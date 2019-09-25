Sri Lanka replaces Zimbabwe for India tour in January 2020



JUST IN: Sri Lanka to play three-match T20I series against India in January.

More details here - https://t.co/2Dwcyvcrl5 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/DMs5YL0fDu — BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2019

Sri Lanka will tour India in January 2020 instead of Zimbabwe, BCCI said on September 25.

The island nation will play three T20Is starting from January 5 in Guwahati, Indore and Pune.

Zimbabwe were earlier expected to tour India in the same time frame but International Cricket Council (ICC) banned Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on July 18. ICC banned ZC because it was unable to keep out the government's interference with the board's administration.