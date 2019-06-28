Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match: Pretorius rocks Sri Lankan top order

Overs 1 to 5 Roundup! Runs: 36; Wickets: 1; Sri Lanka 36/1

Karunaratne is sent back on the the very first ball. Rabada bowls one back of the length and the Lankan batsman got stuck between two shots and ended up nicking it to first slip. Avishka Fernando comes out to bat, he plays a beautiful shot on the second ball. What a prospect this guy is! Beautiful shot from Fernando against Rabada, he is making it a habit to attack the opposition’s best bowler.