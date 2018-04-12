SRH vs MI IPL 2018 LIVE: Hyderabad pull-off a last-ball thriller, Mumbai go down

Dropped catches compounds Mumbai’s miseries as Hyderabad start with a flourish

Mumbai had to make early inroads if they had to wrest control of the match from Hyderabad. But they failed to grab the catches that came their way and were looking down the barrel after the Powerplay.

Ben Cutting could not hold on to a Saha skier in the third over and the wicketkeeper grassed an edge in the fifth over. The batsman to benefit on both occasions was Saha.

Cutting did well to get under the ball by running backwards but he ended up spilling it and worse the ball rolled over to the boundary.

Saha, who was on four and Hyderabad’s score was 20, continued to live dangerously as he was dropped by Kishan off left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya when he was on 19.

But he carried on undeterred while the in-form Dhawan continued to pile on the runs. After the first six overs, Hyderabad were cruising at 56 for no loss with Saha on 21 off 18 balls and Dhawan on 34 off 18 with 24 off them coming from six fours.