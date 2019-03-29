SRH vs RR IPL 2019 LIVE: Sunrisers pull off highest successful run chase in six-wicket victory

Ben Stokes comes back into the attack. Warner misses with the flick on the 1st ball as it comes off the pads for a leg-bye. Bairstow backs away on the next ball and carves it through backward point for a FOUR. He then punches the 3rd ball to mid-off for a single. CAUGHT! Finally the Royals manage to break the partnership as Warner doesn’t get enough on the pull shot sending the ball towards Kulkarni at fine leg. Kane Williamson walks in to bat. Bairstow just continues where Warner left off as he backs away and works the 5th ball through point for a FOUR. DROPPED! Bairstow cuts the last ball high towards third man and Kulkarni just loses his bearings as he drops a sitter. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.

SRH 115/1 after 10 overs