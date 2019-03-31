SRH vs RCB IPL 2019 LIVE: Bangalore in shambles as they lose six wickets inside first 10 overs

Live now
Mar 31, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Shivam Dube c Hooda b Nabi 5(7)
WICKET! Moeen Ali run out (Nabi/Sandeep Sharma) 2(8)
WICKET! Kohli c Warner b Sandeep Sharma 3(10)
WICKET! de Villiers b Nabi 1(2)
WICKET! Hetmyer st Bairstow b Nabi 9(9)
WICKET! Parthiv Patel c Manish Pandey b Nabi 11(8)
HUNDRED up for Warner! 100 (54)
WICKET! Shankar 9 (3) run out (Hetmyer/Parthiv Patel)
WICKET! Bairstow c U Yadav b Chahal 114(56)
HUNDRED up for Bairstow! 101 (52)
FIFTY up for Warner! 51 (32)
FIFTY up for Bairstow! 50 (28)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Bowling change. Siddhartha Kaul will bowl. Barman is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. de Grandhomme plays the second ball to long on and gets another single. WIDE. Poor ball from Kaul as he bowls one down the leg side. Barman gets a single off the next ball. No runs off the next three deliveries. 4 runs off the over.
RCB 40/6 after 9 overs
Nabi will bowl his last over. Dube is on strike. No runs off first two balls. CAUGHT! Dube comes down the track and hits the ball to long-on but doesn't connect the ball well. Deepak Hooda takes an easy catch. Prayas Barman is the new batsman. No runs off next two deliveries. Barman plays the last ball down the ground for a single. A single and a wicket off the over.
RCB 36/6 after 8 overs
WICKET! Shivam Dube c Hooda b Nabi 5(7)
Dube comes down the track and hits the ball to long-on but doesn't connect the ball well. Deepak Hooda takes an easy catch.
Sandeep Sharma will bowl. Kohli is on strike CAUGHT .Kohli drives the ball to extra cover but David Warner standing just there takes a fantastic catch. RUN OUT! Shivam Dube is the new batsman. He plays the ball to mid-wicket and a brilliant piece of fielding by Nabi sees Ali short of his crease. Third ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Short ball outside off and Dube cracks the ball through point for a boundary. A single off the fifth ball. Last ball is a dot delivery.
RCB 35/5 after 7 overs
WICKET! Moeen Ali run out (Nabi/Sandeep Sharma) 2(8)
Shivam Dube is the new batsman. He plays the ball to mid-wicket and a brilliant piece of fielding by Nabi sees Ali short of his crease.
WICKET! Kohli c Warner b Sandeep Sharma 3(10)
Kohli drives the ball to extra cover but David Warner standing just there takes a fantastic catch
Nabi will continue. Ali is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. FOUR BYES. Ali comes down the track to play the ball and is beaten. Keeper misses the ball as well as it rolls down to fine leg for a boundary. Ali gets a single off the next ball. Kohli gets another single off the next ball. No runs by Ali off last two deliveries. 6 runs off the over.
RCB 30/3 after 6 overs
Bowling change. Sandeep Sharma will bowl. Kohli is on strike. No runs off first four balls. The bowler keeps Kohli quiet. Kohli plays the fifth ball with soft hands to short third and takes a single. Moeen Ali is the new batsman. He works the last ball to leg side and gets a single. Just 2 runs off the over.
RCB 24/3 after 5 overs
Nabi will continue to bowl. Hetmyer is on strike. STUMPED! Hetmyer comes down the track to lift the ball out of the park but is outfoxed by the slow turning delivery. He is way down the track and Bairstow dislodges the bails in a jiffy. Nabi is on a hat trick. AB de Villiers is on strike. He plays the ball to leg side and gets a single. Kohli is on strike. He gets a single off the next ball. BOWLED! De Villiers comes down the track and is castled. Moeen Ali is the new batsman. No runs off last two deliveries. 2 runs and 2 wickets off the over.
RCB 22/3 after 4 overs
WICKET! de Villiers b Nabi 1(2)
De Villiers comes down the track and is castled.
WICKET! Hetmyer st Bairstow b Nabi 9(9)
Hetmyer comes down the track to lift the ball out of the park but is outfoxed by the a slow turning delivery. He is way down the track and Bairstow dislodges the bails in a jiffy
Bhuvneshwar will continue to bowl. Hetmyer is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. SIX. Back off the length delivery and Hetmyer clears his front let to club the ball over mid-wicket for the first maximum of RCB innings. Hetmyer gets a single off the next ball. Virat Kohli is on strike. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Bhuvneshwar closes the over with another dot ball. 7 runs off the over.
RCB 20/1 after 3 overs
WICKET! Parthiv Patel c Manish Pandey b Nabi 11(8)
Full toss and a poor shot from Partiv as he holes the catch to Manish Pandey standing at extra-cover
Mohammed Nabi will bowl from the other end .Parthiv is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Marginally short ball outside off and Parthiv pulls the ball off the back foot to mid-wicket for a boundary. Parthiv gets a single off the third ball. Hetmyer is on strike. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. The batsman works the fifth ball to long-on and gets a single. Parthiv is on strike. CAUGHT! Full toss and a poor shot from Partiv as he holes the catch to Manish Pandey standing at extra-cover. 6 runs and a wicket off the over.
RCB 13/1 after 2 overs
Bhuvneshwar to Parthiv. The batsman plays the first ball to leg side and takes a single. Hetmyer is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. The batsman plays the third ball to pint and gets a single. Parthiv is back on strike. FOUR. Back of the length delivery outside off and Parthiv punches the ball through cover for a boundary. Parthiv works the last ball to leg side and gets a single. 7 runs off the over.
RCB 7/0 after first over
The Orange Army is in a huddle. RCB openers Shimron Hetmyer and Parthiv Patel walk out to bat. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl the first over for SRH
We are back with RCB's chase. SRH will have spring in their steps after brilliant showcase of batting from Jonny Bairstow and David Warner.
Siraj will bowl the last over. Warner is on strike. He plays the first ball to off side and runs two. The batsman plays the second ball to cover but manages to get only a single. Pathan is on strike. Pathan plays the third ball to fine leg and gets a single. Warner is back on strike. He is batting on 96. FOUR. Full toss outside off and Warner slams the ball through point for a boundary. He gets his 100. He jumps up in delight. 1 leg bye off the fifth ball. Pathan plays the last ball to leg side gets a single. 10 runs off the over.
SRH 230/2 after 20 overs
HUNDRED up for Warner! 100 (54)
Umesh Yadav will bowl. Pathan is on strike. Pathan gets a single off the first ball. Warner is on strike. FOUR. Full toss down the leg side and Warner makes room for himself to slam the ball through off side for a boundary. SIX. Short ball and Warner pulls the ball for a maximum. Warner gets two runs off the next ball. Another two quick runs off the fifth ball. Warner plays the last ball to leg side and takes a single. 15 runs off the over.
SRH 220/2 after 19 overs
Siraj will bowl. Warner is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. SIX. Fuller delivery and Warner hammers the ball over long off for a maximum. RUN OUT! Miscommunication between Warner and Shankar leads to a mix-up and Shankar is short of the crease towards striker's end. Yusuf Pathan is the new batter. Next ball is a dot delivery. Pathan gets 2 runs off the fifth ball. A single off the last ball. 10 runs off the over.
SRH 205/2 after 18 overs
WICKET! Shankar 9 (3) run out (Hetmyer/Parthiv Patel)
Miscommunication between Warner and Shankar leads to a mix-up and Shankar is short of the crease towards striker's end
Chahal will bowl. Warner is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to off side and gets a single. Bairstwo is on strike. CAUGHT! Fuller delivery which spins and Bairstwo looks to sweep. The batsman gets a thick top edge and Umesh Yadav puts in a dive from point to complete a fine catch. Vijay Shankar is the new batsman. SIX. Fuller delivery and Shnkar swings his bat to put the ball way back in the stands. Shankar gets a single off the next ball. Warner plays the next ball past cover and gets a single. Shankar is on strike. The batsman sweeps the last ball to fine leg and gets two runs. 11 runs off the over.
SRH 195/1 after 17 overs