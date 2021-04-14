IPL 2021 | SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli during the toss, ahead of their match in 2020. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 LIVE Score: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 6 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 14.

While Virat Kohli's RCB made a winning start to their campaign with a two wicket-win over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), the Hyderabad side led by David Warner fell 10 runs short during their chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

SRH lead RCB 10-7 in the head-to-head record.

SRH squad: David Warner (Captain), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh and Wriddhiman Saha

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Adam Zampa, Daniel Christian, Daniel Sams, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, KS Bharat, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal

