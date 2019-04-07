App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 12:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SRH vs MI match in Hyderabad highlights: As it happened

Catch all the top moments from match 19 of IPL 2019 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) welcomed the Mumbai Indians (MI) to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad for match 19 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). While SRH named an unchanged side, Mumbai made two changes with Alzarri Joseph and Ishan Kishan replacing Lasith Malinga and Yuvraj Singh. Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and opted to bowl. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
1/11

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) welcomed the Mumbai Indians (MI) to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad for match 19 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). While SRH named an unchanged side, Mumbai made two changes with Alzarri Joseph and Ishan Kishan replacing Lasith Malinga and Yuvraj Singh. Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and opted to bowl. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
SRH got off to a good start as Mohammed Nabi picked up his 7th wicket in just 3 games when he sent back Rohit Sharma in the 4th over. Sandeep Sharma ensured they kept up the pressure as he trapped Suryakumar Yadav in the next over to reduce MI to 28/2. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
2/11

SRH got off to a good start as Mohammed Nabi picked up his 7th wicket in just 3 games when he sent back Rohit Sharma in the 4th over. Sandeep Sharma ensured they kept up the pressure as he trapped Suryakumar Yadav in the next over to reduce MI to 28/2. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
Things got worse for Mumbai as they lost their in-form opener Quinton de Kock in the 9th over. de Kock went for a big heave against Siddarth Kaul but was caught out by Deepak Hooda at deep midwicket. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
3/11

Things got worse for Mumbai as they lost their in-form opener Quinton de Kock in the 9th over. de Kock went for a big heave against Siddarth Kaul but was caught out by Deepak Hooda at deep midwicket. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
Krunal Pandya and Ishant Kishan added 20 runs for the fourth wicket but both batsmen departed within the span of 7 deliveries. Kaul got Krunal caught behind the wicket in the 12th over and Ishan Kishan was run out thanks to some handy glove work by Bairstow in the next over. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
4/11

Krunal Pandya and Ishant Kishan added 20 runs for the fourth wicket but both batsmen departed within the span of 7 deliveries. Kaul got Krunal caught behind the wicket in the 12th over and Ishan Kishan was run out thanks to some handy glove work by Bairstow in the next over. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
Hardik Pandya who has rescued MI on numerous occasions this season failed to get going and was dismissed by Rashid Khan after making just 14 runs in the 17th over. Rahul Chahar walked out to bat but returned in the next over after making just 10 as he was caught behind off Bhuvneshwar’s bowling. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
5/11

Hardik Pandya who has rescued MI on numerous occasions this season failed to get going and was dismissed by Rashid Khan after making just 14 runs in the 17th over. Rahul Chahar walked out to bat but returned in the next over after making just 10 as he was caught behind off Bhuvneshwar's bowling. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
Kieron Pollard however kept his cool and exploded in the final two overs taking 20 runs off Kaul in the 19th before scoring 19 off Bhuvneshwar in the final over to finish unbeaten on 46 off 26. His impressive innings helped MI reach 136/7 after 20 overs. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
6/11

Kieron Pollard however kept his cool and exploded in the final two overs taking 20 runs off Kaul in the 19th before scoring 19 off Bhuvneshwar in the final over to finish unbeaten on 46 off 26. His impressive innings helped MI reach 136/7 after 20 overs. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
SRH got off to a horror start as they lost both their talismanic openers within the span of just 4 deliveries. Rahul Chahar got Bairstow caught out in the 4th over and debutant Alzarri Joseph castled Warner on his very first delivery in the IPL. Joseph sent down a pacy fuller length delivery outside off which Warner dragged back onto the stumps. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
7/11

SRH got off to a horror start as they lost both their talismanic openers within the span of just 4 deliveries. Rahul Chahar got Bairstow caught out in the 4th over and debutant Alzarri Joseph castled Warner on his very first delivery in the IPL. Joseph sent down a pacy fuller length delivery outside off which Warner dragged back onto the stumps. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
Alzarri Joseph struck again in his next over as he got Vijay Shankar caught out by Hardik Pandya at backward point. Shankar was rushed into the pull by the pace of Joseph and couldn’t time his shot at all as he got a top-edge which looped towards Hardik. SRH were down to 42/3 at the fall of Shankar’s wicket. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
8/11

Alzarri Joseph struck again in his next over as he got Vijay Shankar caught out by Hardik Pandya at backward point. Shankar was rushed into the pull by the pace of Joseph and couldn't time his shot at all as he got a top-edge which looped towards Hardik. SRH were down to 42/3 at the fall of Shankar's wicket. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
Manish Pandey scored 16 off 21 but hit a Jason Behrendorff delivery straight towards Rohit at midwicket in the 11th over. Yusuf Pathan then walked out to bat but was dismissed on a duck after facing just 4 deliveries. He went for a big shot off Rahul Chahar but only connected with the top-half of the bat sending the ball looping towards Ishan Kishan at deep backward square leg. SRH were down to 62/5. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
9/11

Manish Pandey scored 16 off 21 but hit a Jason Behrendorff delivery straight towards Rohit at midwicket in the 11th over. Yusuf Pathan then walked out to bat but was dismissed on a duck after facing just 4 deliveries. He went for a big shot off Rahul Chahar but only connected with the top-half of the bat sending the ball looping towards Ishan Kishan at deep backward square leg. SRH were down to 62/5. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
Alzarri Joseph came back to bowl the 16th over and he castled Deepak Hooda off the 4th delivery. Rashid Khan then only managed to get a top-edge on the very next delivery and Joseph took an easy catch which running towards the batsman. Two wickets from two balls reduced SRH to 88/7. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
10/11

Alzarri Joseph came back to bowl the 16th over and he castled Deepak Hooda off the 4th delivery. Rashid Khan then only managed to get a top-edge on the very next delivery and Joseph took an easy catch which running towards the batsman. Two wickets from two balls reduced SRH to 88/7. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
Jasprit Bumrah sent back Nabi in the next over and Alzarri returned to bowl the 19th over where he got rid of both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul to finish with figures of 3.4-1-12-6. Alzarri broke the 12-year-old IPL bowling record for best bowling figures with his 6/12. Sohail Tanvir set the record in the inaugural year of the IPL when he recorded 6/14 against CSK. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
11/11

Jasprit Bumrah sent back Nabi in the next over and Alzarri returned to bowl the 19th over where he got rid of both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul to finish with figures of 3.4-1-12-6. Alzarri broke the 12-year-old IPL bowling record for best bowling figures with his 6/12. Sohail Tanvir set the record in the inaugural year of the IPL when he recorded 6/14 against CSK. (BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 12:32 am

tags #IPL #IPL 2019 #Mumbai Indians #Slideshow #Sunrisers Hyderabad

