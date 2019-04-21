Apr 21, 2019 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SRH vs KKR live IPL 2019: Andre Russell walks into bat as Kolkata struggle
Catch all the live action from match 38 of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders being played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
SIX!
Russell does what's expected of him delivers a low full-toss straight into the stands
Rashid back in the attack, Russell takes a single off the first. Piyush Chawla swings wildly at the remaining 5 balls and doesn't connect on even one
KKR 134-6 after 18 overs
Khaleel comes into bowl his last. Lynn brings up his hard fought fifty with a boundary. WICKET! Chris Lynn c Williamson b Khaleel Ahmed 51(47). Chawla comes into bat
KKR 133-6 after 17 overs
Lynn didn't read the slow ball and hits it it straight up in the air, Willamson takes the catch
Lynn brings up his hard fought fifty with a boundary
Sandeep is back into the attack. Rinku hits a low full-toss over long on for six. Rinku tries to go big again but rashid takes a good catch, he doesn't let' em slip. The long awaited movement, Russell has walked out the crease and is greeted by a good bouncer by Sandeep.
KKR 126-5 after 16 overs
Rinku tries to go big again but Rashid takes a good catch, he doesn't let many slip.
SIX!
Rinku hits a low full-toss over long on for six.
Bhuvi is back into the attack. Finally Rinku takes on Bhuvi and gets a boundary.
KKR 116-4 after 15 overs
Finally Rinku takes on Bhuvi and gets a boundary.
Khaleel is back into the attack and starts with two wide deliveries. Both the batsmen are dealing in singles at this point of the game. Just 6 from this over.
KKR 109-4 after 14 overs
Rashid continues, both the batsmen don't take him on, just four runs off that over
KKR 103-4 after 13 overs
Sandeep is back into the attack. Kolkata have slowed down massively after Narine's dismissal. Lynn gets a boundary after a long time. Rinku lifts one straight into the hands of Nadeem on the boundary who lets it pass through his hands over the boundary rope
KKR 99-4 after 12 overs
Rinku lifts one straight into the hands of Nadeem on the boundary who lets it pass through his hands over the boundary rope
Lynn gets a boundary after a long time.
Shabhaz Nadeem comes to bowl his last. He keeps the pressure on, concedes just 5 runs. Although he couldn't get any wickets he has just conceded 30 from his 4.
KKR 85-4 after 11 overs
Rashid Khan is finally given the ball, they were holding him back for Russell who is yet to arrive.He bowls a tight over just 5 conceded
KKR 80-4 after 10 overs
Nadeem continues. WICKET! One too many by Karthik as he tries to sneak in a another run. Rinku SIngh walks into the middle. Just four singles of that over.
KKR 75-4 after 9 overs
One too many by Karthik as he tries to sneak in a another run
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back into the attack and Rana is caught in two minds and nicks it straight into the hands of the keeper. Karthik comes into bat and takes a risky single. Karthik opens the face off the bat gets a boundary
KKR 71-3 after 8 overs
Karthik opens the face off the bat and gets a boundary
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back into the attack and Rana is caught in two minds and nicks it straight into the hands of the keeper
Shabhaz Nadeem manages to sneak in a quiet over just four singles from it.
KKR 65-2 after 7 overs
Sandeep continues, Over dealt in singles other than Rana's boundary which could have been stopped if Nadeem dived
KKR 61-2 after 6 overs
Nitish Rana plays one along the ground on the offside, Nadeem could have dived to stop it.
Khaleel continues, single off the first. WICKET! Gill hits it straight into the hands of Vijay Shankar as he is deceived by the slower ball, Khaleel is pumped. Nitish Rana comes onto bat.
KKR 53-2 after 5 overs
Gill hits it straight into the hands of Vijay Shankar as he is deceived by the slower ball, Khaleel is pumped.
Sandeep Sharma into the attack, he manages to keep things under control. Five singles in that over
KKR 49-1 after 4 overs
SIX,FOUR,FOUR! Khaleel comes into the attack and Narine goes on a rampage, he seems to be in the mood today. WICKET! Khaleel comes back strong bowls one full and straight Narine misses, he hits.Shubman Gill walks onto the pitch takes a single off the first ball. Lynn finishes the over with another single.
KKR 44-1 after 3 overs