Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga wants to continue playing for 2 more years

Lasith Malinga has revisited his decision to retire after next year's Twenty20 World Cup, saying he would like to carry on for another two years. The Sri Lankan captain and veteran pacer had, in March, stated that he would hang up his boots post the Twenty20 World Cup which will be held in Australia next year.

The Twenty20 World Cup will be held in October-November and the 36-year-old pacer will captain his country in the tournament.

"T20 is four overs and I feel with my skill, I can manage T20 as a bowler. As a captain, because I've played so many T20s around the world that I feel I can manage that period for maybe another two years," Malinga told 'ESPNCricinfo'.

The veteran said he is waiting to hear from Sri Lanka Cricket on whether he would be leading the side in the Twenty20 showpiece.

"(Sri Lanka Cricket) said for the World Cup I have to be lead there but you never know in Sri Lanka," he said.

The only bowler with 100 T20 International wickets said Sri Lanka need continuity in leadership for a lasting change of fortunes after a period of slump.

"Sri Lanka are lacking that skillful bowler, they lack those consistencies. We can't get one year, one and a half years, all fixed, it might be that we need to get patience, maybe two or three years," he said.

"Consistency is very important. I feel whoever is doing the next selection have to understand that (for) people (to learn), they have to be there. If he's on the bench, nobody can learn," he added.

Malinga said the only way he can contribute to the game in the country is by continuing to play.

"If I believe I can give something for the youngsters, then I need to be there. I can tell, but now I can show them 'this is the way how you do it.' But if I don't play then I can't do that," he said.