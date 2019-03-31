SRH vs RCB IPL 2019 Highlights: Warner, Baristow shine as Hyderabad embarrass Bangalore by 118 runs

Shankar will bowl. de Grandhomme is on strike. The batsman gets two runs of the first ball. Second ball is a dot delivery. de Grandhomme gets a single off the third ball. Siraj is on strike. WIDE. Poor ball as Shankar bowls one down the leg side. . RUN OUT! Siraj plays the ball to extra cover and there is absolute confusion between the two batsman. Bhuvnewar picks the ball and returns it to Shanar who dislodges the bails. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Siraj gets a single off the fifth ball. Yuzvendra Chahal is the new batsman. Last ball is a dot delivery. 6 runs and a wicket off the over.

RCB 110/9 after 19 overs