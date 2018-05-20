SRH vs KKR IPL 2018 Match Report: ‘Lynn’credible knock takes Kolkata into playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) sealed their place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs with a five wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday. Kolkata join Hyderabad and Chennai who occupy the top two playoff spots and will have to wait for the results of Sunday’s games to find out who their opponents will be in the eliminator rounds.

Chasing 172, the Knight Riders got off to a flying start thanks to a blistering innings by Sunil Narine. Narine (29 off 10 balls) put up a 52-run partnership with Chris Lynn before falling to a Shakib Al Hasan delivery. Lynn (55) was dismissed after some brilliant work by Manish Pandey in the outfield. Pandey who took the catch on the sprint, threw the ball up into the ground just before his foot could go over the line and then returned to complete the dismissal. Robin Uthappa who looked in good form, then added 45 before departing in the 17th over. However, skipper Karthik (26*) kept his cool in the middle and as he has often done this season, saw his team past the finish line with five wickets to spare.

Earlier in the day, Hyderabad won the toss and Williamson decided to bat first. The SRH openers got their team to a flying start adding 79 runs for the first wicket. Goswami (35) was the first to go in the ninth over, but Williamson seamlessly stepped in kept up the onslaught. Javon Searles managed to dismiss the dangerous Kiwi in the 13th over but not before the SRH captain added 36 off just 17 balls. Shikhar Dhawan who had only just completed his 50 off 38 balls, was next to go as he was given out LBW off the very next ball he faced. Following Dhawan’s dismissal, Manish Pandey (25) was the only batsman to add significantly to the total. A brilliant last over by Prasidh Krishna giving away just four runs while picking up three wickets and effecting a run out restricted SRH to 172/9 after 20 overs.

Turning point

A brilliant final over of the innings bowled by Prasidh Krishna could very well be termed the turning point of the game. SRH had reached 168/5 after 19 overs with Manish Pandey and Shakib Al Hasan looking set to wreak havoc in the final over. Krishna dismissed Pandey off the very first ball and went on to scalp Shakib and Rashid before getting Bhuvneshwar run out off the last ball. He gave away just four runs, restricting SRH to 172/9 keeping the total well within the reach of KKR.

Best Dismissal

On a night of dismal fielding by the KKR men, Rinku Singh’s diving catch to dismiss Pandey was an absolute delight. Prasidh Krishna sent in a slower full toss which Pandey mistimed sending it towards deep midwicket. Rinku was quick as he came running in from the fence and put in a well-timed full length diving taking the catch with both hands under the ball.

Batsman of the Match

Man of the Match, Chris Lynn who put in another composed innings at the top of the batting order is the undisputed Batsman of the Match. Lynn rotated strike well against the spinners and tore into the pacers during his knock of 55 runs off 43 balls. He hit four boundaries and three sixes scoring at a strike rate of 127.90.

Bowler of the Match

Youngster Prasidh Krishna had a spectacular outing with the ball as he ended the night with figures of 4/30 and an economy rate of 7.50. He picked up important wickets such as that of the in-form Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey. The highlight of his evening however, was the outstanding last over of the innings where he gave away just four runs to keep the total well within his team’s reach.

Captain’s views

Kane Williamson (SRH captain): We were on target for more runs and the wicket played really well. I think we should have scored around the 200-run mark but credit has to go to KKR for pulling us back. Also a lot of credit goes to the boys in the field. It doesn't matter what happens now, we have to come out and play with freedom in the playoffs. We are looking forward to that but having said that we really wanted to win this game. We have been fraction off the mark in the matches we have lost.

Dinesh Karthik (KKR captain): All eight teams strive for the play-off places at the beginning of the tournament, so we're happy to get there. Things are slowly settling down. The way we are playing shows good character. I'd like to think that we're peaking at the right time.

What’s next?

Sunrisers travel to Mumbai where they will compete in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. KKR will have to await the results of the games tomorrow to see where they will go from here.

Points table