    Sreesanth announces retirement from all forms of domestic cricket

    Sreesanth's announcement comes a month after the 39-year-old went unsold in the IPL 2022 auction.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 09, 2022 / 08:47 PM IST
    Indian right-arm pacer S Sreesanth | (File image: Reuters)

    Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth on March 9 announced his retirement from all forms of domestic cricket, which includes the first-class circuit as well as the format-based tournaments including the Indian Premiere League (IPL).

    The announcement by Sreesanth, on social media, comes a month after the 39-year-old went unsold in the IPL 2022 auction.

    Sreesanth, who was a frequent member of the Indian Test, ODI and T20 playing XI between 2007 and 2011, said his decision to quit domestic cricket is aimed at paving the way for the next generation of cricketers.

    "For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I've cherished every moment (sic)," he tweeted.

    Sreesanth's international cricket career went downhill after he was slapped with a lifetime ban for his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scam reported in the 2013 edition of IPL. The suspension period was later reduced to seven years.

    Last month, Sreesanth made a return to the Kerala side in the Ranji Trophy. However, he was dropped following the game against Meghalaya. This was the first domestic cricket match he played in the last nine years.
    Tags: #cricket #Ranji Trophy #S Sreesanth #Sports
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 08:47 pm
