SRH vs CSK Match Live IPL 2019: Khaleel sends back Billings as Chennai lose fifth wicket

Live now
Apr 17, 2019 09:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Billings c Shankar b Khaleel 0 (4)
WICKET! Kedar lbw Rashid 1 (2)
WICKET! Raina lbw Rashid 13 (13)
WICKET! du Plessis c Bairstow b Shankar 45 (31)
WICKET! Watson b Nadeem 31 (29)
Playing XI
Toss
Players to Watch out for
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes into the attack. Jadeja tucks the 1st ball to square leg for a single. The 2nd ball is short outside off and Rayudu cuts it past backward point for a FOUR. The 3rd ball is slapped to cover for a single. Jadeja drives the 4th delivery to mid-off where an excellent diving stop keeps them down to just 2 runs. He misses with the flick on the next ball as it rolls of the thigh pad for a leg bye. Rayudu works the last ball to cover for a single. 10 runs off the over.
CSK 119/5 after 18 overs.
FOUR! Bhuvi pitches the 2nd ball short outside off and Rayudu cuts it hard to deep backward point for a boundary.
Rashid Khan comes back into the attack. He starts brilliantly with two dot balls. Jadeja flicks the 3rd ball into the leg-side but Rashid pounces on it to prevent the run. Jadeja taps the 4th ball towards mid-off and sets off for a run but Rashid dives across in a flash to intercept and sends down a quick throw. Jadeja finally gets a run as he tucks the 5th ball to short fine leg for a single. Rayudu gets forward to defend the last ball but misses as it flicks off his thigh pads and into the glove of Bairstow. SRH go for the review but there’s no edge and impact is once again left to the ‘Umpire’s Call’. SRH retain the review but Rayudu continues. Just 1 run from the over.
CSK 109/5 after 17 overs.
Sandeep Sharma comes back into the attack. He starts with a wide delivery down leg. Jadeja misses with the flick on the 1st ball as he gets rapped on the pads. Jadeja stays back and defends the 2nd ball back to the bowler. The 3rd ball is onto the stumps and Jadeja punches it to short midwicket. The 4th ball is a slower delivery and Jadeja steps out but only pushes it to the man at mid-off. Jadeja flicks the 5th ball through midwicket for a single. Sandeep looks to end with a slower delivery outside off and Rayudu cuts it past point for a FOUR. Just 6 runs off the over.
CSK 108/5 after 16 overs.
FOUR! The last ball is slow outside off and Rayudu cuts it past point for a boundary.
Khaleel Ahmed comes back into the attack. He comes from around the wicket to Rayudu who defends the 1st ball. Rayudu taps the 2nd ball to the leg-side for a single. Billings opens the face of his bat and pats the 3rd ball to backward point. Khaleel bang the next ball short but it’s too high and called a wide. CAUGHT! Khaleel takes the pace off the ball as he send down a slower delivery and Billings is early into the shot sending it straight to the hands of Shankar at cover. Ravindra Jadeja walks out to bat. He lets the 5th ball pass before flicking the last ball for a single. 3 runs and a wicket from the over.
CSK 102/5 after 15 overs.
WICKET! Billings c Shankar b Khaleel 0 (4)
Khaleel sends down a slower delivery and Billings just drives it straight towards Shankar at cover.
Rashid Khan continues. LBW! He strike with his very first delivery as Raina goes for the slog-sweep but misses. He goes for the review and the impact is left to the ‘Umpire’s Call’. Chennai lose their skipper but will retain the review. Kedar Jadhav walks out to bat. He works the 2nd ball to cover for a single. Rayudu flicks the 3rd ball to deep midwicket for a run. LBW! Kedar doesn’t read the googly as the ball hits him on the front pad. He goes for the review and once again the impact is left to the ‘Umpire’s Call’. Sam Billings walks out to bat. He just blocks out the last two deliveries. 2 runs and 2 wickets from the over.
CSK 99/4 after 14 overs.
WICKET! Kedar lbw Rashid 1 (2)
Rashid sends down a googly and Kedar doesn't read it as he gets hit on the pads. This is turning out to be a brilliant over from Rashid.
WICKET! Raina lbw Rashid 13 (13)
Rashid sends down a straighter delivery and Raina gets down for the slog-sweep but misses as it hits him on the thigh pad.
Shankar continues. Rayudu pushes the 1st ball past the bowler for a single. Raina cuts hard at the next ball but only gets a thick edge down to third man for a FOUR. Raina doesn’t get any runs off the next ball but taps the 4th delivery to square leg for a single. Rayudu gets an inside edge which just flies past the man at midwicket for 2 runs. Shankar ends the over with a dot ball. 8 runs off the over.
CSK 97/2 after 13 overs.
FOUR! Raina slashes at the 2nd ball and only gets a thick edge down to third man for a one-bounce four.
Rashid Khan comes back into the attack. He starts with a googly which Raina defends. Raina pokes at the 2nd ball but gets beaten. He shapes up to defend the next ball but gets beaten again. Raina finally connects with the 4th ball cutting it past short third man for a FOUR. Both batsmen take singles off the last two balls. 6 runs off the over.
CSK 89/2 after 12 overs.
FOUR! Raina cuts the 4th ball sending it past short third man for a boundary.
Vijay Shankar comes into the attack. Raina flicks the 1st ball to fine leg for a single. CAUGHT! Shankar makes the impact as he gets some extra bounce and Faf looks for the cut but edges it back to the keeper. Ambati Rayudu walks out to bat. He gets a dangerous inside edge to the 3rd ball sending it past the leg-stump for a single. Raina drives the 4th ball back to the bowler. He then slices the next ball past backward point for a run. Rayudu defends the last ball. 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
CSK 83/2 after 11 overs.
WICKET! du Plessis c Bairstow b Shankar 45 (31)
Shankar gets some extra bounce and Faf goes for the cut but only gets an edge back to the keeper.
Shahbaz Nadeem comes back into the attack. He starts with a slower delivery which Faf tucks to the leg-side for a single. Watson pulls the 2nd ball to square leg for a run. Faf dances down and launches the 3rd ball over long-on for a SIX. He then drives the 4th ball to long-off for a run. BOWLED! Nadeem pulls back the length and sends down a slower delivery as Watson looks to cut but misses. Suresh Raina walks out to bat. He gets off the mark with a single on the last delivery. 10 runs and a wicket from the over.
CSK 80/1 after 10 overs.
WICKET! Watson b Nadeem 31 (29)
Watson gets on the back foot looking to cut but misses as the ball hits the off-stump.
SIX! Faf comes skipping down the track and launches the 3rd ball over long-on for a maximum.
Sandeep Sharma comes back into the attack. Faf pushes the 1st ball to mid-on for a single. Watson drives the 2nd delivery to long-off for a run. Faf works the 3rd ball to backward point for a run. The 4th ball is full at the stumps which Watson drives to long-on for a single. Faf works the 5th ball to long-on for a run. The last ball is a full-toss at the pads which Watson swats the long-on for 2 runs. 7 off the over.
CSK 70/0 after 9 overs.
Rashid Khan comes into the attack. Watson welcomes him with a sweep past square leg for a FOUR. He then bunts the 2nd ball to mid-off for a single. Faf pulls the 3rd ball to the leg-side for a single. Watson works the 4th delivery to deep midwicket for a run. Faf takes the same route as they rotate strike. Watson sweeps at the last ball but it goes straight to the man at short fine leg. 8 runs off the over.
CSK 63/0 after 8 overs.
FOUR! Watson welcomes Rashid by getting down on one knee and sweeping the 1st ball for a boundary.
Shahbaz Nadeem comes into the attack. Faf nudges the 1st ball through midwicket for a single. Watson knocks the 2nd ball to long-on for a run. Faf dances down the track and times the shot beautifully sending the ball sailing over long-off for a SIX. He then gets an inside edge to midwicket for a single. Watson backs away and cuts the 5th ball past point for a FOUR. He then ends the over with a single. 14 off the over. The CSK openers are accelerating here.
CSK 55/0 after 7 overs.
FOUR! The 5th ball is a tad short and Watson backs away to cut it past point for a boundary.
SIX! Faf dances down the track and lofts the 3rd ball effortlessly over long-off for a maximum.
Khaleel starts with another short delivery and Watson swings but misses. The 2nd ball is slower outside off which Watson works to point for a single. The 3rd ball is short again and this time Faf thumps it high over cow corner for a SIX. Khaleel tries to respond with a full delivery which Faf works through covers for a FOUR. He tries to scoop the 5th delivery but misses, however, Bairstow fails to collect as they sneak in 2 bye. The last ball is slapped straight over the bowler’s head but the man at long-on keeps them down to a single. 14 runs off the over.
CSK 41/0 after 6 overs.
FOUR! Khaleel tries to respond with a full delivery outside off and Faf drives it through covers for a boundary.