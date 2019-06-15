Jun 15, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sri Lanka vs Australia, Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Karunaratne wins the toss and opts to bowl
Catch all the live score and updates from match 20 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Sri Lanka and Australia played at Kennington Oval, London
FOUR! Beautiful shot from Aaron Finch. Fuller delivery from Nuwan Pradeep and Finch pushes the ball straight down the ground for a boundary.
FOUR! Fuller delivery outside off from Nuwan Pradepp and Aaron Finch plays a stunning off drive for his first boundary of the day.
FOUR! Great timing by David Warner. Fuller delivery down leg from Lasith Malinga and Warner pushes the ball through the on side for the first boundary of the day.
Australian opening pair of David Warner and Aaron Finch have taken thier respective crease. For Sri Lanka it is their ace pacer Lasith Malinga opening the bowling.
National anthems are done live action begins.
The players are making thier way onto the field. We will have national anthems first and then the live action.
As we wait for the action to begin at Kennington Oval here is quick look at the captains who have lifted the cricket World Cup trophy in the previuous editions.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff
Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne wins the toss and opts to bowl.
An outstanding batting pitch. A green tinge, so some extra bounce and pace, but it'll flatten out. The track is another 300+ batting wicket.
Form guide
(Last five completed matches, most recent first)
Australia: W-L-W-W-W
Sri Lanka: W-L-W-L-L
In the batting department, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side has failed to last the full 50 overs against New Zealand and Afghanistan. Batting out full quota of 50 overs will be the priority for the Lankan Lions.
Sri Lanka will hope that fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep, who had injured himself ahead of the Bristol game, returns against Australia to strengthen the bowling attack.
The Veteran pacer had to fly home following the demise of mother-in-law, but is likely to play today's match and the onus would be on the pace duo to get wickets.
Sri Lanka have been struggling in ODI cricket off late and they will be counting on the form of their ace pacer Lasith Malinga.
Australian skipper Aaron Finch too has been in good form with the bat and has scored two fifties in his last four innings. He and Warner are setting tone for Australia for big totals.
Australia will be banking on the form of its dynamic opener David Warner. The Aussie has already hit two fifties and a century in this World Cup so far. Warner's hundred against Pakistan was rewarded with the Man of the Match award.
Sri Lankan fans have started filling the stadium. They can't wait to see their team back in action.
Sri Lanka though would be itching to get back into action as they last played a match 10 days ago. Sri Lanka's previous two games against Bangladesh and Pakistan were washed out without a ball being bowled.
Australia come into this match third on the points table with three wins from their four matches that they have played. Their only loss in the tournament thus far has been against India. Aaron Finch's side bounced back from that loss by defeating Pakistan in its previous fixture.
The weather in London is expected to be sunny and clear right through the day.
The biggest news of the day so far is that there will be no rains today at the Oval in London. We can expect a full match.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 20 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Today Sri Lanka takes on Australia at the Oval.