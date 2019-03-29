Mar 29, 2019 11:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SRH vs RR IPL 2019 LIVE: Sunrisers pull off highest successful run chase in six-wicket victory
Catch all the live updates from match 8 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
FIFTY up for Warner! 50 (26)
HUNDRED up for Samson! 100 (54)
WICKET! Rahane c Manish b Shahbaz 70 (49)
FIFTY up for Samson! 50 (34)
FIFTY up for Rahane! 50 (38)
WICKET! Buttler b Rashid 5 (8)
Ajinkya Rahane (losing captain): First of all, 190+ on that wicket was really good. Initially when Sanju and me were batting the wicket looked slow - it was stopping an coming - and we thought 150 was a good total. But when players like Warner bat like that there is a very small margin for us. They didn't lose any momentum when someone got out and they played really well. We all know how talented Sanju is. He will go miles and consistency is going to be the key for him.
Archer to bowl the penultimate over. He starts with a low full toss which Yusuf slices to third man for a single. The next ball is another low full toss which Rashid whips to mid-on for a run. Yusuf squeezes the 4th delivery to third man for a single. Rashid’s movement seems to put Archer off his radar as he sends the net ball wide down the leg-side. Rashid then stays back in his crease and powers the 5th delivery through cover for a FOUR. The last ball is a full length delivery onto the stumps and Rashid uses the pace as he flicks it high over square leg for a SIX. Brilliant from Rashid as he takes his team to victory this time with the bat!
SRH 201/5 after 19 overs
Jaydev Unadkat comes back into the attack. Yusuf cuts the 1st ball into the off-side for a single. Unadkat sends down a slower delivery which goes past Rashid who swings and misses. Rashid pushes the 3rd ball towards cover for a run. The 4th ball is a slow bouncer but it’s too high and the umpire signals a wide. Yusuf mistimes the loft on the 4th ball sending it high towards long-on but it lands safely as they pick up 2 runs. He then cuts the 5th delivery towards cover for a single. Rashid works the last ball to deep midwicket for 2 runs. 8 off the over. SRH need 12 off 12 balls to win.
SRH 187/5 after 18 overs
Jofra Archer comes back into the attack. He starts with a wide yorker which Pathan digs out to backwards point for 2 runs. The next ball is a bit short and Pathan pulls it high over deep square leg for a SIX. Archer responds brilliantly with two pinpoint yorkers which Pathan just about manages to dig out. The 5th ball is short and Pathan gets it off the top-edge sending it straight down the ground for a single. Archer looks to end the over with a bouncer but it’s too high and the umpire signals a wide. He then sends down a full delivery to end the over as Rashid drives it straight back towards him. 10 runs off the over. SRH need 20 off 18 balls to win.
SRH 179/5 after 17 overs
Shreyas Gopal comes back into the attack. Shankar gets a thick inside edge to backward square leg for a single. Manish pushes the 2nd ball towards cover for a run. CAUGHT! Shankar goes for the loft but mistimes the shot straight to the man at long-on. Yusuf Pathan walks out to bat. LBW! This is brilliant stuff from Shreyas as he gets the better of Manish with a googly which traps him plumb in front of the wickets. Rashid Khan is the next batsman. Shreyas is on a hat-trick but Rashid works the ball to backward square leg for a single. Yusuf picks up a single off the last ball. Just 4 runs and 2 wickets from the over. SRH need 30 off 24 to win.
SRH 169/5 after 16 overs
WICKET! M Pandey lbw S Gopal 1 (4)
This is brilliant from Shreyas as he sends down a googly which traps Manish plumb in front of the wickets.
WICKET! Shankar c Prashant (sub) b S Gopal 35 (15)
Shankar goes for yet another big shot but mistimes it straight to the fielder at long-on.
Unadkat continues. He starts with a slower ball and Shankar gets under the ball sending it high over midwicket for a SIX. He then chips the 2nd ball to long-off for a single. Williamson cuts the 3rd ball fiercely past backward point for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Unadkat gets the breakthrough as the extra bounce causes Williamson to mistime the cut straight the man at backward point. Manish Pandey walks out to bat. The 5th ball is wide as the bouncer is too high and Unadkat has to reload. Manish doesn’t manage to take any runs off the last two ball as Unadkat ends the over well. Still 12 runs and a wicket off the over. SRH need 34 from 30 balls to win.
SRH 165/3 after 15 overs
WICKET! Williamson c Tripathi b Unadkat 14 (10)
Williamson cuts the ball but the extra bounce causes him to mistime the shot straight to the man at backward point.
Dhawal Kulkarni comes back into the attack. He starts with a back of length delivery and Shankar flat-bats it high over long-on for a SIX. He then dabs the next ball into the off-side for a single. Williamson works the 3rd ball down to third man for a single. Shankar stays in his crease and pulls the 4th ball high over deep midwicket for a SIX. He then clips the next ball to deep square leg for 2 runs. Shankar muscles the last ball down to long-on for a single. 17 runs off the over. SRH need just 46 off 36 balls to win.
SRH 153/2 after 14 overs
Jaydev Unadkat comes into the attack. Williamson clips the 1st ball through backward square leg for a single. Shankar checks his lofted drive on the next ball but it clears the man at mid-off for 2 runs. Shankar whips the next ball through midwicket for a single. Williamson waits back and steers the 4th ball down to third man for a run. Shankar takes the same route as they rotate strike. Unadkat ends well with a dot ball as Williamson gets beaten by the pace. Just 6 runs off the over. SRH need 63 off 42 balls to win.
SRH 136/2 after 13 overs
Vijay Shankar walks out to bat as Stokes continues. Williamson starts the over brilliantly as he leans into the drive on the 1st ball sending it past point for a FOUR. He then works the next ball past backward point for a single. Shankar drives the 3rd ball to deep point for 2 runs. He then pulls the 4th ball powerfully through square leg for a FOUR. Both batsmen take singles off the last two balls. 13 runs off the over. SRH need 69 off 48 balls to win.
SRH 130/2 after 12 overs
Gopal starts the over well with a dot ball. Bairstow cuts the 2nd ball past point for a single. Williamson helps the 3rd delivery to cover for a run. Bairstow doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two balls. CAUGHT! What a catch! Kulkarni dropped a dolly at third man but takes an absolute blinder to send back Bairstow. He times his jump to perfection and takes it with his fingertips right at the boundary. Just 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
SRH 117/2 after 11 overs
WICKET! Bairstow c Kulkarni b S Gopal 45 (28)
Bairstow launches the ball high towards long-off where Kulkarni leaps beautifully to take an absolute blinder at the boundary.
Ben Stokes comes back into the attack. Warner misses with the flick on the 1st ball as it comes off the pads for a leg-bye. Bairstow backs away on the next ball and carves it through backward point for a FOUR. He then punches the 3rd ball to mid-off for a single. CAUGHT! Finally the Royals manage to break the partnership as Warner doesn’t get enough on the pull shot sending the ball towards Kulkarni at fine leg. Kane Williamson walks in to bat. Bairstow just continues where Warner left off as he backs away and works the 5th ball through point for a FOUR. DROPPED! Bairstow cuts the last ball high towards third man and Kulkarni just loses his bearings as he drops a sitter. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.
SRH 115/1 after 10 overs
WICKET! Warner c Kulkarni b Stokes 69 (37)
Warner pulls the ball towards fine leg but he doesn't get enough on the shot as Kulkarni takes a comfortable catch.
Gopal continues. Bairstow works the 1st ball through midwicket for a single. Warner works the next ball to square leg for 2 runs. The 3rd ball is a bit short and Warner pulls it to long-on for a single. Bairstow advances forward and looks to work the ball through the leg-side but misses. The 5th ball is a bit short and Bairstow clears his front foot to muscle the ball over deep midwicket for a SIX. He then picks up a single to end the over. 12 runs come off it. SRH need 97 from 67 balls now.
SRH 104/0 after 9 overs
Krishnappa Gowtham comes back into the attack. He starts with a tossed up delivery outside off and Warner lofts it high over long-off for a SIX. Gowtham pulls the length back on the next delivery but this time Warner guides it through the gap at cover for a FOUR. Warner then works the 3rd ball to long-off for a single. Bairstow rotates strike with a single on the next ball. Warner pushes the 5th delivery to square leg for a run. Bairstow picks up a run to end the over. 14 runs come off it. SRH need 107 from 72 balls to win.
SRH 92/0 after 8 overs
Shreyas Gopal comes into the attack. He tosses up the 1st ball and Warner pushes it to long-off for a single. The 2nd ball is a googly and Bairstow doesn’t read it as he chops it into the off-side. Bairstow steps across and sweeps the 3rd ball towards fine leg where Kulkarni lets the ball escape for a FOUR. He then nudges the 4th ball to midwicket for 2 runs. Both batsmen pick up singles off the last two balls. 9 runs off the over.
SRH 78/0 after 7 overs
Archer continues. The 1st ball is a short of length delivery and Warner cross-bats it over the non-striker for a FOUR. Warner then defends the next delivery back to the bowler. He chips the 3rd ball over extra cover for 2 runs. That brings up the FIFTY for the Australian. What a return to the IPL he has been having. He gets an inside edge to square leg on the next ball for a single. Bairstow gets into the act now as he whips the 5th ball to backward square leg for a FOUR. The last ball is a tad short and Bairstow slaps it through cover for back-to-back FOURs. 15 runs off the over. SRH need 130 off 84 balls to win.
SRH 69/0 after 6 overs
FIFTY up for Warner! 50 (26)
Ben Stokes comes into the attack. He starts with a short delivery and Warner clubs the ball over mid-on for a FOUR. He then lofts the 2nd ball over mid-off for back-to-back FOURs. The 3rd delivery is pushed straight to the man at cover. Warner backs away and slaps the 4th ball over cover for a FOUR. He’s looking unstoppable at the moment. Warner clips the 5th ball to backward square leg for a single. Bairstow has a big slash at the last ball and it comes off the outside edge to third man for a FOUR. Hyderabad off to a flier here. 17 runs off the over.
SRH 54/0 after 5 overs
Jofra Archer comes into the attack. He starts with a quick short of length delivery to Warner who only gets a thick inside edge onto the pads. Warner goes for the pull on the 2nd delivery but misses again. The pace of Archer seems to be working. Warner pushes the 3rd ball to cover for a single. The 4th ball is a pacy short ball which whizzes past Bairstow’s helmet. Bairstow goes for the pull on the next ball but misses as it hits him on the thigh. He then chips the last ball towards midwicket for 2 runs. Just 3 off the over.
SRH 37/0 after 4 overs
