witnessed their run of seven consecutive home test series wins come to an end after being bested by Sri Lanka in the second and final Test match on February 23.

On day 3 at Port Elizabeth, Sri Lanka chased down a target of 197 with loss of just two wickets.

Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis struck unbeaten half-centuries as Sri Lanka claimed a historic eight-wicket victory.  Prior to the series, Sri Lanka had not won a game in any format since October 2018.

Sri Lanka also becomes the first Asian team to win a Test series in South Africa. In doing so they joined the likes of Australia and England as the only teams to win a Test series against South Africa on its home turf.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had defeated South Africa in the first Test at Durban by 1 wicket thanks to an improbable chase engineered by Kusal Perera's brilliant 153 not out.  Perera was later named Player of the Series.

The achievement of Sri Lanka team is remarkable and there were plenty of reactions on twitter.

Former Sri-Lanka cricketer turned commentator Russel Arnold was over the moon by his team's stunning display in the Rainbow nation.

For former Sri Lankan skippers Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara, this victory brought lot of delight.


Cricket writer Gaurav Kalra had a cheeky but hilarious take on Sri Lanka's win and South Africa's long history of choking in World Cup matches.

Harsha Bhogle applauded the efforts of Kusal Mendis and Oshada Fernando.

Cricket statistician Mohandas Menon as always dug up numbers

The Editor-in-Chief of ESPNcricinfo labeled the Sri Lanka win as odds-defying.

Cricket writer Ayaz Memon remarked that he will cherish this win forever!

Former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman and Mohammad Kaif  too were  following the action between South Africa and Sri Lanka


Some other top reactions on Twitter



First Published on Feb 23, 2019 05:32 pm

