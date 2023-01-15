Sri Lankan cricketers Ashen Bandara, Jeffrey Vandersay stretchered out after nasty collision

Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay had a collision near the boundary (mage: @OfficialSLC/Twitter)

Sri Lankan cricketers Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay had to be carried off the field on stretchers following a nasty collision during the third and final ODI match against India in Thiruvananthapuram.

The ugly collision took place on the boundary when both of them tried to save a boundary. After Virat Kohli pulled a Chamika Karunaratne delivery towards the boundary at deep square leg, both Bandara and Vandersay rushed in from opposite directions and in an attempt to stop the ball from reaching the fence, went unsuccessful and collided badly against each other while taking a slide.



Not so good scenes from Trivandrum.

Just hoping that the injuries aren’t serious. #INDvsSL#GreenfieldStadium pic.twitter.com/7RhrzHOq18

— Nirmal Jyothi (@majornirmal) January 15, 2023

Visuals showed that Vandersay's stomach was struck by Bandara's knee. The entire Sri Lankan team attended to them at the boundary.

Both the players were lying on the ground for a few minutes due to extreme pain and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after they were observed by their team physio.



#SLvsIND - Team Updates Dunith Wellalage will come in as a concussion replacement for Jeffrey Vandersay. A decision on Ashen Bandara's availability to bat is yet to be ascertained. Both players were taken to hospital to obtain Scans. pic.twitter.com/dCdWg64rbr — Sri Lanka Cricket

The Twitter handle of Sri Lankan cricket said, "Dunith Wellalage will come in as a concussion replacement for Jeffrey Vandersay. A decision on Ashen Bandara's availability to bat is yet to be ascertained. Both players were taken to hospital to obtain Scans."