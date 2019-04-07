SRH vs MI match report IPL 2019: Alzarri Joseph shatters 12-year-old IPL bowling record on dream debut

Debutant Alzarri Joseph broke a 12-year-old Indian Premier League (IPL) record on his debut game finishing with 6/12 as he helped Mumbai Indians (MI) end the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) three-match winning streak. The 22-year-old debutant was only drafted into the MI side as a replacement for the injured Adam Milne and was picked in this match to replace Lasith Malinga who travelled back to Sri Lanka for a domestic tournament.

Chasing just 137 for victory, the Sunrisers got off to a horror start losing both Jonny Bairstow and David Warner inside the first five overs. Rahul Chahar got Bairstow caught out while debutant Alzarri Joseph castled Warner with his very first delivery in the IPL. Alzarri didn’t celebrate the wicket much though as it was just a small sign of what was to follow in his dream debut.

There have been questions raised about Sunrisers’ frail middle order who had an opportunity to rise to the occasion after losing both their openers cheaply. However, they left those questions unanswered with Deepak Hooda finishing as the highest scoring batsman with just 20 runs. Rahul Chahar was impressive as he picked up two wickets but Alzarri stole the headlines finishing with figures of 3.4-1-12-6, the best ever recorded in the history of the IPL.

After Warner’s wicket, Alzarri got rid of Vijay Shankar in his next over and returned to bowl the 16th where he dismissed Hooda and Rashid Khan off consecutive balls. A hat-trick would’ve been the icing on the cake but Alzarri wrapped up the innings when he picked up the final two wickets of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul in the penultimate over.

Earlier in the match, Bhuvneshwar won the toss and put Mumbai in to bat. The visitors got off to a shaky start as Rohit Sharma survived a close LBW review and was dropped in the first over. Rohit’s stay at the crease didn’t last long as Mohammed Nabi sent him back with just 11 runs in the 4th over. Sandeep Sharma then castled Suryakumar Yadav in the next over and Quinton de Kock was dismissed by Siddarth Kaul in the 9th over to reduce Mumbai to 48/3.

Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan returned within consecutive overs and Mumbai were headed to a below-par total when they were reduced to to 86/6 in the 17th over as Hardik Pandya was dismissed by Rashid Khan. However, Kieron Pollard then took charge of proceedings and smashed an unbeaten 46 off 26 balls to help his team reach a respectable total of 136/7.

Turning point

Kieron Pollard turned the tide of the game in the final two overs of the Mumbai innings to give his team some hope of winning the game. MI had just 97/7 on the board at the end of the 18th over but Pollard plundered 20 runs off Kaul and 19 runs off Bhuvneshwar in the final two overs to take his team’s total up to a respectable 136/7.

Best Dismissal

Jonny Bairstow showed great awareness to run out Ishan Kishan in the 13th over. Kishan tapped the ball towards cover and set off but was sent back by Pollard. Kishan had to put in a dive when the throw came in from Vijay Shankar. The throw was in front of the wickets though and Bairstow who disturbed the stumps with his pad while reaching for it, managed to collect the ball while moving forward and even uproot a stump which was behind him, catching Kishan short of the crease.

Batsman of the Match

Kieron Pollard ensured that Andre Russell isn’t the only West Indian to grab headlines at this year’s IPL continues as he finished unbeaten with 46 off 26 balls. His burst in the final two overs kept Mumbai in the game. Pollard hit two 4s and four 6s during his explosive stay at the crease.

Bowler of the Match

There is no doubt about who deserves this title after making what was probably one of the most impressive debuts in the history of the IPL. Alzarri Joseph began his IPL debut with a wicket-maiden wherein he got rid of the current ‘Orange Cap’ holder before going on to break Sohail Tanvir’s 12-year-old IPL record of 6/14 with his own figures of 6/12.

What’s next?

The Sunrisers next travel to Mohali where they will be up against the Kings XI Punjab on April 8. Mumbai have a longer break ahead of them as they next face Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium on April 10.

