SRH vs CSK Match Live IPL 2019: Khaleel sends back Billings as Chennai lose fifth wicket

Rashid Khan continues. LBW! He strike with his very first delivery as Raina goes for the slog-sweep but misses. He goes for the review and the impact is left to the ‘Umpire’s Call’. Chennai lose their skipper but will retain the review. Kedar Jadhav walks out to bat. He works the 2nd ball to cover for a single. Rayudu flicks the 3rd ball to deep midwicket for a run. LBW! Kedar doesn’t read the googly as the ball hits him on the front pad. He goes for the review and once again the impact is left to the ‘Umpire’s Call’. Sam Billings walks out to bat. He just blocks out the last two deliveries. 2 runs and 2 wickets from the over.

CSK 99/4 after 14 overs.