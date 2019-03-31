SRH vs RCB IPL 2019 Highlights: Warner, Baristow shine as Hyderabad embarrass Bangalore by 118 runs

Live now
Mar 31, 2019 07:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Chahal c Hooda b Sandeep Sharma 1(3)
WICKET! de Grandhomme run out (Bhuvneshwar/Shankar) 37(32)
WICKET! U Yadav run out (Shankar/Rashid Khan) 14(9)
WICKET! Prayas Barman c Hooda b Sandeep Sharma 19(24)
WICKET! Shivam Dube c Hooda b Nabi 5(7)
WICKET! Moeen Ali run out (Nabi/Sandeep Sharma) 2(8)
WICKET! Kohli c Warner b Sandeep Sharma 3(10)
WICKET! de Villiers b Nabi 1(2)
WICKET! Hetmyer st Bairstow b Nabi 9(9)
WICKET! Parthiv Patel c Manish Pandey b Nabi 11(8)
HUNDRED up for Warner! 100 (54)
WICKET! Shankar 9 (3) run out (Hetmyer/Parthiv Patel)
WICKET! Bairstow c U Yadav b Chahal 114(56)
HUNDRED up for Bairstow! 101 (52)
FIFTY up for Warner! 51 (32)
FIFTY up for Bairstow! 50 (28)
That concludes the coverage of this match. Hope you enjoyed it. Join us for the second match between CSK and RR.
Sunriseres Hyderabad win the match by 118 runs.
That ends the match. It was one sided from the start to the finish.
Sandeep Sharma will bowl the last over of the match. Siraj is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Chahal gets another single off the second ball. Third ball is a dot delivery. Siraj works the fourth for a single. CAUGHT! Chahal just sings his bat wildly. The ball goes high in the air and Deepak Hooda takes an easy catch to end the RCB innings.
RCB 113 all-out after 19.5 overs
WICKET! Chahal c Hooda b Sandeep Sharma 1(3)
Chahal just sings his bat wildly. The ball goes high in the air and Deepak Hooda takes an easy catch to end the RCB innings.
Shankar will bowl. de Grandhomme is on strike. The batsman gets two runs of the first ball. Second ball is a dot delivery. de Grandhomme gets a single off the third ball. Siraj is on strike. WIDE. Poor ball as Shankar bowls one down the leg side. . RUN OUT! Siraj plays the ball to extra cover and there is absolute confusion between the two batsman. Bhuvnewar picks the ball and returns it to Shanar who dislodges the bails. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Siraj gets a single off the fifth ball. Yuzvendra Chahal is the new batsman. Last ball is a dot delivery. 6 runs and a wicket off the over.
RCB 110/9 after 19 overs
WICKET! de Grandhomme run out (Bhuvneshwar/Shankar) 37(32)
Siraj plays the ball to extra cover and there is absolute confusion between the two batsman. Bhuvnewar picks the ball and returns it to Shanar who dislodges the bails.
Rashid Khan will bowl. de Grandhomme is on strike. No runs off first two balls. RUN OUT! de Grandhomme plays the ball to deep and takes a single, For the second run there is a horrible mix up and Umesh Yadav is short off his crease, Rashid dislodges the bails. de Grandhomme gets a single off the fourth ball. Mohammed Siraj is the new batter. Last two balls are dot deliveries. 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
RCB 104/8 after 18 overs
WICKET! U Yadav run out (Shankar/Rashid Khan) 14(9)
de Grandhomme plays the ball to deep and takes a single, For the second run there is a horrible mix up and Umesh Yadav is short off his crease, Rashid dislodges the bails .
Bowling change. Vijay Shankar will bowl. Umesh Yadav is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Pitched up delivery and Yadav swings his bat to get a boundary through cover. Third ball is a dot delivery. WIDE. Shankar sprays the ball down the leg side. Yadav gets a single off the next ball. de Grandhomme swings his bat for the fifth ball but misses. de Grandhomme gets a single off the last ball. 7 runs off the over.
RCB 102/7 after 17 overs
Sandeep Sharna will bowl. Barman is on strike. CAUGHT! Slower ball and Barman plays the ball to short-wicket. The ball lobs in the air and Deepak Hooda takes a fine catch. Umesh Yadav is the new batsman. Second ball hits him on the pads and there is a slight appeal. But the ball is rolling down leg. Yadav gets a couple of runs off the next ball. SIX. Wild slog sweep by Yadav and the ball sails back in the stands. Yadav gets a single off the last ball. 9 runs off the over.
RCB 95/6 after 16 overs
WICKET! Prayas Barman c Hooda b Sandeep Sharma 19(24)
Slower ball and Barman plays the ball to short-wicket. The ball lobs in the air and Deepak Hooda takes a fine catch
Kaul will bowl. Barman is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. FOUR. Short ball and Barman pulls the ball to fine leg and gets a boundary. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Kaul bowls a fuller ball and Barman fails to connect his bat to the ball. Barman plays the last ball to mid-off and charges down the other end for a single. 5 runs off the over.
RCB 86/6 after 15 overs
Rashid will bowl. Barman is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. FOUR. de Grandhomme hammers the second ball for a boundary. The batsman gets a single off the third ball. Barman gets another single off the fourth ball. Rashid finishes the over with two dot deliveries. 7 runs off the over.
RCB 81/6 after 14 overs
Bhuvneshwar is back to bowl. Barman is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. de Grandhomme gets another single off the second ball. FOUR. Short ball and the batsman works the third ball to fine leg for a boundary. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Barman gets a single off the fifth ball. FOUR. Short ball outside off and de Grandhomme hits the ball to mid wicket for a boundary. 11 runs off the over.
RCB 74/6 after 13 overs
Rashid will bowl. de Grandhomme is on strike. SIX. Ball is short and the batsman creams the ball over square ball for a maximum. Rashid beats the outside edge of the batsman off the second ball. The batsman gets a single off the third ball. Barman plays the fourth ball to sweeper cover and gets a single. FOUR. de Grandhomme cuts the fifth ball through backward point for a boundary. Last ball is a dot delivery. 12 runs off the over.
RCB 63/6 after 12 overs
Kaul will bowl. de Grandhomme is on strike. SIX. Knuckle ball and the batsman smashes the ball over square leg for a maximum. Second ball is a dot delivery. Kaul bowls a bouncer on third delivery and the batsman ducks under it. . de Grandhomme plays the fourth ball to point but the ball goes to fielder. de Grandhomme plays the fifth ball to long on and gets a single. Barman is on strike. Kaul bowls a short ball to close the over. 7 runs off the over.
RCB 51/6 after 11 overs
Bowling change. Siddhartha Kaul will bowl. Barman is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. de Grandhomme plays the second ball to long on and gets another single. WIDE. Poor ball from Kaul as he bowls one down the leg side. Barman gets a single off the next ball. No runs off the next three deliveries. 4 runs off the over.
RCB 40/6 after 9 overs
Nabi will bowl his last over. Dube is on strike. No runs off first two balls. CAUGHT! Dube comes down the track and hits the ball to long-on but doesn't connect the ball well. Deepak Hooda takes an easy catch. Prayas Barman is the new batsman. No runs off next two deliveries. Barman plays the last ball down the ground for a single. A single and a wicket off the over.
RCB 36/6 after 8 overs
WICKET! Shivam Dube c Hooda b Nabi 5(7)
Dube comes down the track and hits the ball to long-on but doesn't connect the ball well. Deepak Hooda takes an easy catch.