SRH vs KKR IPL 2018 Qualifier 2 live score, updates: Regular wickets derail Hyderabad

Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. And he has struck gold as Dhawan and WIlliamson are back in the hut! It was nicely tossed up on the stumps, Dhawan went for the sweep and missed the ball as it was too full for the sweep, and he was plumb in front LBW. Kuldeep gets Williamson on the last ball. It was a googly, Williamson went for the drive but only manages it to edge to the keeper. Massive blows to Hyderabad!

SRH 61/2 after 8 overs.