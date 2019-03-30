SRH vs RR IPL 2019 Highlights: Sunrisers complete their highest successful run chase

David Warner: One thing that inspires me is the local fans, they are amazing. We try and put on a good show. We didn't get off to a good start, a serious innings from Sanju and full credit to him. He came out and played really well. He allowed himself time and the wicket got better. Actually I didn't think it was a 200 wicket. We have played on similar wickets where if you bowl that hard length it is hard to bat. Me and Jonny have partnered really well since Kolkata. There have been a few hiccups with him trying to get off the mark, I have been hogging the strike a little bit, but over the years I have been held back a little bit. We know this ground pretty well. We know the dimensions well. There has been a breeze from one side for the last two days but tonight it wasn't there. You have to be calculative with your batting. I enjoy playing in front of this crowd. They are fantastic. It is a day game. We have to assess the wicket. I think we are playing on the other one, so we have to come and assess it.