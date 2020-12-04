PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

South Africa vs England: First ODI postponed as Proteas player tests positive for COVID-19

Cricket South Africa said one of the South African players had tested positive for COVID-19 after the teams’ last round of scheduled testing was performed ahead of the first ODI
Moneycontrol News
Dec 4, 2020 / 04:25 PM IST
The first ODI between South Africa and England has been postponed to December 6 (AP Photo/Halden Krog)
The first ODI between South Africa and England has been postponed to December 6 (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

The first One Day International (ODI) between South Africa and England scheduled for December 4 at Newlands, Cape Town, has been postponed to December 6 after a 'Proteas' player tested positive for COVID-19.

In a series of tweets, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said the South African player tested positive for the infectious disease "after the teams’ last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday (December 3)" ahead of the first ODI.

“In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials, and all involved in the match, the Acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board), Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday,” CSA said in another tweet.

CSA did not immediately provide more information about which squad member had tested positive. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, all players and support staff are set to undergo another round of tests on December 4. England had reportedly left their team hotel, but returned after they were informed about the postponement.

The two teams are scheduled to play two more ODI matches at the same venue on December 7 and 9. On December 1, England had completed a 3-0 sweep over the hosts in the Twenty20 International series.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #cricket #England #South Africa #Sports
first published: Dec 4, 2020 04:25 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.