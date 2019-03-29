Mar 29, 2019 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SRH vs RR IPL 2019 LIVE: Rahane brings up his fifty as Royals look to accelerate
Catch all the live updates from match 8 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Sandeep Sharma comes back into the attack. Samson flicks the 1st ball to deep square leg for a single. Sandeep sends down a knuckle ball on the next delivery but Rahane finds the gap at cover beautifully for a FOUR. He then chips the ball over the bowler for 2 runs. Good work from Warner to prevent the boundary. Rahane drives the 4th ball to long-on for a run. Samson drives the 5th delivery to deep extra cover and comes back for the second. Rashid sends down a quick throw but Sandeep doesn’t collect the ball cleanly and Rahane gets back in time. Samson works the last ball into midwicket for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for the RR batsman. This has been a good partnership for the Royals. 11 off the over.
RR 116/1 after 14 overs
FIFTY up for Samson! 50 (34)
Rashid Khan comes back into the attack. He starts with a googly which Rahane works towards the leg-side for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for the Royal’s skipper. He doesn’t celebrate much as there’s a lot of work still to do. Samson misses with the flick on the next ball as it hits the pad. He then sweeps the 3rd ball for a single. DROPPED! Rahane gets an edge onto the pad and the ball pops to Bairstow who doesn’t manage to hold on. Rahane then works the 5th ball to backward square leg for a run. Samson ends the over with a single. 4 runs off the over.
RR 105/1 after 13 overs
FIFTY up for Rahane! 50 (38)
Vijay Shankar comes into the attack. He starts with a loose delivery onto the pads and Rahane flicks it high over backward square for a flat SIX. He then drives the next ball straight down the ground but Shankar does well to get a hand to it keeping them down to a single. Samson works the 3rd ball to deep midwicket for a run. Rahane rotates strike with a single off the 4th ball. Shankar goes for the slower ball on the 5th delivery but Samson picks it early and lofts it over cover for a FOUR. The last ball is full outside off and Samson swipes at it but misses. 13 runs off the over as the Royals go past the 100-run mark.
RR 101/1 after 12 overs
Siddarth Kaul comes back into the attack. The 1st ball is full and Samson lofts it over the men inside the ring for a FOUR. He then looks to push the next ball into the leg-side but gets a leading edge to cover. Samson flicks the 3rd delivery to deep square leg for a single but Kaul oversteps and the umpire spots it signalling a no-ball which means the next delivery is a free-hit. Kaul does well on the free-hit delivery as he keeps it full outside off and Rahane only manages to squeeze it to cover for a single. Samson guides the 4th ball to third man for a single. Rahane gets on top of the bounce and pulls the 5th delivery past backwards square for a FOUR. He then works the last ball to short midwicket for a run. 13 off the over.
RR 88/1 after 11 overs
Shahbaz Nadeem comes back into the attack. Samson pushes the 1st ball to long-on for a single. Rahane works the 2nd ball through midwicket for a single. Samson taps the 3rd ball to long-on for a run. Rahane goes for the inside-out loft over cover on the 4th delivery and Rashid Khan does brilliantly to pull the ball in right before crossing the boundary and restrict them to 2 runs. Rahane dances out and launches the 5th delivery straight down the ground for a SIX. He connect beautifully with that shot. Rahane works the last ball to square leg for 2 runs. 13 runs off the over.
RR 75/1 after 10 overs
Rashid Khan comes back into the attack. Samson works the 1st ball to long-on for a single. Rahane shapes up for a reverse sweep but only manage to send the ball towards point for a run. Samson shows great skill as he gets down on one knee and taps the 3rd ball down to fine leg for a FOUR. Great timing by Samson to pull that off. He then pushes the 4th ball to deep midwicket for a single. Rahane doesn’t manage to take any runs off the last two balls. 7 runs off the over.
RR 62/1 after 9 overs
Kaul continues. He starts with a slower delivery which Samson tucks to short midwicket. The next ball is a bit too short and the umpire signals a wide due to height. Samson stands tall and pulls the 2nd delivery high over deep midwicket for a SIX. Shankar tries to pull the ball back into play on the boundary line but it’s just out of his reach. Samson then picks up a single to rotate strike. Rahane taps the 4th ball towards mid-off and picks up a quick single. Samson works the 5th delivery to mid-on and once again they go for the quick single. Kaul ends the over with a dot delivery. 10 runs off the over.
RR 55/1 after 8 overs
Shahbaz Nadeem comes into the attack. Rahane taps the 1st ball into the leg-side for a single. Samson doesn’t get any runs off the next delivery. He then powers the 3rd ball to long-off for a run. Rahane flicks the 4th delivery to deep midwicket for a single. Samson gets down on one knee and slog sweeps the 5th delivery high over deep square leg for a SIX. He then defends the last ball with soft hands and picks up a quick single. 10 runs off the over.
RR 45/1 after 7 overs
Siddarth Kaul comes into the attack. Samson looks for the flick but gets a leading edge to the 1st ball sending it to third man for a single. Rahane is early into his shot on the next delivery and almost chips it to the man at mid-on but the ball lands just short of the fielder. He then dabs the 3rd ball towards third man for a single. Samson rotates strike with a single as he takes the same route. Rahane works the 5th delivery to long-on for a single. Samson defends the last delivery. Just 4 runs off the over.
RR 35/1 after 6 overs
Sandeep Sharma comes back into the attack. Samson looks to steer the 1st ball but misses as it travels past the inside edge. He then dabs the next ball down to third man for a single. Rahane clears his front foot early and lofts the 3rd delivery over cover for 2 runs. Rahane is looking to attack now as he pulls the 4th delivery through midwicket for a FOUR. He then pushes the 5th ball to mid-on for a single. Samson ends the over with a run to long-on. 9 runs off the over.
RR 31/1 after 5 overs
Rashid Khan comes into the attack. Williamson introducing Rashid early as he looks to get rid of Buttler before the Englishman gets going. Buttler looks for the cut on the 1st ball but only gets an inside edge. BOWLED! What a big wicket this is for SRH. Buttler goes for the sweep but misses completely as the ball hits the leg-stump. Great captaincy from Williamson as Sanju Samson walks out to bat. Samson gets a thick outside edge to the 3rd delivery and it just goes past slip for a FOUR. That could’ve been wicket no. 2 in the over. Samson then rotates strike with a single. Rahane gets a top-edge while going for the sweep on the 5th delivery but it lands safely in the leg-side as they pick up 2 runs. He then defends the last delivery. 7 runs and a wicket off the over.
RR 22/1 after 4 overs
WICKET! Buttler b Rashid 5 (8)
Buttler goes for the sweep but misses as the ball clatters into the leg-stump.
Bhuvneshwar starts with a length delivery and Rahane gets a thick leading edge back to the bowler but lucky for him it travels just out of Bhuvi’s reach. Rahane dabs the 2nd ball towards point for a quick single. Buttler punches the 3rd delivery towards cover. The next delivery is banged in short but it travels too high and the umpire signals a wide. Bhuvi attempts the slower delivery on the 4th ball but Buttler punches it beautifully into the gap between point and cover-point for a FOUR. He then misses with the flick on the next delivery as it hits him on the thigh pads. Buttler works the last ball to deep square leg for a single. 7 runs off the over.
RR 15/0 after 3 overs
Sandeep Sharma comes into the attack. He starts with a delivery outside off which Rahane drives towards the man at point. The next ball cuts into Rahane who misses with the flick as it thuds into the pads. Rahane then taps the 3rd ball towards cover. The 4th ball is a good length delivery onto the stumps and Rahane swings hard sending it to cow corner for 2 runs. He then clips the 5th ball to square leg for 2 more. Rahane works the last ball through midwicket for a single. The ball doesn’t seem to be coming onto the bat well. 5 runs off the over.
RR 8/0 after 2 overs
Bhuvi starts with a length ball outside off which Rahane dabs to the off-side. Rahane goes for the dab again on the next ball but nearly chops it onto the stumps as he gets an inside edge. The 3rd delivery is onto the pads and Rahane flicks it to deep square leg for 2 runs. He then works the 4th delivery down to third man for a single. Buttler lets the 5th ball travel back looking for a wide but the umpire isn’t interested. He then defends the last delivery towards cover. Good start by Bhuvi giving away just 3 runs.
RR 3/0 after the first over
Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane walk out to open the innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the ball for the first over.
The players are making their way onto the field for the start of the match. We're just moments away from the first over.
Interesting changes from SRH with Shakib and Hooda making way for Williamson and Nadeem. With Bairstow and Williamson in the side together SRH boast of enough batting firepower to chase down any total.
Ajinkya Rahane: We're looking to bat first. I don't know how this wicket will behave but I am sure that the wicket won't change much in the 40 overs, so looking to put runs and then defend. We're going in with the same combination; we don't believe in a lot of changes. I think staying in the present is all what this format is all about. We need to stick to our strengths and back ourselves.
Kane Williamson: We would'vs liked to bat first as well. It is important that we do it well with the ball early now. Shakib and Hooda miss out from the last match. Myself and Shahbaz Nadeem come in. It looks like a good surface and it is important that we adapt with the ball first up and it's all about executing our skills and our plans. The injury recovery is coming along nicely. Every side enjoys playing at their homeground in front of a wonderful crowd.
