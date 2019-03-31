SRH vs RCB IPL 2019 LIVE: Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl first; Williamson misses out for Hyderabad

Live now
Mar 31, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Moeen Ali will open the bowling for RCB and he will bowl to his England teammate Jonny Bairstow.
RCB players march out of the dugout. SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow walk out and they are greeted with a loud cheer.
Today being a Sunday the stadium is full.
Live action begins is now only minutes away.
We will have Yuzvendra Chahal in action shortly. He will be sporting the Purple Cap as he has most wickets in the season so far. Check which other bowlers are in the race of leading wicket takers.
As we build up to the start of the match here is a look at the Top 5 run scorers in IPL 2019 and who has the prestigious Orange Cap at the moment.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Parthiv Patel(w), Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Prayas Barman, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: “I would have bowled too. Conditions become much better in the second half. Kane had a niggle and we thought this is the right time to give him a rest. We have made two changes in the team. Hooda and Nabi comes in place of Williamson and Nadeem.”
Virat Kohli: “We will bowl first. This pitch will play slow in the first half. And it will play well in the second half.”
RCB win the toss and opt to bowl first
Will the spin of Rashid Khan be able to stop Virat Kohli?
We are building up for the toss. Stay tuned!
Pitch Report
The match between SRH and RR saw nearly 400 runs being scored withing 40 overs. The pitch is again expected to behave the same way. Expect plenty of runs on a run-friendly wicket.
The two sides have faced each other in 13 matches. SRH has won 7 of those fixtures while RCB has managed to win 5 of those. One match between the two sides have ended with No Result.
SRH will be delighted that their opening batsman David Warner has got going from the word go. The Australian has 154 runs averaging 77.00 in 2 innings. Besides Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Vijay Shankar have batted well too. Bairstow have given Warner a good company to Warner up-top while Shankar has been providing finishing touches to SRH's innings. One area of concern for SRH though will be the form of their lead pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Against RR, Bhuvneshwar conceded 55 runs in his 4 overs.
Kohli's side might have disappointed so far but their skipper could take draw few positives. RCB's leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has picked 5 wickets and has been economical going at just 5.50 runs per over. South African legend AB de Villiers too have hit the top form as he smashed 70 off 41 balls against Mumbai. Kohli might be worried about his form though. He has scores of 6 and 46 in two appearances.
SRH have a win and a loss from their first two fixtures. After suffering a 6-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) the Orange Army bounced back to register a thumping 5-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Virat Kohli's side have yet again failed to live up to its high expectations as they are yet to register first win of the season. RCB lost a low scoring fixture by 7 wickets against Chennai Super Kings before losing a thriller against Mumbai Indians (MI) by 6 runs.
RCB have a busy schedule ahead of them as they play four matches in next eight days and those matches shall decide the team's fate for the season.
In first match we have Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Kane Williamson's Sunriseres Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad. And later we will have MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings facing off against Ajinkya Rahane's Rajasthan Royals.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the match 11 of IPL 2019. Today in Super Sunday we have two great matches lined up.