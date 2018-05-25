SRH vs KKR IPL 2018 Qualifier 2 Highlights: Rashid puts in a MoM performance as SRH win by 14 runs

Carlos Brathwaite is back to bowl the last over. He sends the first ball wide down the off stump and Mavi slices it over backward point for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Mavi swings hard at the next one but doesn’t get enough on it this time and Rashid Khan is well positioned at long on as he calmly takes the catch.

CAUGHT! It’s a big wicket this time off the very next delivery. Gill tries to fuller delivery beyond the ropes but he doesn’t get enough on it and once again it’s Rashid Khan who keeps his cool to take the catch just a few yards away from the rope. Kuldeep is the new man in 15 runs required off the last 3 but it’s too much to ask from their tail-end. Brathwaite gives away just 1 run off the next 3 balls as KKR fall short of 13 runs.

KKR 161/9 after 20 overs.