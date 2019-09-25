App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sri Lanka replaces Zimbabwe for India tour in January 2020

Zimbabwe were earlier expected to tour India in the same time frame but International Cricket Council (ICC) banned Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on July 18

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sri Lanka will tour India in January 2020 instead of Zimbabwe, BCCI said on September 25.

The island nation will play three T20Is starting from January 5 in Guwahati, Indore and Pune.

Zimbabwe were earlier expected to tour India in the same time frame but International Cricket Council (ICC) banned Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on July 18. ICC banned ZC because it was unable to keep out the government's interference with the board's administration.

related news

Zimbabwe last played in a T20I triangular series played in Bangladesh which featured Afghanistan as the third team. Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza announced his retirement from cricket during the course of the series.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 05:27 pm

tags #cricket #India

