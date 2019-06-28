App
Jun 28, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match: Pretorius rocks Sri Lankan top order

Catch all the live score and updates from match 35 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Sri Lanka and South Africa played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

highlights

  • Jun 28, 03:59 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Kusal Perera b Pretorius 30(34)

    Length ball from Pretorius and Perera plays on to his stumps. 

  • Jun 28, 03:57 PM (IST)

    Overs 6 to 10 Roundup! Runs: 31; Wickets: 1; Sri Lanka 67/2

    Kusla Perera and Avishka Fernando do well and put up a 67-run partnership after the early loss of their skipper. The two play attacking shots to keep the scoreboard ticking. But Fernando plays an unnecessary shot and loses his wicket against Dwaine Pretorius. Sri Lanka need to rebuild. Wickets are the key for South Africa.

  • Jun 28, 03:52 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Avishka Fernando c du Plessis b Pretorius 30(29)

    Absolutely unnecessary shot from Fernando. Fuller ball from Pretorius and Fernando goes for a big shot, The ball lobs high in the air and du Plessis settles under the ball to complete a simple catch. 

  • Jun 28, 03:49 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Length ball on middle from Pretorius and Fernando flicks the ball over mid-wicket for a boundary. 

  • Jun 28, 03:47 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Short ball down leg from Pretorius and Perera flicks the ball to fine-leg for a boundary. 

  • Jun 28, 03:41 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Length ball on middle by Pretorius and Fernando flicks it fine-leg for a boundary.  

  • Jun 28, 03:36 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Fuller ball from Rabada and Perera crunches the ball through the off side for a boundary. 

  • Jun 28, 03:30 PM (IST)

    Overs 1 to 5 Roundup! Runs: 36; Wickets: 1; Sri Lanka 36/1

    Karunaratne is sent back on the the very first ball. Rabada bowls one back of the length and the Lankan batsman got stuck between two shots and ended up nicking it to first slip. Avishka Fernando comes out to bat, he plays a beautiful shot on the second ball. What a prospect this guy is! Beautiful shot from Fernando against Rabada, he is making it a habit to attack the opposition’s best bowler.

  • Jun 28, 03:29 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Straight drive from Fernando, no fielder is going to bother to try and stop it

  • Jun 28, 03:21 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Full and outside off from Morris and Perera lifts it over the offside field for a boundary

  • Jun 28, 03:18 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Classy from Fernando, gets on the backfoot and punches it

  • Jun 28, 03:06 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Karunaratne c du Plessis b Rabada 0(1)

    Karunaratne is sent back on the the very first ball. Rabada bowls one back of the length and the Lankan batsman got stuck between two shots and ended up nicking it to first slip

  • Jun 28, 02:47 PM (IST)
  • Jun 28, 02:46 PM (IST)

     Sri Lanka XI

    Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal

  • Jun 28, 02:45 PM (IST)

     South Africa XI 

    Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis(Captian), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

  • Jun 28, 02:43 PM (IST)

    However, South Africa have already been knocked out of the World Cup following a 49-run loss to Pakistan

  • Jun 28, 02:40 PM (IST)

    With two wins, Sri Lanka are currently at the seventh spot with six points and need to win rest of their three matches to harbour hopes of a semifinal berth.

  • Jun 28, 02:38 PM (IST)
  • Jun 28, 02:38 PM (IST)

     TOSS

    South Africa have won the toss and decided to bowl first

  • Jun 28, 02:36 PM (IST)

    Welcome to our live coverage of match 35 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Sri Lanka and South Africa played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

