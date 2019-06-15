App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
  • South Africa SA
    Afghanistan AFG
    Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

    15-16 Jun, 2019, 18:00 IST

  • India IND
    Pakistan PAK
    Old Trafford, Manchester

    16 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • West Indies WI
    Bangladesh BAN
    The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

    17 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

Full schedule
LIVE BLOG
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Presented By
Jun 15, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sri Lanka vs Australia, Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Karunaratne wins the toss and opts to bowl

Catch all the live score and updates from match 20 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Sri Lanka and Australia played at Kennington Oval, London

highlights

  • Jun 15, 03:07 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Beautiful shot from Aaron Finch. Fuller delivery from Nuwan Pradeep and Finch pushes the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. 

  • Jun 15, 03:05 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Fuller delivery outside off from Nuwan Pradepp and Aaron Finch plays a stunning off drive for his first boundary of the day. 

  • Jun 15, 03:04 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Great timing by David Warner. Fuller delivery down leg from Lasith Malinga and Warner pushes the ball through the on side for the first boundary of the day. 

  • Jun 15, 03:01 PM (IST)

    Australian opening pair of David Warner and Aaron Finch have taken thier respective crease. For Sri Lanka it is their ace pacer Lasith Malinga opening the bowling. 

  • Jun 15, 02:58 PM (IST)

    National anthems are done live action begins. 

  • Jun 15, 02:52 PM (IST)

    The players are making thier way onto the field. We will have national anthems first and then the live action. 

  • Jun 15, 02:51 PM (IST)

    Head over to twitter and play in our exciting "Caption This" contest to stand a chance of winning exciting prizes. 

  • Jun 15, 02:51 PM (IST)
  • Jun 15, 02:42 PM (IST)

    As we wait for the action to begin at  Kennington Oval here is quick look at the captains who have lifted the cricket World Cup trophy in the previuous editions. 

  • Jun 15, 02:39 PM (IST)
  • Jun 15, 02:37 PM (IST)

    PLAYING XI 

    Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep

    Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff

  • Jun 15, 02:33 PM (IST)

    TOSS 

    Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne wins the toss and opts to bowl. 

  • Jun 15, 02:32 PM (IST)

    Betting Odds (bet365)

    Sri Lanka: 5

    Australia: 1/8

  • Jun 15, 02:32 PM (IST)

    PITCH REPORT 

    An outstanding batting pitch. A green tinge, so some extra bounce and pace, but it'll flatten out. The track is another 300+ batting wicket.

  • Jun 15, 02:30 PM (IST)

    Form guide

    (Last five completed matches, most recent first)

    Australia: W-L-W-W-W

    Sri Lanka: W-L-W-L-L

  • Jun 15, 02:26 PM (IST)

    In the batting department, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side has failed to last the full 50 overs against New Zealand and Afghanistan. Batting out full quota of 50 overs will be the priority for the Lankan Lions. 

  • Jun 15, 02:25 PM (IST)

    Sri Lanka will hope that fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep, who had injured himself ahead of the Bristol game, returns against Australia to strengthen the bowling attack.

  • Jun 15, 02:24 PM (IST)

    The Veteran pacer had to fly home following the demise of mother-in-law, but is likely to play today's match and the onus would be on the pace duo to get wickets.

  • Jun 15, 02:23 PM (IST)

    Sri Lanka have been struggling in ODI cricket off late and they will be counting on the form of their ace pacer Lasith Malinga. 

  • Jun 15, 02:22 PM (IST)
  • Jun 15, 02:20 PM (IST)

    Australian skipper Aaron Finch too has been in good form with the bat and has scored two fifties in his last four innings. He and Warner are setting tone for Australia for big totals. 

  • Jun 15, 02:18 PM (IST)

    Australia will be banking on the form of its dynamic opener David Warner. The Aussie has already hit two fifties and a century in this World Cup so far. Warner's hundred against Pakistan was rewarded with the Man of the Match award. 

  • Jun 15, 02:16 PM (IST)

    Sri Lankan fans have started filling the stadium. They can't wait to see their team back in action. 

  • Jun 15, 02:15 PM (IST)
  • Jun 15, 02:13 PM (IST)

    Sri Lanka though would be itching to get back into action as they last played a match 10 days ago. Sri Lanka's previous two games against Bangladesh and Pakistan were washed out without a ball being bowled. 

  • Jun 15, 02:10 PM (IST)

    Australia come into this match third on the points table with three wins from their four matches that they have played. Their only loss in the tournament thus far has been against India. Aaron Finch's side bounced back from that loss by defeating Pakistan in its previous fixture. 

  • Jun 15, 02:06 PM (IST)

    The weather in London is expected to be sunny and clear right through the day. 

  • Jun 15, 02:05 PM (IST)

    The biggest news of the day so far is that there will be no rains today at the Oval in London. We can expect a full match. 

  • Jun 15, 02:04 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 20 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Today Sri Lanka takes on Australia at the Oval. 

