SRH vs CSK Match Live IPL 2019: Chennai win Toss, opt to bat; MS Dhoni misses out due to injury

Apr 17, 2019 07:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vijay Shankar: I was trying to keep it really simple. Even when the IPL started, there was talk about selection but I was just looking to be consistent. I felt really good, it's a dream for any cricketer to be part of a World Cup, but it's very important to stay in the present. Most of the games we have played really well but the game has changed in 2-3 overs.
Suresh Raina: We are going to bat first. I think batting first is a good option on this wicket. I think we need to be good in the powerplay. It's all about executing our plans. Dhoni wanted to take some rest, he'll be back in the next game. Karn Sharma comes in the side in place of Santner and as Dhoni is not playing, Sam Billings comes in for him.
Kane Williamson: Good decision Suresh. We were going to bat first as well. It's important to bowl first up and do the job. The top two have been outstanding. It's a tough format, but the guys need to go out with freedom and express themselves. The guys are looking forward to tonight's game. Ricky Bhui and Abhishek Sharkma are out, Pathan and Nadeem are in. So that we get the right balance.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and K Khaleel Ahmed
Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina(c), Sam Billings(w), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir
Toss: Chennai win Toss opt to bat.
IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after KXIP vs RR match
CSK with 14 points are first in the points table while with 6 points in 7 matches SRH are 6th on the table. Check the entire points table here.
Jonny Bairstow (SRH): Along with fellow opener David Warner, Jonny Bairstow has had a dream run in IPL this season. He has the highest individual score (114) in 2019. He has scored 304 runs at an average of 43.42.
Imran Tahir (CSK): Imran Tahir is picking wickets for fun this season. He has so far scalped 13 wickets at an average of 13.30.
Whether it was Harbhajan Singh on a very slow Chepauk track or the restrictive Mitchell Santner in away games, most of Dhoni's strategies, on the other hand, have paid off brilliantly. The man who has been a revelation for CSK this season is 40-year-old Imran Tahir with 13 wickets.
For Sunrisers to keep their hopes of making the Playoffs alive they need to find a way to stop the CSK juggernaut.
While CSK had plans A, B and C for various situations, Sunrisers have failed miserably whenever their opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner have failed to perform with the bat.
After Warner's 400 runs and Bairstow's 304 runs, the next best is World Cup bound Vijay Shankar's 132 runs.
Their middle-order of Manish Pandey (54 in six games), Deepak Hooda (47 in six games) and Yusuf Pathan (32 in six games) have failed to deliver even in a single match.
While CSK sit on top of the table with 14 points from eight games, Sunrisers' have nosedived with three consecutive defeats, including a batting collapse against Delhi Capitals in their last game.
The World Cup snub to Rayudu is the sole disappointment in an otherwise superb tournament so far for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's men as they are just a win away from clinching the play-off berth.
Having missed the World Cup bus, Ambati Rayudu will be aiming to make a statement when these two teams face off today. Besides him all eyes will be on Vijay Shankar who has seemingly replaced Rayudu from the squad.
Hello and welcome to our live match coverage from match 33 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.