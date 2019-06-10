App
Jun 10, 2019 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Windies win the toss and choose to bowl; Russell injured

Catch all the live updates from match 15 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between SA and WI being played at the Rose Bowl.

  • Jun 10, 03:20 PM (IST)

    Four!

    Markram drives it past mid-on for a boundary

  • Jun 10, 03:16 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Amla c Gayle b Cottrell 6(7)

    The ball bounces a little bit more and Amla edges it to Gayle in the slips

    South Africa 11-1 after 2.5 overs

  • Jun 10, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Four!

    Amla smacks one for a four in the deep point area

  • Jun 10, 03:01 PM (IST)

    Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla walk out to the centre to open the innings for South Africa against Sheldon Cottrell

  • Jun 10, 02:43 PM (IST)

    South Africa XI

    Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis(Captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks

  • Jun 10, 02:41 PM (IST)

    West Indies XI 

    Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(Captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach

  • Jun 10, 02:35 PM (IST)

     Toss

    West Indies have won the toss and decided to bowl first

  • Jun 10, 02:09 PM (IST)
  • Jun 10, 01:55 PM (IST)

    Welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

