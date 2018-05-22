SRH vs CSK Match 57, IPL 2018: MS Dhoni, Chennai’s timeless super king

After leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) right from the team’s inception in 2008, there was never a doubt who would be at the helm when Chennai return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) following the two-year ban. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the only captain among those in the playoffs who was retained by his team and his commanding performances have only served to underline how indispensable he is to the Chennai unit.

Dhoni, India’s world-cup winning captain, made his international debut in 2004, when he burst onto the scene as a long-haired wicket keeper-batsman with a reputation of sending the ball flying into the stands with some unconventional shots.

He began his IPL career as captain of CSK in 2008 and carried on in that role until the team was barred from participating for two years. During that period he plied his trade with Rising Pune Supergiants and promptly returned to CSK ahead of the 2018 auctions.

Past captaincy experience

Dhoni was chosen to lead India in the inaugural T20I World Cup in 2007, which he won with a young crop of players. After his calm and composed leadership at the T20I World Cup, Dhoni was handed the ODI captaincy following Rahul Dravid’s retirement. In 2008, he was entrusted with the Test leadership too, accepting the mantle from the retired Anil Kumble. Dhoni’s captaincy proved to be a golden period for India as he led the team to the pinnacle of Test cricket for 18 months and later led India to only their second World Cup victory in 2011.

Journey in IPL 2018

Chennai announced their return to the IPL by clinching a last ball victory over Mumbai in the very first game of the season. They followed it up with a win against Kolkata before losing a closely fought encounter against Punjab. CSK then strung together three back-to-back victories before Mumbai returned to exact revenge for their earlier loss by inflicting an eight-wicket defeat in match 27 at Pune. Following that defeat, CSK could not manage to string together another run of victories as they altered between victories and defeats in their next seven outings, winning four and losing three. At the end of the league stages, the MS Dhoni-led side finished in second position on the IPL points table with nine wins and five losses from 14 games.

Top three moments of IPL 2018

CSK vs RCB – Match 24:

After winning the toss, Dhoni opted to bowl first on a batting friendly track at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB who needed a win to keep afloat in the tournament went on to post 205 thanks to a blistering 68 off 30 balls by AB de Villiers. Dhoni saw his team struggling at 4/74 when he walked in to bat in the 10th over. He wasted no time getting off the blocks and sent RCB bowlers on a leather chase scoring an unbeaten 70 off just 34 balls as he guided his team to an unlikely five-wicket win.

CSK vs DD – Match 30:

Coming into the game on the back of a heavy eight-wicket defeat to Mumbai, Dhoni and his team needed to make a statement against the Delhi Daredevils. Batting first, CSK openers got their team to a quick start adding 102 runs for the first wicket. Dhoni walked in to bat at number five and hammered his way to a 22-ball 51* as CSK piled on a mammoth 211 runs in their 20 overs. Delhi were unable to match CSK’s batting firepower and fell short by 13 runs.

CSK vs SRH – Match 46:

Second-placed Chennai were scheduled to face a seemingly unstoppable SRH, who were on a six-match unbeaten run, which had taken them right up to the top of the points table. Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl. He mixed up his bowlers well, restricting Hyderabad to 179 after 20 overs. With a set total ahead of them, CSK managed to pace their innings to perfection. Their openers got them off to a stable start, before Captain Cool walked out to finish the chase with an over and eight wickets to spare, ending Hyderabad's unbeaten streak.