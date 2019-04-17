SRH vs CSK Match Live IPL 2019: Bairstow brings up his 50 as Sunrisers stroll towards victory

Live now
Apr 17, 2019 11:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hooda wants to end the match in a hurry but holes out to Faf at long-off.
FOUR! Hooda dances out and lofts the 3rd ball over extra cover for a boundary.
Shardul Thakur comes back into the attack. Hooda pulls the 1st ball to midwicket for a single. The next ball is banged short but it’s too high and called a wide. Bairstow pulls the 2nd ball towards short midwicket and it’s just a little out of Watson’s reach as they pick up a single. Hooda dabs the 3rd ball past the keeper for a single. The next ball is wide outside off. Bairstow punches the 4th ball to long-on for a run. Hooda takes the same route as they pick up a run. Bairstow works the last ball to deep backward point for a single. 8 runs off the over. SRH need just 9 runs off 24 balls to win.
SRH 124/3 after 16 overs.
Karn Sharma comes back into the attack. Hooda pushes the 1st ball back to the bowler. He then tucks the 2nd ball to fine leg for a single. Bairstow works the 3rd ball to short fine leg for a run. Hooda chips the 4th ball through cover for a single. Bairstow helps the 5th ball straight to the man at short fine leg. He then flicks the last ball to square leg for 2 runs. That brings up the FIFTY for Bairstow. Another good knock from the SRH opener. SRH need just 17 from 30 balls to win.
SRH 116/3 after 15 overs.
Jadeja to bowl out now. Bairstow steers the 1st ball past point for 2 runs. He then works the 2nd ball through extra cover for a single. Hooda drives the 3rd ball to long-off for a run. Bairstow drives the 4th ball to sweeper cover for a single. Hooda doesn’t get any runs off the 5th ball but works the last ball to long-off for a run. 6 runs off the over. SRH need just 22 runs off 36 balls to win.
SRH 111/3 after 14 overs.
Imran Tahir comes back for his final over. He starts with a low full toss which Bairstow flicks to deep square leg for a single. CAUGHT! Great glovework from Billings as he reacts well to take the catch despite it coming off the top half of the bat. Deepak Hooda walks out to bat. He doesn’t manage to get off the mark as Tahir ends the over with 4 dot balls. Great over for CSK as just 1 run and a wicket comes off it.
SRH 105/3 after 13 overs.
WICKET! Shankar c Billings b Tahir 7 (11)
Shankar extends foward to defend but only gets an edge which Billings collects.
Jadeja into his 3rd over. Shankar punches the 1st ball back to the bowler. He then punches the 2nd ball to long-on for a single. Bairstow pushes the next ball past the bowler for a run. Shankar works the 4th ball to short third man for a run. Bairstow cuts the 5th ball to deep cover for a single. Jadeja ends the over with a dot ball. 4 runs come off it.
SRH 104/2 after 12 overs.
Karn Sharma comes into the attack. Shankar works the 1st ball to backward square leg for a single. Bairstow swivels on the back foot as he pulls the 2nd ball over deep midwicket for a SIX. He goes for another pull on the next ball but misses. He then slog sweeps the 4th ball over long-on for another SIX. Both batsmen take singles off the last two balls. 15 runs off the over. SRH now need just 33 from 54 balls to win.
SRH 100/2 after 11 overs.
SIX! The 4th ball is full on off-stump and Bairstow gets low to sweep-slog over long-on for another maximum.
SIX! Bairstow clears his front foot and pulls the 2nd ball over deep midwicket for a maximum.
Jadeja continues. Bairstow chops the 1st ball straight to short third man. He then scoops the 2nd ball down to fine leg for 2 runs. He then charges out and launches the next ball over the bowler’s head for a one-bounce FOUR. Bairstow cuts the 4th ball to deep cover and an overthrow helps them take 2 runs. Jadeja ends the over with 2 dot balls. 8 runs off the over.
SRH 85/2 after 10 overs.
FOUR! Bairstow charges out and lofts the 3rd ball over Jadeja for a one-bounce four.
Tahir into his 3rd over. Shankar tucks the 1st ball to the leg-side for a single. Bairstow goes for the pull but just doesn’t connect cleanly. He then pushes the 3rd ball back to the bowler. The 4th ball is clipped to the man at midwicket. Bairstow finally tucks the 5th ball to the leg-side for a single. Tahir ends the over with another dot ball. Just 2 runs off the over. SRH need 56 off 66 balls to win.
SRH 77/2 after 9 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. Vijay Shankar is the new batsman at the crease. Bairstow drives the 1st ball to long-off for a single. Shankar pushes the 2nd ball to cover for a run. Bairstow doesn’t manage to take runs off the next two balls. He then pushes the 5th ball past the bowler for a single. Shankar punches the last ball towards cover for a run. Just 4 off the over.
SRH 75/2 after 8 overs.
Tahir continues. Bairstow blocks out the 1st ball before driving the 2nd ball to long-on for a single. Williamson finds the man at cover on the 3rd delivery. He then edges the 4th ball to short third man for a single. Bairstow drives the 5th ball to cover for a run. CAUGHT! Williamson just punches the last ball back to the bowler and Tahir reacts well to take the catch. Just 3 runs and a wicket from the over.
SRH 71/2 after 7 overs.
WICKET! Williamson c & b Tahir 3 (5)
The ball just holds onto the pitch and Tahir reacts well to take the catch as Williamson punches it back towards him.
Deepak Chahar comes back into the attack. Warner helps the 1st ball fine but it’s stopped by short fine leg. He then pulls the 2nd ball over short fine leg for a FOUR. The 3rd ball is smacked above the bowler for back-to-back FOURs. That brings up the FIFTY for the SRH opener. CAUGHT! Chahar finally strikes as Warner mistimes the loft straight to Faf at mid-off. He departs after a quick innings. Kane Williamson walks out to bat. Williamson tucks the 5th ball to the leg-side for 2 runs. Chahar ends with a beauty which cuts right through Williamson. 10 runs and a wicket from the over.
SRH 68/1 after 6 overs.
WICKET! Warner c du Plessis b Chahar 50 (25)
Warner goes for the loft but connects with the toe-end sending the ball straight to the man at mid-off.
FIFTY up for Warner! 50 (24)
FOUR! Warner flat-bats the next ball straight down the ground for back-to-back fours.
FOUR! Chahar sends down a slower short delivery and Warner pulls it to fine leg for a boundary.
Imran Tahir comes into the attack. Bairstow tucks the 1st ball for a single. Warner is looking in imperious form as he launches the 2nd ball over square leg for a FOUR. He then reverse sweeps over backward point for back-to-back FOURs. The 4th ball is tossed up outside off and Warner drives it through cover for a third consecutive FOUR. He then tucks the 5th ball to the leg-side for a single. Tahir ends with a dot ball. 14 runs off the over.
SRH 58/0 after 5 overs.
FOUR! The 4th ball is tossed up outside off and this time Warner drives beautifully for three consecutive fours. He's unstoppable at the moment.
FOUR! Warner gets in position early and reverse sweeps the 3rd ball over backward point for back-to-back fours.
FOUR! Warner gets down on one knee and slog sweeps the 2nd ball over square leg for a boundary.
Warner hits the 1st ball straight to the man at mid-off. He then flicks the 2nd ball to deep midwicket for a single. Bairstow cuts the 3rd ball over cover for 3 runs. The 4th delivery is banged short and Warner ducks out of it. Shardul sends down a wide full toss which Warner slaps through extra cover for a FOUR. The next ball is again outside off and Warner takes the same route for back-to-back FOURs. 12 runs off the over.
SRH 44/0 after 4 overs.
FOUR! Shardul pitches the last ball outside off and Warner powers it through extra cover for back-to-back fours.
FOUR! The 5th ball is a wide full toss and Warner slaps it beautifully through the gap at cover for a boundary