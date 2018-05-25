SRH vs KKR IPL 2018 Qualifier 2 Highlights: Rashid puts in a MoM performance as SRH win by 14 runs

Live now
May 25, 2018 11:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SRH beat KKR by 14 runs.
Playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to bowl.
Rashid Khan is the Man of the Match for his 34* off 10 balls with the bat and then 3/19 with the ball. He was also exceptional in the field taking two pivotal catches and effecting a run out.
Carlos Brathwaite is back to bowl the last over. He sends the first ball wide down the off stump and Mavi slices it over backward point for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Mavi swings hard at the next one but doesn’t get enough on it this time and Rashid Khan is well positioned at long on as he calmly takes the catch.
CAUGHT! It’s a big wicket this time off the very next delivery. Gill tries to fuller delivery beyond the ropes but he doesn’t get enough on it and once again it’s Rashid Khan who keeps his cool to take the catch just a few yards away from the rope. Kuldeep is the new man in 15 runs required off the last 3 but it’s too much to ask from their tail-end. Brathwaite gives away just 1 run off the next 3 balls as KKR fall short of 13 runs.
KKR 161/9 after 20 overs.
Kaul to bowl his final over. BOWLED! What a start to the over. He sends down a full length cross seam delivery and Chawla moves away looking to slash it over point but only gets an outside edge on it as the ball crashes onto the off stump.
Gill swings hard on the 5th ball but doesn’t get enough on it and it lands just over Williamson at extra cover as he picks up a couple. Gill then connects beautifully with the last ball sending it flying over long off for a SIX.
19 required off the last over. Can KKR get across the line?
KKR 156/7 after 19 overs.
Bhuvneshwar to bowl out. He keeps it tight giving away just 5 runs off the first 5 balls. DROPPED! Gill smashes the last ball straight back at the bowler, the ball was hit hard and Bhuvi doesn’t manage to hold on to it as the ball races down the pitch for a FOUR.
KKR need 30 runs off 12 balls to win.
KKR 145/6 after 18 overs.
Kaul back into the attack. He does brilliantly giving away just 4 runs off the over. Kolkata seemed to be cruising at one point, Sunrisers have done brilliantly as the game can go either way from here.
KKR 136/6 after 17 overs.
Ahmed back into the attack. Gill is the last recognized batsman at the crease and he makes his presence felt as he plays a beautifully timed shot on the 4th delivery sending the ball past extra cover for a FOUR. Chawla then clears his front leg and launches the last ball over midwicket for a SIX. Ahmed isn’t having a good debut today. 14 runs off the over.
KKR need 43 from 24 balls to win.
KKR 132/6 after 16 overs.
Rashid to bowl out. Russell defends the 2nd and 3rd ball, Williamson brings on the short leg in addition to the man at slip. That’s a brave move by the SRH captain. CAUGHT! Russell looks to play the cut on the very next ball following the change in field but it’s the googly this time and Russell only gets a top edge on the ball taking it to Dhawan at slip who makes no mistake taking the catch. Sensational bowling from Rashid, he has dragged his team back into it here, picking up 3 wickets off his 4 overs. Just 1 run and a wicket come off his last over.
KKR 118/6 after 15 overs.
Shakib to continue. He keeps it tight giving away just 5 off the first 5 balls. DROPPED! Russell gets an edge on the last ball but Saha fluffs the opportunity. What a big wicket that would’ve been.
KKR 117/5 after 14 overs.
Rashid continues. OUT! Lynn goes for the sweep again on the 2nd delivery, Rashid outfoxes him this time with a quicker googly that Lynn completely fails to read as it crashes onto his pads. The Umpire has no hesitation as he signals out! Just 4 runs and a wicket in the over. What a comeback this is by SRH.
KKR need 63 off 42 balls to win.
KKR 112/5 after 13 overs.
Shakib back into the attack. He starts well as he gives away just 4 runs off the first 5 balls. BOWLED! Shakib sends the last one down the off side and Karthik who was looking to play the cut only manages to send the ball back onto his leg stump. Great bowling by Shakib, Sunrisers are slowly clawing their way back into this game.
KKR 108/4 after 12 overs.
