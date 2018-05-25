SRH vs KKR IPL 2018 Qualifier 2 live score, updates: Regular wickets derail Hyderabad

Live now
May 25, 2018 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to bowl.
Kuldeep continues and it's tragedy for Hyderabad as Shakib has been RUN OUT on the first ball. Kuldeep tossed the ball to Hooda who drills it straight down the ground, Kuldeep gets his fingertip and the ball crashes into the stumps and Shakib was out of the crease. But the next ball Hooda goes aerial as he smokes the flighted ball over long on for SIX.
SRH 122/4 after 16 overs.
WICKET! Shakib run out (Kuldeep Yadav) 28 (24
Sunil Narine is back into the attack. Short and wide outside off stump and Shakib cuts it powerfully for FOUR towards deep point. The next ball he backs away sweeps the ball through wide long on for another FOUR. Good over for Hyderabad, 13 off it.
SRH 113/3 after 15 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav is back into the attack. The Sunrisers are finding it very hard to get the boundaries as KKR spinners continue to strangle them. 5 off the over.
SRH 100/3 after 14 overs.
Piyush Chawla tosses up to Shakib who backs away and drives the ball inside out for FOUR through extra cover. But a good over other than that, just 5 off it.
SRH 95/3 after 13 overs.
Sunil Narine is back into the attack. Another good over from him, just 4 off it. Hyderabad find themselves in a sticky position with boundaries not coming as regulary as they would want.
SRH 90/3 after 12 overs.
Piyush Chawla is back into the attack. Starts off with a full ball outside off and Shakib drives it through extra cover for FOUR. But Chawla has got Saha STUMPED with a googly! However, it has to be Karthik's wicket. It was a googly that rolled off Saha's pads as he is over balanced and out of the crease but Karthik quickly whips the bails to send him back.
SRH 86/3 after 11 overs.
WICKET! Wriddhiman Saha st Karthik b Piyush Chawla 35 (27)
Smart batting from Saha as he paddles one from Kuldeep to fine leg for FOUR. And then on the last ball, he brings out the sweep shot to drag one going away from him to deep square leg for FOUR. 10 off the over.
SRH 79/2 after 10 overs.
Prasidh Krishna is back into the attack. And Saha has finally middled one after more than 20 deliveries! It was a full ball outside off, Saha gets onto the front foot and creams the cover drive for FOUR. 8 off the over.
SRH 69/2 after 9 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. And he has struck gold as Dhawan and WIlliamson are back in the hut! It was nicely tossed up on the stumps, Dhawan went for the sweep and missed the ball as it was too full for the sweep, and he was plumb in front LBW. Kuldeep gets Williamson on the last ball. It was a googly, Williamson went for the drive but only manages it to edge to the keeper. Massive blows to Hyderabad!
SRH 61/2 after 8 overs.
WICKET! Williamson c Karthik b Kuldeep Yadav 3 (3)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 34 (24)
Piyush Chawla comes into the attack. Tosses up the ball and Dhawan drills it past the bowler for FOUR. Chawla then bowls a googly on a good length, Dhawan waits for it and again smashes it straight down the ground for FOUR. 11 off the over.
SRH 56/0 after 7 overs.
Sunil Narine comes into the attack. And Hyderabad openers manage only 5 singles. It's about time Dhawan and Saha changed gears.
SRH 45/0 after 6 overs.
Mavi into his third. Bowls a pacy back of length delivery outside off, Saha goes for the cut but the ball flies away off the outside edge towards third man for FOUR. Finally Saha gets one from almost the middle of the bat on the last ball of the over. Hoicks the back of length ball over mid-wicket for FOUR.
SRH 40/0 after 5 overs.
Andre Russell comes into the attack. Bowls a good length ball outside off and Dhawan smashes a horizontal bat shot straight down the ground for FOUR. Russell then takes the pace of the ball but Dhawan still manages to pierce the gap on the off side to get another FOUR.
SRH 27/0 after 4 overs.
Shivam Mavi is bowling really quick here. Gets Saha to play the wrong shot but Karthik drops it. It was a good length ball, Saha went for the cross-batted hoick and the ball went straight up in the air, Karthik called for it and made a mess of it. Saha survives! 4 off the over.
SRH 18/0 after 3 overs.
Prasidh Krishna from the other end. Gabbar has started, folks! Picks up the length ball on his legs and deposits it into the stands over deep backward square leg for SIX. 10 off the over.
SRH 14/0 after 2 overs.
Jeez! Mavi is quick, just 4 off the first over. Both Saha and Dhawan are off the mark with singles.
SRH 4/0 after 1 over.
Shikhar Dhawan and Wriddhiman Saha are the two openers for SRH. Shivam Mavi to start proceedings for KKR.
All right, folks it's game time! Umpires have made their way to the middle and so have KKR players.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Carlos Brathwaite, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed
SRH have three changes as Deepak Hooda, Wriddhiman Saha and Khaleel Ahmed replace Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami and Sandeep Sharma respectively.
KKR have one change as Shivam Mavi comes in for Javon Searles.
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to bowl.
The Eden Gardens pitch looks better than the one used in the last match between Kolkata and Rajasthan. It's a bit dry and the ball will come onto the bat a tad better. Toss coming up soon.
And the Knight Riders would be looking to extend their purple patch and book a final date with Chennai Super Kings.
The Sunrisers would be really hoping for change in fortunes and end their 4-match losing streak.