Jun 28, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match: Pretorius rocks Sri Lankan top order
Catch all the live score and updates from match 35 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Sri Lanka and South Africa played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.
Top
highlights
WICKET! Kusal Perera b Pretorius 30(34)
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup!
WICKET! Avishka Fernando c du Plessis b Pretorius 30(29)
Overs 1 to 5 Roundup!
WICKET! Karunaratne c du Plessis b Rabada 0(1)
Sri Lanka XI
South Africa XI
TOSS
WICKET! Kusal Perera b Pretorius 30(34)
Length ball from Pretorius and Perera plays on to his stumps.
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup! Runs: 31; Wickets: 1; Sri Lanka 67/2
Kusla Perera and Avishka Fernando do well and put up a 67-run partnership after the early loss of their skipper. The two play attacking shots to keep the scoreboard ticking. But Fernando plays an unnecessary shot and loses his wicket against Dwaine Pretorius. Sri Lanka need to rebuild. Wickets are the key for South Africa.
WICKET! Avishka Fernando c du Plessis b Pretorius 30(29)
Absolutely unnecessary shot from Fernando. Fuller ball from Pretorius and Fernando goes for a big shot, The ball lobs high in the air and du Plessis settles under the ball to complete a simple catch.
FOUR! Length ball on middle from Pretorius and Fernando flicks the ball over mid-wicket for a boundary.
FOUR! Short ball down leg from Pretorius and Perera flicks the ball to fine-leg for a boundary.
FOUR! Length ball on middle by Pretorius and Fernando flicks it fine-leg for a boundary.
FOUR! Fuller ball from Rabada and Perera crunches the ball through the off side for a boundary.
Overs 1 to 5 Roundup! Runs: 36; Wickets: 1; Sri Lanka 36/1
Karunaratne is sent back on the the very first ball. Rabada bowls one back of the length and the Lankan batsman got stuck between two shots and ended up nicking it to first slip. Avishka Fernando comes out to bat, he plays a beautiful shot on the second ball. What a prospect this guy is! Beautiful shot from Fernando against Rabada, he is making it a habit to attack the opposition’s best bowler.
FOUR! Straight drive from Fernando, no fielder is going to bother to try and stop it
FOUR! Full and outside off from Morris and Perera lifts it over the offside field for a boundary
FOUR! Classy from Fernando, gets on the backfoot and punches it
WICKET! Karunaratne c du Plessis b Rabada 0(1)
Karunaratne is sent back on the the very first ball. Rabada bowls one back of the length and the Lankan batsman got stuck between two shots and ended up nicking it to first slip
Sri Lanka XI
Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal
South Africa XI
Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis(Captian), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir
However, South Africa have already been knocked out of the World Cup following a 49-run loss to Pakistan
With two wins, Sri Lanka are currently at the seventh spot with six points and need to win rest of their three matches to harbour hopes of a semifinal berth.
TOSS
South Africa have won the toss and decided to bowl first
Welcome to our live coverage of match 35 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Sri Lanka and South Africa played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street