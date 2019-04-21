App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SRH vs KKR: Warner-Bairstow pairing helps Hyderabad to a comfortable victory

Catch all the top moments from match 38 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
For match 38 of IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders took on Sunriseres Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first.
1/13

For match 38 of IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders took on Sunriseres Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
KKR openers Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn gave their side a rollicking start as the two blasted 42 runs inside first 3 overs.
2/13

KKR openers Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn gave their side a rollicking start as the two blasted 42 runs inside first 3 overs.   (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First break for SRH came in the 3rd over when Khaleel Ahmed clean bowled Narine. The left-hander made 25 from just 8 balls as KKR were 42/1.
3/13

First break for SRH came in the 3rd over when Khaleel Ahmed clean bowled Narine. The left-hander made 25 from just 8 balls as KKR were 42/1.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Khaleel struck again as he dismissed Shubman Gill in the 5th over. Gill added just 3 runs to the scoreboard.
4/13

Khaleel struck again as he dismissed Shubman Gill in the 5th over. Gill added just 3 runs to the scoreboard.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
SRH bowlers chocked the KKR innings as Bhuvneshwar Kumar got Nitish Rana caught by Jonny Bairstow in the 8th over.
5/13

SRH bowlers chocked the KKR innings as Bhuvneshwar Kumar got Nitish Rana caught by Jonny Bairstow in the 8th over.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
There was more trouble in store for KKR as their skipper Dinesh Karthik was run-out in the 9th over. KKR were struggling at 73/4.
6/13

There was more trouble in store for KKR as their skipper Dinesh Karthik was run-out in the 9th over. KKR were struggling at 73/4.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Lynn in association with Lynn however knocking runs as the tow stablized KKR's faltering innings. Lynn completed his fifty on the fourth ball of the 17th over . The KKR opener was dismissed two balls later by Khaleel. Lynn returned to the dressing room after making 51 off 47 balls.
7/13

Lynn in association with Rinku Singh however knocking runs as the tow stablized KKR's faltering innings. Lynn completed his fifty on the fourth ball of the 17th over . The KKR opener was dismissed two balls later by Khaleel. Lynn returned to the dressing room after making 51 off 47 balls.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Andre Russell scored 15 from 9 balls before Bhuvnehswar Kumar got him caught by Rashid Khan in the 19th over. KKR finished with the score of 159/8.
8/13

Andre Russell scored 15 from 9 balls before Bhuvnehswar Kumar got him caught by Rashid Khan in the 19th over. KKR finished with the score of 159/8.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
SRH opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner gave their side a blazing start as the team crossed 100 in just 8.4 overs.
9/13

SRH opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner gave their side a blazing start as the team crossed 100 in just 8.4 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Hyderabad were in cruise control as the two batsmen completed fifties in the 10th over of the chase.
10/13

Hyderabad were in cruise control as the two batsmen completed fifties in the 10th over of the chase.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Debutant Prithvi Raj got the only wicket when he cleaned up David Warner (Image: BCCI)
11/13

Debutant Prithvi Raj got the only wicket when he cleaned up David Warner (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Kane Willamson and Jonny Bairstow celebrate after sealing a 9-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Image: BCCI, iplt20)
12/13

Kane Willamson and Jonny Bairstow celebrate after sealing a 9-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Image: BCCI, iplt20)
Khaleel Ahmed was adjudged the Man of the Match for his effor with the ball. (Image: BCCI, iplt20)
13/13

Khaleel Ahmed was adjudged the Man of the Match for his effor with the ball. (Image: BCCI, iplt20)
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 08:58 pm

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kolkata Knight riders #Slideshow #Sunrisers Hyderabad

