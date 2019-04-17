SRH vs CSK Match Live IPL 2019: Chennai win Toss, opt to bat; MS Dhoni misses out due to injury

Players to Watch out for:

Jonny Bairstow (SRH): Along with fellow opener David Warner, Jonny Bairstow has had a dream run in IPL this season. He has the highest individual score (114) in 2019. He has scored 304 runs at an average of 43.42.

Imran Tahir (CSK): Imran Tahir is picking wickets for fun this season. He has so far scalped 13 wickets at an average of 13.30.