SRH vs CSK Qualifier 1, Match 57, IPL 2018: Kane Williamson, Hyderabad’s Mr. Dependable

When Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were hit with the news that their captain David Warner was to a banned due to a ball tampering incident, few would have expected the team to do so well. However, ‘cometh the hour, cometh the man’ and Kane Stuart Williamson has stepped up seamlessly to help his team finish the league stages right at the top of the IPL points table.

Since his foray into the international circuit in 2010, Williamson has developed a reputation as one of the most reliable batsmen who can anchor an innings with his vast array of classical cricketing shots. He made his IPL debut in 2015 for SRH and has played for them ever since.

Past Captaincy Experience

Williamson was dubbed a leader right from his early playing days. He was given the responsibility of leading New Zealand in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup. He later went on to become New Zealand’s youngest ODI captain when he was appointed as a stand-in skipper for the injured Ross Taylor in 2012. He currently captains the national side across all formats after taking over from Brendon McCullum who retired from international cricket in 2015.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s journey in IPL 2018

Williamson and his team began their campaign on a bright note with three consecutive victories, beating Rajasthan, Mumbai and Kolkata teams in quick succession. Their campaign however, hit a road block with back-to-back defeats to Punjab and Chennai. The Sunrisers however, bounced back stronger than ever from that early setback and stitched together a six-match winning streak taking them right up to the top of the IPL points table.

Their winning streak finally ended when they came up against second placed Chennai who beat them by an eight-wicket margin in Pune. Since that loss Williamson and his team went on to lose both of their next games against Bangalore and Kolkata but still ended table-toppers.

In this IPL edition, Williamson took SRH to nine convincing victories and five defeats.

Top three moments of IPL 2018:

SRH vs MI – Match 23:

Smarting from a close defeat to CSK, Kane Williamson took his team to Mumbai looking to get their campaign back on track. His resolve was put to the test though as Mumbai bowled them out for just 118 runs. Williamson however backed his bowlers who always seem up for a challenge. They terrorized the MI batsmen on their home wicket with Siddarth Kaul, Mumbai’s tormentor in chief, ending with figures of 3/23. SRH finally bowled out MI for 87 runs, the lowest total of IPL 2018.

SRH vs KXIP – Match 25:

After bowling out Mumbai for just 87 runs, Williamson and his team decided to reiterate the fact that no total is too low to defend as they followed up that performance with another stellar bowling display. After being bowled out for 132, Williamson rotated his bowlers brilliantly, never allowing the KXIP batsmen to settle in. He was especially diligent in his use of Rashid Khan, bringing him in at key moments in the game. Rashid ended with 3/19 as SRH bowled out KXIP for 119, winning by 13 runs.

SRH vs DD – Match 42:

Sunrisers who had proved their mettle when it came to bowling had yet to win a game chasing a high total. Delhi riding on Rishabh Pant’s 128* off just 63 balls, posted 187 for SRH to chase. Williamson then paired up with Dhawan in the center as they stitched together an unbeaten 176-run partnership winning the game for SRH by 9 wickets. That partnership is also the highest partnership of the IPL 2018 season.