you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Mar 31, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SRH vs RCB IPL 2019 LIVE: Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl first; Williamson misses out for Hyderabad

Catch all the live updates from match 11 of IPL 2019 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore being played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

highlights

  • Mar 31, 04:00 PM (IST)

    Moeen Ali will open the bowling for RCB and he will bowl to his England teammate Jonny Bairstow. 

  • Mar 31, 03:58 PM (IST)

    RCB players march out of the dugout. SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow walk out and they are greeted with a loud cheer. 

  • Mar 31, 03:57 PM (IST)

    Today being a Sunday the stadium is full. 

  • Mar 31, 03:53 PM (IST)

    Live action begins is now only minutes away. 

  • Mar 31, 03:50 PM (IST)

    We will have Yuzvendra Chahal in action shortly. He will be sporting the Purple Cap as he has most wickets in the season so far. Check which other bowlers are in the race of leading wicket takers. 

  • Mar 31, 03:46 PM (IST)

    As we build up to the start of the match here is a look at the Top 5 run scorers in IPL 2019 and who has the prestigious Orange Cap at the moment. 

  • Mar 31, 03:42 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 03:40 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 03:36 PM (IST)

    PLAYING XI 


    Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Parthiv Patel(w), Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Prayas Barman, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

  • Mar 31, 03:35 PM (IST)

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar: “I would have bowled too. Conditions become much better in the second half. Kane had a niggle and we thought this is the right time to give him a rest. We have made two changes in the team. Hooda and Nabi comes in place of Williamson and Nadeem.”

  • Mar 31, 03:35 PM (IST)

    Virat Kohli: “We will bowl first. This pitch will play slow in the first half. And it will play well in the second half.”

  • Mar 31, 03:32 PM (IST)

    TOSS

    RCB win the toss and opt to bowl first 

  • Mar 31, 03:30 PM (IST)

    Will the spin of Rashid Khan be able to stop Virat Kohli? 

  • Mar 31, 03:30 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 03:28 PM (IST)

    We are building up for the toss. Stay tuned! 

  • Mar 31, 03:25 PM (IST)

    Pitch Report

    The match between SRH and RR saw nearly 400 runs being scored withing 40 overs. The pitch is again expected to behave the same way. Expect plenty of runs on a run-friendly wicket.

  • Mar 31, 03:24 PM (IST)

    The two sides have faced each other in 13 matches. SRH has won 7 of those fixtures while RCB has managed to win 5 of those. One match between the two sides have ended with No Result.

  • Mar 31, 03:23 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 03:23 PM (IST)

    SRH will be delighted that their opening batsman David Warner has got going from the word go. The Australian has 154 runs averaging 77.00 in 2 innings. Besides Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Vijay Shankar have batted well too. Bairstow have given Warner a good company to Warner up-top while Shankar has been providing finishing touches to SRH's innings. One area of concern for SRH though will be the form of their lead pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Against RR, Bhuvneshwar conceded 55 runs in his 4 overs.

  • Mar 31, 03:20 PM (IST)

    Kohli's side might have disappointed so far but their skipper could take draw few positives. RCB's leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has picked 5 wickets and has been economical going at just 5.50 runs per over.  South African legend AB de Villiers too have hit the top form as he smashed 70 off 41 balls against Mumbai.  Kohli might be worried about his form though. He has scores of 6 and 46 in two appearances.

  • Mar 31, 03:20 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 03:19 PM (IST)

    SRH have a win and a loss from their first two fixtures. After suffering a 6-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) the Orange Army bounced back to register a thumping 5-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

  • Mar 31, 03:16 PM (IST)

    Virat Kohli's side have yet again failed to live up to its high expectations as they are yet to register first win of the season. RCB lost a low scoring fixture  by 7 wickets against Chennai Super Kings before losing a thriller against Mumbai Indians (MI) by 6 runs.

  • Mar 31, 03:14 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 03:13 PM (IST)

    RCB have a busy schedule ahead of them as they play four matches in next eight days and those matches shall decide the team's fate for the season. 

  • Mar 31, 03:10 PM (IST)

    In first match we have Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Kane Williamson's Sunriseres Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad. And later we will have MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings facing off against Ajinkya Rahane's Rajasthan Royals. 

  • Mar 31, 03:07 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the coverage of the match 11 of IPL 2019. Today in Super Sunday we have two great matches lined up. 

