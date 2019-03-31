SRH vs RCB IPL 2019 LIVE: Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl first; Williamson misses out for Hyderabad

SRH will be delighted that their opening batsman David Warner has got going from the word go. The Australian has 154 runs averaging 77.00 in 2 innings. Besides Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Vijay Shankar have batted well too. Bairstow have given Warner a good company to Warner up-top while Shankar has been providing finishing touches to SRH's innings. One area of concern for SRH though will be the form of their lead pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Against RR, Bhuvneshwar conceded 55 runs in his 4 overs.