SRH vs RR IPL 2019 LIVE: Rahane brings up his fifty as Royals look to accelerate

Bhuvi starts with a length ball outside off which Rahane dabs to the off-side. Rahane goes for the dab again on the next ball but nearly chops it onto the stumps as he gets an inside edge. The 3rd delivery is onto the pads and Rahane flicks it to deep square leg for 2 runs. He then works the 4th delivery down to third man for a single. Buttler lets the 5th ball travel back looking for a wide but the umpire isn’t interested. He then defends the last delivery towards cover. Good start by Bhuvi giving away just 3 runs.

RR 3/0 after the first over