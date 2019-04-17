SRH vs CSK Match Live IPL 2019: Bairstow brings up his 50 as Sunrisers stroll towards victory

Shardul Thakur comes back into the attack. Hooda pulls the 1st ball to midwicket for a single. The next ball is banged short but it’s too high and called a wide. Bairstow pulls the 2nd ball towards short midwicket and it’s just a little out of Watson’s reach as they pick up a single. Hooda dabs the 3rd ball past the keeper for a single. The next ball is wide outside off. Bairstow punches the 4th ball to long-on for a run. Hooda takes the same route as they pick up a run. Bairstow works the last ball to deep backward point for a single. 8 runs off the over. SRH need just 9 runs off 24 balls to win.

SRH 124/3 after 16 overs.