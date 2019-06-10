Jun 10, 2019 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Windies win the toss and choose to bowl; Russell injured
Catch all the live updates from match 15 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between SA and WI being played at the Rose Bowl.
Top
highlights
WICKET! Amla c Gayle b Cottrell 6(7)
South Africa XI
West Indies XI
Toss
Four!
Markram drives it past mid-on for a boundary
WICKET! Amla c Gayle b Cottrell 6(7)
The ball bounces a little bit more and Amla edges it to Gayle in the slips
South Africa 11-1 after 2.5 overs
Four!
Amla smacks one for a four in the deep point area
Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla walk out to the centre to open the innings for South Africa against Sheldon Cottrell
South Africa XI
Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis(Captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks
West Indies XI
Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(Captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach
Toss
West Indies have won the toss and decided to bowl first
Welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.