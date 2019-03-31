SRH vs RCB IPL 2019 LIVE: Bangalore in shambles as they lose six wickets inside first 10 overs

Bhuvneshwar to Parthiv. The batsman plays the first ball to leg side and takes a single. Hetmyer is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. The batsman plays the third ball to pint and gets a single. Parthiv is back on strike. FOUR. Back of the length delivery outside off and Parthiv punches the ball through cover for a boundary. Parthiv works the last ball to leg side and gets a single. 7 runs off the over.

RCB 7/0 after first over