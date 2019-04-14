SRH vs DC match Live IPL 2019: Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl, Kane Williamson back in playing XI

Live now
Apr 14, 2019 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
The players are making their way onto the field for the start of the game. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw walk out to open the innings.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma
Sunrisers Hydearabad win the toss and opt to bowl first
In the fixture, DC scrapped their way to 129/8 in 20 overs. The target never proved to be of much of a difficulty for SRH as Jonny Bairstow's batting show (48 off 28) helped them attain the target, with 9 balls remaining.
However, SRH would like to draw inspiration from its previous match against DC. Earlier this season, the Orange Army recorded a comfortable 5-wicket win over DC.
SRH though have a roadblock as a superb start to the season has been followed by two losses in last two outings. The team has been embarrassed by Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab which has seen them slip to the sixth position on the points tally.
After registering back-to-back victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), DC have climbed to the fourth spot on the table.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the match 30 of Indian Premier Leaue 2019. For this match we have Sunrisers Hydareabd taking on Delhi Capitals