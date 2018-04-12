SRH vs MI IPL 2018 LIVE: Hyderabad pull-off a last-ball thriller, Mumbai go down

Live now
Apr 12, 2018 11:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Shakib Al Hasan b Markande
WICKET! Manish Pandey c Rohit Sharma b Markande
WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan c Jasprit Bumrah b M Markande
WICKET! Kane Williamson c Kishan b Rahman (with DRS)
WICKET! Wriddhiman Saha lbw M Markande.
Sunrisers Hyderabad 56/0 in 6 overs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 148 runs to win in 20 overs.
Mumbai Indians 147/8 in 20 overs.
WICKET! Pradeep Sangwan lbw Sandeep Sharma
WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav c Deepak Hooda b Sandeep Sharma.
WICKET! Ben Cutting b Rashid Khan.
Kieron Pollard departs for 28
Mumbai Indians are down 5 wickets as strongman Pollard was caught on the boundary off the bowling of Billy Stanlake.
Krunal Pandya departs
Mumbai seem to be in trouble as Hyderabad bowlers continue to pick wickets at at steady pace. At the end of the 9th over, the visitors were reeling at 72/4.
Rohit Sharma departs
OUT! Mumbai lose their skipper. Shakib Al Hasan takes a decent catch to get Sharma out off the bowling of Billy Stanlake. Mumbai have lost their first wicket.
SRH to bowl first
As the Sunrisers win the toss they have decided to go ahead and bowl first.
Welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians scheduled at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal in Hyderabad at 8 pm on Thursday. Within a week, IPL 2018 has shown that fans would be treated to some last-ball excitement. Stay tuned for all the updates from the ground as the toss is scheduled at 7.30 pm.
For live scorecard and ball-by-ball updates, click here.
Hyderabad pull off a stunner
Stanlake hit the final four as Hyderabad defeated Mumbai in a last-ball thriller at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal in Hyderabad.
1 need off the last ball
This one has gone down to the last ball as the infield comes closer for the final delivery.
Its down to the wire
Hooda steals another one as Rohit Sharma changes the field. Its 2 in 2 now.
It's a SIX! Hooda hammers one over the fence
Deepak Hooda has been in sensational form and hammered one over the fence as Hyderabad need 3 from 3.
WICKET! Mustafizur gets another one
Bangladeshi lad gets Mustafizur Rahman gets Sandeep Sharma for a duck. Mumbai are inching closer to victory as the home side are finding it hard to counter their bowling attack.
OUT! Another one gone
Rohit Sharma's side get rid of Siddharth Kaul, and tilt the tide in their favour as Hyderabad need 11 off 8 balls.
WICKET! Its two in two for Bumrah
Pathan is caught by Pollard off Bumrah and the pacer strikes back in the next ball to claim Rashid Khan. SRH seem in trouble as they need 12 off the last 2 overs, with just 3 wickets remaining.
16 overs gone, Sunrisers Hyderabad 124/5
Deepak Hooda (17) and Yusuf Pathan (8), are playing cleverly to keep the scorecard ticking for SRH. Even as just three runs were scored off the over, they have managed to keep the chase at a run a ball, with five wickets in hand.
Markande turns it on for Mumbai
Young leg-spinner Mayank Markande revived Mumbai’s hopes by claiming four wickets in his successive overs.
Technology also played as the visitors sought the help of DRS (Decision Review System) and got it right to send back two batsmen after the umpires had turned down their appeals.
Saha was the first to go adjudged leg before wicket by DRS and the 20-year-old Markande claimed his second and third scalps of Dhawan (45 off 28 balls) and Manish Pandey (11 off 8 balls) in his second and third overs respectively. He signed off by dismissing Shakib Al Hasan off the last ball of his spell to finish with brilliant figures of 4-0-23-4.
In between, Hyderabad captain Williamson was declared caught by wicket keeper Ishan Kishan off Mustafizur off a faint edge that was spotted through the DRS.
Hyderabad who were going on merrily at 62 for no loss in the 7th over slumped to 89 for four in the 11th over. After 13 overs they were at 107-5 but still within reach of the target with another 41 needed from 42 balls.
Mayank Markande 4-23 in his 4 overs
Wickets: Wriddhiman Saha, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey and Shakib Al Hasan
WICKET! Shakib Al Hasan b Markande
In spite of the four quick wickets Mumbai has picked up, Sunrisers still need to play less than a run a ball.
WICKET! Manish Pandey c Rohit Sharma b Markande
WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan c Jasprit Bumrah b M Markande
WICKET! Kane Williamson c Kishan b Rahman (with DRS)
The wicket has certainly not put brakes on this Sunrisers chase. Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson have continued the onslaught.
Dropped catches compounds Mumbai’s miseries as Hyderabad start with a flourish
Mumbai had to make early inroads if they had to wrest control of the match from Hyderabad. But they failed to grab the catches that came their way and were looking down the barrel after the Powerplay.
Ben Cutting could not hold on to a Saha skier in the third over and the wicketkeeper grassed an edge in the fifth over. The batsman to benefit on both occasions was Saha.
Cutting did well to get under the ball by running backwards but he ended up spilling it and worse the ball rolled over to the boundary.
Saha, who was on four and Hyderabad’s score was 20, continued to live dangerously as he was dropped by Kishan off left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya when he was on 19.
But he carried on undeterred while the in-form Dhawan continued to pile on the runs. After the first six overs, Hyderabad were cruising at 56 for no loss with Saha on 21 off 18 balls and Dhawan on 34 off 18 with 24 off them coming from six fours.
WICKET! Wriddhiman Saha lbw M Markande.
Mayank Markande has come in to bowl just after the powerplay overs. Remember, his bowling figures on debut were 4-23 in 4 overs against the CSK. He picked those wickets by deceiving the batsmen, including Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni.
Sunrisers Hyderabad 56/0 in 6 overs.
SRH are 38-0 in 4 overs. This is the kind of start Hyderabad would have been looking for. They are definitely not in a hurry. They are waiting for the right balls for the big shots. This could also be a great scoring opportunity of Wriddhiman Saha.
Here's what happened in the first inning:
The late charge that Mumbai hoped for never came as the Hyderabad bowlers maintained a strong stranglehold in the proceedings. In the last four overs, Mumbai could only muster 26 runs for the loss of three wickets and had to be content with a total of 147-8.
Sandeep Sharma turned the heat in the ‘death overs’ by dismissing Suryakumar (28 off 31 balls) and Pradeep Sangwan off successive deliveries in the 19th overs.
Earlier, Rashid Khan also played his part in the 18th over by conceding just five runs and claiming Ben Cutting (9) with a wrong one. The Afghanistan star finished with brilliant figures of 4-0-13-1.
The onus will now be on the Mumbai bowlers to defend a modest total while Hyderabad will be looking for another hefty contribution from their top order comprising Wriddhiman Saha, Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson to rattle their famed rivals.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a stable start. They are of course in command of the match right now, with just 148 to chase.
Remember, Shikhar Dhawan chased a target of 126 in just 15.5 overs against the Rajasthan Royals at this very venue on Monday. Dhawan had scored 78 (57). He was helped by skipper Kane Williamson’s 36 (35).
The chase is under way. Shikhar Dhawan also scored the inning’s first boundary on the second ball off Pradeep Sangwan.
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 148 runs to win in 20 overs.
Mumbai Indians 147/8 in 20 overs.