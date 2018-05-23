SRH vs CSK IPL 2018 Qualifier 1, Highlights: Chennai clinch 2-wicket victory in a thriller

Live now
May 23, 2018 12:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CSK beat SRH by 2 wickets.
Faf du Plessis is the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 67 off 42 balls.
Bhuvneshwar to bowl the final over. He has 6 runs to defend here. But the over doesn’t last long as du Plessis thumps the very first ball straight down the ground for a SIX to seal the win. What an innings by du Plessis with an outstanding cameo from Shardul Thakur.
CSK 140/8 after 19.1 overs.
Kaul to bowl the 19th. Shardul Thakur is at the crease and he gets lucky on the first ball, as he connects with the toe end sending it down to third man for a FOUR. Thakur then gets an inside edge on the next ball and it escapes to fine leg for another FOUR. Thakur sends the 5th ball straight down the ground and they sprint hard to pick up a double. Kaul sends down a Yorker to end the over but Thakur was expecting that as he launches it over the bowlers head to end the over with a FOUR. 17 runs off that over.
CSK now need just 6 runs from 6 balls to win.
CSK 134/8 after 19 overs.
Brathwaite to bowl his 3rd. du Plessis gets down on one knee and lifts the 2nd ball over extra cover for a FOUR. He then stands in his crease and greets the very next delivery with a mighty swing of the bat, sending the ball over cow corner for a SIX. Brathwaite takes the pace off the next ball but du Plessis drags it past short fine leg for a FOUR. That’s 14 runs off just 3 balls. RUN OUT! du Plessis plays a brilliant drive sending the ball towards long off, but Rashid is exceptional in the field as he collects the ball and sends down a rocket throw to the non-striker’s end as Brathwaite knocks off the bails to dismiss Harbhajan. du Plessis keeps up the attack though carving the last ball square for a FOUR. 20 runs off that over.
CSK now need 23 runs from 12 balls to win.
CSK 117/8 after 18 overs.
Kaul back to the attack. He does brilliantly to restrict the batsmen to just 4 runs in the over. He is using all of his variations to keep the batsmen guessing.
CSK need 43 from 18 balls to win.
CSK 97/7 after 17 overs.
Rashid is back into the attack and immediately there is another scare for CSK. du Plessis is given out LBW on the very first ball as Rashid sends down the googly, but he goes for the review. Replays suggest the ball is missing the leg stump and du Plessis can continue. Rashid gives away just 1 run in the over as his spell comes to an end. He ends with figures of 2/11.
CSK need 47 from 24 balls to win.
CSK 93/7 after 16 overs.
Sandeep back into the attack. Chahar welcomes him with a pull, sending the ball over the midwicket boundary for a SIX. du Plessis slices the 4th ball over extra cover for a FOUR. CSK seem to be gaining momentum now. CAUGHT! Chahar launches the last ball towards long on but he doesn’t get enough on it as Brathwaite dives forward to take the catch with both hands behind the ball. That was close and the Umpire refers it to the third umpire after giving the soft signal as ‘out’. Replays show it’s too close to call and Chahar has to depart. Just like that SRH grab back the momentum.
CSK need 48 runs from 30 balls to win.
CSK 92/7 after 15 overs.
Shakib continues. The players pick singles off the first four deliveries. du Plessis then decides it’s time to shift through the gears as he makes room and smacks the 5th ball though midwicket, a misfield by Pandey lets the ball run away for a FOUR. du Plessis is then gifted the next one right in his arc and he times his swing to perfection sending the ball sailing over Shakib’s head for a SIX over long on.
CSK 80/6 after 14 overs.
Sandeep Sharma is back into the attack. And he also gets his name on the scoreboard. He has CAUGHT and BOWLED Jadeja. It was the knuckle ball on the stumps and Jadeja was clearly outdone by it as he checked his shot and gave a simple catch to Sandeep.
CSK 66/6 after 13 overs.
Rashid gets another one! He is on fire. Bravo has been CAUGHT at slip. It was a fraction short outside off, Bravo goes for the cut as the ball turns away from him and he gets a thick outside edge which Dhawan pouches safely. 5 runs and a wicket off the over.
CSK 61/5 after 12 overs.
Shakib Al Hasan comes into the attack. 6 singles off the over. du Plessis and Bravo doing the right thing as they try to get a partnership going.
CSK 56/4 after 11 overs.
Another excellent over from Rashid Khan, just 2 off it as Chennai's fifty comes up. It looks a very difficult task for the Super Kings against this brilliant SRH bowling attack.
CSK 50/4 after 10 overs.
Brathwaite digs in a short one to du Plessis, he thinks that he has to go after the bowling now as he pulls it, gets a top edge which manages to fly over fine leg for SIX. 8 off the over.
CSK 48/4 after 9 overs.
Rashid Khan comes into the attack. And he has BOWLED Dhoni! He very well might have sealed the match for his side. It was the googly on a good length outside off, Dhoni just didn't pick it and his stumps were castled. Chennai in huge trouble!
CSK 40/4 after 8 overs.
Carlos Brathwaite comes into the attack. Just 4 off his over. Dhoni and du Plessis are not going for any fancy shots and are ready to take their time to settle in.
CSK 37/3 after 7 overs.