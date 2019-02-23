Sri Lanka's historic win in South Africa has cricket world raving

South Africa witnessed their run of seven consecutive home test series wins come to an end after being bested by Sri Lanka in the second and final Test match on February 23.

On day 3 at Port Elizabeth, Sri Lanka chased down a target of 197 with loss of just two wickets.

Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis struck unbeaten half-centuries as Sri Lanka claimed a historic eight-wicket victory. Prior to the series, Sri Lanka had not won a game in any format since October 2018.

Sri Lanka also becomes the first Asian team to win a Test series in South Africa. In doing so they joined the likes of Australia and England as the only teams to win a Test series against South Africa on its home turf.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had defeated South Africa in the first Test at Durban by 1 wicket thanks to an improbable chase engineered by Kusal Perera's brilliant 153 not out. Perera was later named Player of the Series.

The achievement of Sri Lanka team is remarkable and there were plenty of reactions on twitter.



Overwhelmed by the positivity coming out from the neighbours back in the Sub continent !!! Awesome #SAvSL

— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) February 23, 2019



Congratulations !!! Great team work to achieve something special. proud of the boys.. Well done @IamDimuth and the team.

— Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) February 23, 2019

Former Sri-Lanka cricketer turned commentator Russel Arnold was over the moon by his team's stunning display in the Rainbow nation.For former Sri Lankan skippers Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara, this victory brought lot of delight.

Cricket writer Gaurav Kalra had a cheeky but hilarious take on Sri Lanka's win and South Africa's long history of choking in World Cup matches.



the only way south africa can be part of a more improbable result this year is if they win the world cup #SAvSL — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 23, 2019



Harsha Bhogle applauded the efforts of Kusal Mendis and Oshada Fernando.



We knew of the undeniable class of Kusal Mendis. But this Oshada Fernando can bat! Many heroes for Sri Lanka, especially with ball in hand. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 23, 2019



Cricket statistician Mohandas Menon as always dug up numbers



- Six weeks ago India became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia.

- Today Sri Lanka became the first Asian side to win a Test series in South Africa.

With this, at least one of the Asian sides have now won a Test series in every Test-playing country!#SAvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 23, 2019



The Editor-in-Chief of ESPNcricinfo labeled the Sri Lanka win as odds-defying.



If you love cricket you can’t help but rejoice in this Sri Lankan win. History-making, odds-defying, and utterly cockle-warming — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) February 23, 2019



Cricket writer Ayaz Memon remarked that he will cherish this win forever!



Bravo Sri Lanka! Series victory to cherish forever — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 23, 2019



Former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman and Mohammad Kaif too were following the action between South Africa and Sri Lanka



Congratulations to Sri Lanka on a fantastic Test series win against SA in SA. This must be one of their greatest moments in their Test history. My friend @RusselArnold69 will be a really happy man #SAvSL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 23, 2019





Sri Lanka have bowled out South Africa for 128 in the second innings , need 197 to win the test and the series.Will be a difficult chase but if they do it ,will be one of the greatest overseas win by any team, definitely the biggest upset and most historic test series win #SAvSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 22, 2019



Some other top reactions on Twitter

On top of this being the most high-quality partnership of the series, Oshada and Mendis are two classy mofos with the bat. Oshada’s disdainful pull off Rabada. Mendis’ on-drives. Glorious. #SAvSL — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) February 23, 2019

Arguably the best day ever in the history of Asian test Cricket n surely the best day ever for #SLC.

Weldone @IamDimuth n team!

You made the entire nation proud #SAvSL#LionsRoar#Speechless — Danushka Gunathilaka (@danushka_70) February 23, 2019

Sri Lanka create history by becoming the first ever Asian team to win a Test series in South Africa #SAvSL— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 23, 2019